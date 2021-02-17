10th Special Forces Group: Polar SOF Essay Contest

Prompt: How can American special operations forces compete with near-peer adversaries in the polar regions?
A 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), in cooperation with the Modern War Institute and Project 6633, essay contest.
Full Details Available at this link: https://mwi.usma.edu/call-for-submissions-polar-sof-essay-contest/
Eligibility
- Essays will be accepted from any person from any field, and submissions from non-US participants are welcomed.
- Up to two people may co-author an essay entry.
- Participants may submit only one entry to the competition.
- Essays must be original, unpublished, and not subject to publication elsewhere.
Submission Guidelines
- Essays will not exceed 1,000 words.
- Use the standard submission guidelines for the Modern War Institute.
- Email your entry to USASOC.10.SFG.Polarsofcontest.SHDMBX@socom.mil with “Polar SOF Contest” in the subject line. Once submitted, no edits, corrections, or changes are allowed.
- Submission deadline: essays will be accepted until 11:59 PM EDT on May 2, 2021.
