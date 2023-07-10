10/7/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Ellsworth Johnson, Last Survivor of a Secret Army Unit, Dies at 100

2. Army Plans Major Cuts to Special-Operations Forces, Including Green Berets

3. Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker: October

4. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, OCTOBER 6, 2023

5. 21,000 casualties in seven days: The push to update medic training

6. Commandant wants all Marines to do a tour in the Indo-Pacific

7. The newest threat to elections is AI-boosted disinformation

8. Former Soldier Indicted for Attempting to Pass National Defense Information to People’s Republic of China

9. We Need the Monroe Doctrine

10. ‘A new form of warfare’: how Ukraine reclaimed the Black Sea from Russian forces

11. The CIA’s data-challenged AI imperative

12. China Is Becoming a No-Go Zone for Executives

13. ‘It’s going to be huge’: Cyber Command gains new authorities to hire & buy

14. What Time Is It at the Heritage Foundation?

15. US Army scrambles to catch up to rising drone threat

16. Inside the secretive business of geopolitical advice

Korean News Content:

1. Former US Forces Korea commander: “There is a need to review the ‘Far East Command’, which integrates US forces stationed in Korea and Japan.”

2. Senators lament US failure on North Korea denuclearization, look to next steps

3. 38 North Director Jenny Town Testifies Before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Regarding Security on the Korean Peninsula

4. Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker: October (Korea)

5. Iranian and North Korean Hackers Have Gotten Dangerously Good

6. North Korean journalists use status and travel freedom to cash-in

7. Like-minded nations should team up for sanctions against North Korea, experts say

8. North Korea May Launch Military Spy Satellite Between October 10 to 26, Says South Korean Think Tank

9. Nuclear Diplomacy with North Korea Is Not Yet Exhausted

10. Opinion: The strange story of how I became a character in a North Korean novel

11. US military changes naming of waters between Korea, Japan in recent naval exercise photo captions

12. NK suspected in Sept. hack of decentralized finance project: report

13. N. Korea slams France for its planned surveillance of illicit maritime activities

14. Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor

15. New defense minister vows to sternly respond to N.K. threats, bolster alliance with U.S.