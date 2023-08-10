10/8/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. 5 things to know about the Hamas militant group's unprecedented attack on Israel

2. After Attack, Israel Wrestles With Question: How Could This Happen?

3. Israel Has Declared War on Gaza. Now What?

4. Israel’s defense failures may change strategy toward Hamas and Gaza.

5. Opinion This is Israel’s 9/11. The consequences will be dangerous — and unforeseeable. by Max Boot

6. What’s behind the violence in Israel and Gaza? Here’s what to know.

7. Biden’s Middle East policies blamed after surprise attack on Israel

8. 'Knee-jerk surge': Oil experts predict market impact of Israel-Hamas conflict

9. House lawmakers discuss how to address intelligence briefings on Israel without speaker

10. What we know about the latest violence between Israel and Gaza

11. Army special operations cuts not expected to affect Green Berets

12. Reconsider Shutting Down the Navy’s Only Special Operations Support Squadron

13. Congress considers ‘very severe rollback’ of military’s DEI programs

14. China Believes UK Spies Tracked Submarine With The Help Of An Apple Watch: Report

15. Comparing and Contrasting JSOC and USASOC in the Conduct of Irregular Warfare Activities

16. Indian Americans now largest Asian American group in U.S.

17. How Beijing is waging secret war against West in bid to overthrow world order

18. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, October 7, 2023

19. US Army Set For Elon Musk's SpaceX 'Starshield' Trials; SFAB To Become 1st Unit To Adopt The Systems

20. 7Salutes: Army Special Forces officer pens play on experience serving in the military

21. France vetoes American takeover of two 'sensitive' nuclear suppliers

22. Hamas Has Crossed The Rubicon: What Now? – OpEd

23. A ‘Pearl Harbor’ moment: Why didn’t Israel’s sophisticated border security stop Saturday’s attack?

24. Proposed USASOC Cuts: A Threat to Global Security - SOAA

25. Moving on from Milley: CQ Brown brings ‘buttoned down’ persona to Joint Chiefs

Korean News Content:

1. Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor

2. Unification ministry urges N. Korea to immediately send detained S. Koreans back home

3. NK sports broadcast labels S. Korea ‘puppets'

4.US citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll

5. Seoul must brace for Washington’s increasing isolationism

6. Why does North Korea use term 'puppet' to describe South Korea?

7. First North Korean defector to become a full-time professor recalls starvation, hardship and danger

8. Putin given 'weapons' gifts by North Korea 'chums' ahead of 'birthday raids'

9. Kim Yo Jong Is the World’s Most Dangerous Woman (Book review)

10. The Growing China-North Korea-Russia Axis and South Korea’s Response

11. Sen. Mitt Romney says he is concerned about a nuclear North Korea

12. Actress' donation rekindles controversy over former President Syngman Rhee

13. BTS' J-Hope shares new pic, talks about handling responsibility in military's special force: ‘Somewhat content'

14. North Korea renovates long abandoned factory in quest to address food shortages