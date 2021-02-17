10th Special Forces Group: Polar SOF Essay Contest

Prompt: How can American special operations forces compete with near-peer adversaries in the polar regions?

A 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), in cooperation with the Modern War Institute and Project 6633, essay contest.

Full Details Available at this link: https://mwi.usma.edu/call-for-submissions-polar-sof-essay-contest/

Eligibility

Essays will be accepted from any person from any field, and submissions from non-US participants are welcomed.

Up to two people may co-author an essay entry.

Participants may submit only one entry to the competition.

Essays must be original, unpublished, and not subject to publication elsewhere.

Submission Guidelines