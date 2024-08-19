10th Annual Future Security Forum - ASU & New America

The Future Security Forum is the main annual event of the Future Security partnership connecting Arizona State University and New America. This year, the partnership celebrates its 10th annual Forum, in collaboration with Security & Defence PLuS, on September 9 and 10, 2024. The forum will gather the top policymakers, government and military leaders, experts, and analysts at New America’s Washington, DC office for two days of discussions on what global security will look like over the next decade. Key speakers include:

LTG. (ret.) H.R. McMaster, Former National Security Adviser; Arizona State University Distinguished University Fellow; Author, At War With Ourselves

Sir Lawrence Freedman, Emeritus Professor of War Studies, King’s College; Author, Command and The Future of War: A History

Evelyn Farkas, Executive Director, The McCain Institute at Arizona State University; Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia/Ukraine/Eurasia

Sir Simon Gass, Senior Advisor to SC Strategy, former senior British diplomat and subsequently Chair of the UK Joint Intelligence Committee

Vice Admiral Ann Rondeau (US Navy, Ret.), President, Naval Postgraduate School; former member of the ASU Flag Officer Advisory Council

On September 9, Arizona State University and New America’s Future Security program will explore how global security has changed over the past decade and will change over the decade to come. Topics of discussion on September 9 will include how artificial intelligence will change warfare over the next decade, the state of the terrorist threat today, the future of U.S.-China relations, and more.

On September 10, Security & Defence PLuS, a partnership between Arizona State University, King’s College London, and the University of New South Wales, will gather experts and leaders from the three AUKUS nations and beyond to discuss advancing Indo-Pacific security over the next 10 years.

Space is limited. If you are interested in attending in-person, you can request an invitation here.