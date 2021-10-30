10/30/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. Details of China info war revealed

2. Four-star: 98 percent of US Special Operations Command has received COVID vaccine

3. The Inevitable Rivalry – America, China, and the Tragedy of Great-Power Politics

4. New White House Cyber Director Wants to Fight Like Cobra Kai

5. Preserving the Warrior Ethos

6. China Tests an Orbital Hypersonic Nuclear-Capable Weapon

7. US Air Force looks to make jet fuel from atmospheric carbon dioxide

8. Northern Va. authorities on alert after learning of potential threat to shopping centers

9. Why H.R. McMaster thinks Biden’s foreign policy is putting the country in danger

10. Inspector general for Afghanistan war pressured by State, DOD to redact reports

11. Prof. David Silbey Analyzes How and Why the U.S. Lost its Longest War in Webinar

12. Afghan Crime Wave Adds to Taliban Dystopia

13. VIDEO: US 'Did Not Fail' In Afghanistan, Legendary French Writer Says - Zenger News

14. ‘I just want to work hard’: Afghan pilot who protected US airman starts over in America

15. Enemies, Foreign and Domestic

16. Taiwan defense chief offers fighting talk amid doubts about troop readiness

17. Do We Disdain Intellectual NCOs?

18. How SOCOM plans to use the MC-130J in a war with Russia or China

Korean News Content:

1. What to make of North Korea's current play of 'Tong-nam-bong-mi'?

2. China and Russia submit proposal to ease UN sanctions on North Korea: sources

3. ‘Kim Jong Un-ism’ in his 10th year in control

4. A Family of 4 Fled North Korea, Kim Jong-Un Ordered Arrest at All Costs

5. N.K. propaganda outlet calls S. Korea's Nuri space rocket launch 'failure'

6. Moon tells Biden about his offer of papal visit to North Korea

7. Moon asks Pope Francis to visit N. Korea

8. S. Korea bids farewell to late former President Roh

9. S. Korea, China FMs discuss end-of-war declaration, cultural issues in Rome

10. Korea's oldest combat techniques text to become national treasure

11. Exaggerating NK refugee activism

