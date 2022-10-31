10/31/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, OCTOBER 30 (Putin's War)

2. Ukraine: CDS Daily brief (30.10.22) CDS comments on key events

3. Russia rains missiles on Ukraine after pulling out of crucial grain deal

4. US curbs on microchips could throttle China's ambitions and escalate the tech war

5. US Air Force to deploy nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to Australia as tensions with China grow

6. US Navy hunting for info warfare experts, Aeschbach tells Old Crows

7. They Make You Take an Oath to the Constitution: They Don't Make You Read

8. US and EU: Supporting Iranians demanding freedom is not a luxury

9. Blind spots in Washington’s Indo-Pacific Strategy

10. A Chinese invasion of Taiwan is coming

11. How Foreign Policy Amateurs Endanger the World

12. If China declares war, these ham radio enthusiasts could be crucial

13. White House rejects promoting general involved in Capitol riot response

14. The attack targeting Nancy Pelosi illustrates rising political threats

15. A former employee’s complaint prompts Republican calls to investigate The China Project, an American news company

16. Iran’s Women on the Frontlines

17. Global Impact: Now the dust has settled after the 20th party congress, where is China heading under Xi Jinping?

18. 'Complex threat environment' ahead of midterm elections, top cybersecurity official says

19. Options for Ukraine to Defend Civilian Centers from Russian Strikes

20. Meet the Vets Running for Congress, the Largest Group of Candidates Who Served in a Decade

21. One War at a Time

22. The Ukraine War Will End With Negotiations

Korean News Content:

1. What Might Be the Consequences If North Korea Tests a Nuclear Weapon?

2. As North Korea escalates weapons activity, Biden does little to pressure regime: experts

3. Gov't tries to figure out how Itaewon tragedy happened

4. Seoul crowd crush shows gaps in Korean safety rules, experts say

5. How Itaewon Alley Turned into a Death Trap

6. U.S. and South Korean militaries launch biggest-ever air drills

7. S. Korea's military chief calls for 'thorough readiness' against N. Korean threats

8. Joining Japanese fleet review causes controversy

9. Analysis-U.S. and Allies Turn to Deterring War With North Korea as Options for Preventing Nuclear Tests Dwindle

10. Whatever Path US Diplomacy Takes, Sanctions on North Korea Are Here to Stay

11. [Editorial] Abrupt warning (Russia to ROK)

12. South Korea confronts the trauma of the Halloween crowd crush

13. Unfiltered images of tragedy risk adding to victims' pain