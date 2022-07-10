10/7/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, OCTOBER 6 (Putin's War)

2. Ukraine: CDS Daily brief (06.10.22) CDS comments on key events

3. How Far Will Xi Go to Help a Desperate Putin?

4. Biden: Nuclear 'Armageddon' risk highest since '62 crisis

5. 2 Russians fleeing military service seek asylum after arriving to Alaska

6. Putin Is Not Backing Down. He's Pivoting—to a New, Dreadful Kind of Warfare

7. US troops should be withdrawn from Saudi Arabia, UAE in wake of OPEC decision to slash oil production, Democratic lawmakers say

8. #PRC: #AUKUS: Proposed Special Operations Forces for the Indo-Pacific at odd with #PRC.. David Maxwell, FDD (Parts 1 and 2)

9. How to reform America’s military sales process

10. Zumwalt-Class Can Become a Dominant 21st Century Destroyer

11. U.N. body rejects debate on China's treatment of Uyghur Muslims in blow to West

12. Fully Fund America’s International Affairs Budget

13. Japanese Warships Return Home Following First Phase of Indo-Pacific Deployment

14. Service members defend general who was chastised after contradicting Fox News host Carlson

15. Austin Orders Renaming of Bases that Honor Confederate Rebels

16. USS Ronald Reagan’s new skipper takes command near Korea amid missile barrage

17. 2 brigade commanders fired at Fort Hood for loss of confidence

18. To Deter China, Pentagon Must ‘Marry’ New Tech With Legacy Systems, Flournoy Says

19. 419. Army Mad Scientist Conference — Back to the Future: Using History to Forecast, 8-9 November 2022

20. New website will help you debunk the misinformation you see posted on social media

21. Beyond COVID: China, Biotechnology, and Artificial Intelligence

22. US kills 3 Islamic State leaders in 2 Syria operations

23. Europe must trigger snapback of UN sanctions on Iran

24. FDD | A Match Made in Heaven: The Hezbollah-Amal Nexus

25. Israel-EU annual meeting after decade hiatus - opinion

26. Chinese President Xi's 'final purge' ahead of Communist Party congress

Korean News Content:

1. Readout of the United States-Japan-Republic of Korea Defense Trilateral Call

2. Allies Conduct Naval Defense Exercises Following North Korea Missile Launches

3. US Navy, JMSDF and ROK Navy Conduct BMD Exercise

4. South Korean Defense Sources Express Concerns About Unreliable F-35 Fighters

5. Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations

6. North Korea Conducts Provocative Missile Launch

7. N.Korean Warplanes Stage Show of Force

8. USFK brings new equipment to THAAD base to complete upgrade program

9. N. Korea prints stamps marking legalization of new nuclear weapon use doctrine

10. Yoon refrains from commenting on possibility of scrapping inter-Korean military agreement

11. S. Korea seeks to allow public access to N. Korean broadcasts to promote mutual understanding: minister

12. A good start for better relations (ROK and Japan)

13. North Korea trapped in an endless end-game

14. Biden administration fears North Korea building up to a new nuclear test, but hampered by lack of intelligence

15. Hyesan shortens market opening hours from early October

16. Designating DPRK-related Sanctions Evaders