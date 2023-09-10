10.9/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Iran Helped Plot Attack on Israel Over Several Weeks

2. US military to move a carrier strike group in support of Israel

3. Why Hamas Attacked—and Why Israel Was Taken by Surprise

4. What the Hamas Attack Means for Israel – Netanyahu Has Nothing but Bad Options

5. Israel Under Attack by Hamas | SOF News

6. How Hamas Outfoxed Israel's Iron Dome, A Nearly Impenetrable Air Defence

7. ‘There Were Terrorists Inside’: How Hamas’s Attack on Israel Unfolded

8. Iran Update, October 8, 2023

9. Ukraine "running rings" around Russia amid Crimea wins: Ex-general

10. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, October 8, 2023

11. Statement From Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III on U.S. Force Posture Changes in the Middle East

12. Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant

13. Divergent Options: Writing Contest Results – The Taiwan Offensive

14. Israel intensifies strikes and vows to besiege Gaza as it scours south for Hamas fighters

15. There Is No Consensus on American Decline in Beijing

16. Is Israel at War With Iran?

17. US expedites munitions for Israel, moves ships and aircraft into region after Hamas attack

18. Israel Faces Its 9/11

19. Opinion: In the name of health care freedom, millions of veterans may lose theirs

20. A father reflects on the death of his son during the 2017 Niger ambush

21. Israel and Palestinian war: What you need to know right now

22. How Hamas duped Israel as it planned devastating attack

23. Israel Orders Complete Siege of Gaza

24. Opinion | Hamas attack is an intelligence failure that may take Israel years to unravel

25. Special Operations News - October 9, 2023 | SOF News

26. What is Neoliberalism? David Harvey’s Philosophy



Korean News Content:

1. [Voice of America – Washington Talk] “Korea takes the ‘right approach’ to China... “North Korea’s collapse is inevitable.”

2. New defense chief calls for firm readiness posture against N. Korea

3. Former S. Korean POW who escaped from N. Korea dies at 92

4. U.S. eases export controls on chip equipment for Samsung, SK factories in China

5. NORTH KOREA: ‘It is time for the international community to adopt a ‘human rights up front’ approach’

6. Seoul's nuclear envoy meets with Sweden's special envoy for Korean Peninsula

7. Seoul sees no major disruptions in oil, gas imports amid Israel-Palestine conflict

8. Dark clouds of war casting over Israel give a lesson to South Korea

9. Three Pyongyang-based trade officials executed for corruption last month

10. US expert redoubles calls for sturdier deterrence against NK ICBM threats

11. Then and Now: A Naval Officer's Camera Captured Seoul During the Korean War

12. [World and Us] North Korea-China-Russia military cooperation and the role of the UNC

13. The life and death of Confucianism in Korea

14. Korean 'jeong' keeps people together through thick and thin

15. How the Travis King Saga Relates to the North Korea-Russia Summit

16. She squared off against a North Korean assassin – and lived to tell the tale

17. Peace Group's Application For Booth Rejected By NoVA Korea Festival

18. Inside North Korea’s plot to assassinate South Korean leader with explosives