10/29/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. Netanyahu Announces Second Phase of Gaza Operations

2. Israel: Beyond Deterrence by Sir Lawrence Freedman

3. The President Should Approve this last weapon system and it will help win the war: M26/M26A1 HIMARS Rockets

4. Israel Pounds Gaza Strip, Dismissing Calls for Cease-Fire

5. Allies Fear US Is Overextended as Global Conflicts Spread

6. US-China stuck in a cycle of tit-for-tat ironies

7. China, U.S. Look to a Biden-Xi Summit While Wrestling Tensions

8. ASEAN joint military drills pointed daintily at China

9. What Would Teddy Roosevelt Say About Russia, Hamas, and China?

10. The culture war over the Gaza war

11. Fog of war: Myanmar’s armed conflict is not a stalemate

12. Israel’s new plan to encircle Hamas

13. China to tighten its state secrets law in biggest revision in a decade

14. Ukraine War Rages in Shadow of Israel Conflict

15. Task force to combat false reports (Taiwan)

16. Taiwan takes security lessons from Hamas, Ukraine surprise attacks

17. I Might Have Once Favored a Cease-Fire With Hamas, but Not Now by Dennis B. Ross

18. The U.S. Military: Second-Rate and Loving It

19. How the Left Overestimates US Power

20. Why MAGA scares me so much | Column by Robert Bruce Adolph

21. The Israel-Hamas War Has Entered a ‘New Phase.’ Here’s What to Expect.

22. Otto K. Liller Obituary, A Cherished Soul Has Passed Away

23. What is the 'axis of resistance' of Iran-backed groups in the Middle East?

24. Interactive Map: Israel’s Operation in Gaza

25. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, October 28, 2023

26. Iran Update, October 28, 2023

Korean News Content:

1. Naval Operations Commander Vice Adm. Kim Myung-soo named as new JCS chairman

2. S. Korean patrol ship spots N.K. vessel stranded near eastern maritime border: JCS

3. Yoon vows to create safe country on 1st anniversary of Itaewon tragedy

4. The Hunt for Crypto’s Most Famous Fugitive. ‘Everyone Is Looking for Me.’4.

5. S. Korea play N. Korea to draw in women's Olympic football qualifying match

6. Navy provides humanitarian aid to NK ship near East Sea border

7. Stop China’s repatriation of North Koreans

8. Ruling party's innovation committee off to rocky start

9. Northern lights and Korea

10. North Korean Hackers Are Trying to Stage Another Supply Chain Hack

11. This Country Punishes Three Generations Of The Convict For Committing A Crime (north Korea)

12. South Korea, US troops hold drills with drones, laser sensors

13. Does North Korea have its own TikTok?

