10/8/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:
1. 5 things to know about the Hamas militant group's unprecedented attack on Israel
2. After Attack, Israel Wrestles With Question: How Could This Happen?
3. Israel Has Declared War on Gaza. Now What?
4. Israel’s defense failures may change strategy toward Hamas and Gaza.
5. Opinion This is Israel’s 9/11. The consequences will be dangerous — and unforeseeable. by Max Boot
6. What’s behind the violence in Israel and Gaza? Here’s what to know.
7. Biden’s Middle East policies blamed after surprise attack on Israel
8. 'Knee-jerk surge': Oil experts predict market impact of Israel-Hamas conflict
9. House lawmakers discuss how to address intelligence briefings on Israel without speaker
10. What we know about the latest violence between Israel and Gaza
11. Army special operations cuts not expected to affect Green Berets
12. Reconsider Shutting Down the Navy’s Only Special Operations Support Squadron
13. Congress considers ‘very severe rollback’ of military’s DEI programs
14. China Believes UK Spies Tracked Submarine With The Help Of An Apple Watch: Report
15. Comparing and Contrasting JSOC and USASOC in the Conduct of Irregular Warfare Activities
16. Indian Americans now largest Asian American group in U.S.
17. How Beijing is waging secret war against West in bid to overthrow world order
18. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, October 7, 2023
19. US Army Set For Elon Musk's SpaceX 'Starshield' Trials; SFAB To Become 1st Unit To Adopt The Systems
20. 7Salutes: Army Special Forces officer pens play on experience serving in the military
21. France vetoes American takeover of two 'sensitive' nuclear suppliers
22. Hamas Has Crossed The Rubicon: What Now? – OpEd
23. A ‘Pearl Harbor’ moment: Why didn’t Israel’s sophisticated border security stop Saturday’s attack?
24. Proposed USASOC Cuts: A Threat to Global Security - SOAA
25. Moving on from Milley: CQ Brown brings ‘buttoned down’ persona to Joint Chiefs
Korean News Content:
1. Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
2. Unification ministry urges N. Korea to immediately send detained S. Koreans back home
3. NK sports broadcast labels S. Korea ‘puppets'
4.US citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll
5. Seoul must brace for Washington’s increasing isolationism
6. Why does North Korea use term 'puppet' to describe South Korea?
7. First North Korean defector to become a full-time professor recalls starvation, hardship and danger
8. Putin given 'weapons' gifts by North Korea 'chums' ahead of 'birthday raids'
9. Kim Yo Jong Is the World’s Most Dangerous Woman (Book review)
10. The Growing China-North Korea-Russia Axis and South Korea’s Response
11. Sen. Mitt Romney says he is concerned about a nuclear North Korea
12. Actress' donation rekindles controversy over former President Syngman Rhee
13. BTS' J-Hope shares new pic, talks about handling responsibility in military's special force: ‘Somewhat content'
14. North Korea renovates long abandoned factory in quest to address food shortages