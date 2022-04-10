10/4/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:



1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, OCTOBER 3 (Putin's War)

2. Ukraine: CDS Daily brief (03.10.22) CDS comments on key events

3. Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker: October

4. AUKUS Special Operations Forces in Strategic Competition, Integrated Deterrence, and Campaigning: Resistance to Malign Activities

5. The Marine Corps Is Dangerously Close to Losing Its Customs, Traditions, and Warfighting Ethos

6. How We Would Know When China Is Preparing to Invade Taiwan

7. Has the C.I.A. Done More Harm Than Good?

8. U.S. to Send Mobile Rocket Launchers to Ukraine in $625 Million Aid Package -Officials

9. Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska: The 60 Minutes Interview Transcript

10. US may establish new command in Germany to arm Ukraine: report

11. U.S. military kills wanted Shabaab leader in airstrike in Somalia

12. In bid for new long-range rockets, Ukraine offers US targeting oversight

13. Why Ukraine Is the Only Country Using the Soviet Union’s Secret T-64 Tank

14. ‘Lots of heavy fighting ahead’: U.S. officials urge caution after Ukrainian gains

15. TYFYS? Lawmaker files bill to thank troops ‘for our freedom’ instead

16. FDD | Islamist cleric who called for fighting America, suicide bombings, dies in Qatar

17. Turns out that Russian recruiting video loved by critics of the 'woke' US military was total BS

18. How Marines Can Fight the Stifling of Independent Thought

19. Is Our Competitor ‘China’ or the Chinese Communist Party?

20. From HIMARS to helos: What the US has given Ukraine [GRAPHIC]

21. The U.S. Has a Microchip Problem. Safeguarding Taiwan Is the Solution.

22. Taiwan’s first English TV channel to tell its side of China story

23. Ukraine war 'could end with Putin deposed and Russia broken up'

Korean News Content:

1. North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation

2. Activity at N. Korea's Punggye-ri suggest possible additional tests: U.S. monitor

3. North Korea’s Arsenal Has Grown Rapidly. Here’s What’s in It.

4. S. Korean F-15K fighter fires 2 JADAM precision bombs in response to N.K. missile launch

5. S. Korea unveils high-power ballistic missile

6. S. Korea, U.S. to relocate combined command to Pyeongtaek by this month

7. Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker: October - KOREA

8. Latest missile from North goes farther than all others before

9. South Korea: MBC network sued for defamation by ruling party

10. Combined Forces Command prepares to say bye to Yongsan

11. South Korean and Japanese defense stocks are rallying after North Korea fired a missile over Japan

12. Get over the hot-mic moment

13. North Korea fires missile over Japan in longest-ever test

14. U.S. calls North Korea launch 'dangerous'; pledges to defend allies

15. An overgrown border proves curtain-twitching North Korea is retreating into nuclear paranoia

16. N. Korea unresponsive to regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line: ministry

17. Global Upheaval As Opportunity: North Korea Rebuilding Ties With Russia And China – Analysis

18. Kishida Pledges 'Close Communication' with Seoul

19. N Korea’s latest missile salvo exposes US impotence