10/9/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, OCTOBER 8 (Putin's War)

2. Ukraine: CDS Daily brief (08.10.22) CDS comments on key events

3. Elon Musk: ‘Aren’t you entertained?’

4. China Hails Elon Musk’s Proposal for Taiwan Unification

5. In Dealing With Putin Threat, Biden Turns to Lessons of Cuban Missile Crisis

6. Ukraine: Russian strikes kill 17 following bridge attack

7. Seven questions with the US Army’s counter-drone boss

8. A Tactical Russian Nuke Wouldn’t Confer Much Battlefield Advantage, Experts Say

9. ‘They Are in a Panic’: Ukraine’s Troops Size Up the Enemy

10. Opinion | What the West is still getting wrong about the rise of Xi Jinping

11. Ukraine claims Russian infighting was behind Crimea bridge blast

12. Taiwan signals its chip firms will follow new U.S. rules on China

13. U.S. Military Teaches Living Off the Land to Feed Future Warriors

14. Russian Divers To Examine Crimea Bridge - The Moscow Times

15. How social media ‘censorship’ became a front line in the culture war

16. The Kerch bridge attack is devastating for Putin

17. How likely is Putin to nuke Ukraine?

18. What Afghans Want the Rest of the World to Know

19. Here’s your first clear look at the next-generation ‘AbramsX’ main battle tank

20. That time the military faked a vampire massacre to fight rebels

Korean News Content:

1. NKorea launches 2 missiles toward sea after US-SKorea drills

2. International Rights Advocates Appeal for Coordinated Efforts to Bring Reform, Freedom, and Human Rights to North Korea | Global Peace Foundation

3. North Korea Will Keep Testing Missiles (There Is Little We Can Do About It)

4. How North Korea Launders Money using Cryptocurrency to Evade Sanctions - East Asia Research Center

5. NSC condemns N. Korea's short-range ballistic missile launch

6. North Korea at final stage for nuclear test, made progress in missiles: UNSC panel

7. ‘We should be wary of North Korea, not our own military,’ says governor after missile crash

8. White House Says North Korea Nuclear Talks Offer Still on Table

9. Vatican reminds North Korea that Pope Francis ready to visit if invited

10. Kim Jong Un’s silence as missiles fly shows shift in strategy

11. North Korea’s Kim Jong-un must be talked down before game of dare escalates to all-out conflict

12. Plaque unveiled to honor USMA class of 1946

13. Canadian Navy commander stresses commitment to N.K. sanctions enforcement

14. Yoon asks Kishida to revitalize corporate exchanges between two nations

15. Korea's unique battle flag