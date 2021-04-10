10/4/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. China Sends Record Number of Military Aircraft Into Taiwan’s ADIZ

2. Three aircraft carriers train together near Okinawa as China ramps up pressure on Taiwan

3. Afghanistan, China, And The Gray Zone: House Committee Passes Intel Bill

4. Why China sent a record number of fighter jets into Taiwan's defence zone over the weekend

5. Increasing People’s Republic of China Military Pressure Against Taiwan Undermines Regional Peace and Stability

6. 357. The Operational Environment (2021-2030): Great Power Competition, Crisis, and Conflict

7. Inside the CIA’s secret Kabul base, burned out and abandoned in haste

8. Afghanistan Isn't Good Terrorist Real Estate

9. The Battle of Mogadishu 25 years later: How the fateful fight changed combat operations

10. FDD | The Taliban Is Using the Doha Accord to Protect Al-Qaeda

11. Options to Counter Russia’s Wagner Group in Africa

12. Reflections on trust from father of fallen Green Beret on 4th anniversary of deadly Niger ambush

13. The Elusive Quest for Victory in War

14. Pandora Papers: An offshore data tsunami

15. FDD | Biden Brags About Diplomacy. It’s All Spin.

16. Trump’s Exit From Asian Trade Pact Damaged America, Boosted China

17. The Myth that Democracies Bungled the Pandemic

18. He’s Australia’s Most Decorated Soldier. Did He Also Kill Helpless Afghans?

19. Hungary’s Leader Fights Criticism in U.S. via Vast Influence Campaign

20. The coin that could avert a federal debt default

21. Leader of Prestigious Yale Program Resigns, Citing Donor Pressure

22. Universities Are Shunning Their Responsibility to Democracy

23. Maria Ressa urges world leaders: 'Act now' vs infodemic threatening democracies

24. Biden And The Reality Of Current State Of Democracy In World25.

Korean News Content:

1. Koreas restore cross-border hotlines 55 days after suspension

2. Unification minister says restoration of cross-border hotlines is a 'restart'

3. S. Korea congratulates Japanese PM-elect Kishida, pledges active cooperation

4. North bullies South over communication lines

5. S. Korea to seek high-level talks with North this year: unification minister

6. A new logic of cooperation for Japan–South Korea relations

7. S. Korea’s cruise missile much faster than N. Korea’s, says Moon

8. North Korea Missile Claims

9. Is Kim Yo-jong the most powerful woman in North Korea?

10. Afghanistan, Korea and America

11.N. Korea develops enhanced translator using AI technology: propaganda outlet

12. The United States Speaks Out on North Korea’s ‘Hypersonic’ Missile Launch

13. Kim Jong-un has made clear his sister Kim Yo-jong is his de facto No 2, what’s next for her?

14. ＜Inside N. Korea＞ From burglary to farm attacks, rising crime among starving soldiers. Authorities concerned.

