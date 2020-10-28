10/28/2020 News & Commentary – Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Daniel Riggs

1. Seoul's participation in 'Quad' may jeopardize regional security: S. Korean adviser

2. Cash-Strapped North Korea Orders Workers in China to Pay Into ‘Loyalty Fund’

3. Text messages replacing letters in North Korea, state media says

4. The Current Context and Projections for Promoting Human Rights in North Korea

5. S. Korea an example of successful, transparent handling of pandemic: Knapper

6. North Korea is going to be a major headache for whoever wins the US election

7. U.S. open to dialogue with N. Korea at any place, any time: U.S. diplomat

8. The South Korea - Japan Rift Plays Right into China’s Hands

9. S. Korea begins procedures to develop technologies for light aircraft carrier

10. U.S. Issues Warning to Businesses About North Korean Hackers

11. North Korean Women as New Economic Agents: Drivers and Consequences

12. U.S. Forces Korea aide calls into question OPCON plans

13. An A-10 Thunderbolt accidentally lost a munition somewhere in South Korea

14. Donju and ordinary people impacted by recent ban on mobile money

15. South Korean study finds Chinook upgrade more expensive than buying new helios

16. S. Korea to donate $10m to support coronavirus vaccine supplies to developing countries

17. South Korean Growth Shows Asia’s Stronger Recovery From Coronavirus

18. South Korea’s Moon Says Virus Has Been Contained

19. Complex geopolitical situation preventing inter-Korean relations from moving forward

20. Japanese diplomat arrives in Seoul for talks on wartime history, trade

21. DOD, FBI, DHS warn of active North Korean government-linked hacking operation - CyberScoop

22. Naenara 101: North Korea Debuts New Tablet Computer

en.yna.co.kr · by 변덕근 · October 28, 2020

I listened to his remarks at this event. I have come to the conclusion that the only person more dangerous to the ROK/US alliance than Kim Jong-un is Moon Chung-in. I know that is over the top hyperbole and will upset some of my Korean friends but the advice that he is giving to the Moon administration is simply dangerous and damaging to the alliance. I think it is time think tanks stop giving him a platform that gives him the opportunity to express his ideas that are a danger to the alliance. Yes he is a smooth talker and mixes his remarks with praise for the alliance and acknowledgement of its importance but all of his substantive comments do damage to the alliance, from his argument for the end of war declaration to make north Korean feel safe so it can negotiate denuclearization to withdrawal of US troops after a "peace regime " (there will not longer be justification for them per his Foreign Affairs article of April 2018) to his attack on the Quad and Korean participation in it.

2. Cash-Strapped North Korea Orders Workers in China to Pay Into ‘Loyalty Fund’

rfa.org· by Joonho Kim

Just another indication of the nature of the Kim family regime.

3. Text messages replacing letters in North Korea, state media says

upi.com · by Elizabeth Shim· October 27, 2020

Potentially important for PSYOP practitioners and information and influence activities.

4. The Current Context and Projections for Promoting Human Rights in North Korea

HRNK Insider · by David Hawk · October 27, 2020

A very long and comprehensive essay that discusses the conditions (and context) well beyond human rights.

5. S. Korea an example of successful, transparent handling of pandemic: Knapper

en.yna.co.kr · by 변덕근 · October 27, 2020

Secretary Axzar's comments were ignorant and ill-informed and unhelpful for the alliance. It is good that Marc Knapper could diplomatically correct the record.

6. North Korea is going to be a major headache for whoever wins the US election

CNN · by Joshua Berlinger, CNN

Probably the most accurate headline in the media today.

7. U.S. open to dialogue with N. Korea at any place, any time: U.S. diplomat

en.yna.co.kr · by 변덕근 · October 27, 2020

Our policy and messaging has been consistent. It is Kim Jong-un who has not participated as a serious negotiating partner and he has prevented substantive working level negotiations. There is no question that we are ready to talk any time.

8. The South Korea - Japan Rift Plays Right into China’s Hands

National Review Online · by Mitchell Blatt · October 26, 2020

This should be a BFO - a blinding flash of the obvious.

9. S. Korea begins procedures to develop technologies for light aircraft carrier

en.yna.co.kr · by 최수향 · October 27, 2020

I would rather see the ROK invest in this capability than a nuclear powered submarine.

10. U.S. Issues Warning to Businesses About North Korean Hackers

Bloomberg · by Alyza Sebenius · October 27, 2020

There will be no let up in north Korean cyber activities. They will only grow.

11. North Korean Women as New Economic Agents: Drivers and Consequences

ISSUE & POLICY BRIEFS · by Sung Kyung Kim, October, 2020,

The 7 page report can be downloaded here.

This confirms much of what we have long believed - women have been key to survival since the Arduous March. What is interesting about this report is that it discusses how women as economic agents can drive a societal transformation. This also provides important information that will important during the unification process.

Abstract:

“This Issue Brief explores the changing social and economic role of women in North Korea since the so-called Arduous March of the 1990s. With the breakdown of the public food distribution system and deteriorating economic conditions, many women have been forced to become breadwinners for their families. While this new-found economic agency carries the seeds of societal transformation in a traditionally patriarchal system, women have borne a disproportionate burden in securing not only their families’ survival, but also arguably that of the North Korean economy.”

12. U.S. Forces Korea aide calls into question OPCON plans

upi.com · by Elizabeth Shim· October 27, 2020

Who is this person Ham Ji-min, a USFK assistant chief of staff? Is he a serving officer? What he is proposing is one of the original plans for OPCON transition which was the dissolution of the ROK/us cfc into separate commands with the ROK warfighting command as the supported command and the US Command (which had been proposed to be named the Korean Command or KORCOM) would be the supporting command. ROK and US military leaders determined separate commands were not effective for deterrence and defense and for warfighting.

13. An A-10 Thunderbolt accidentally lost a munition somewhere in South Korea

taskandpurpose.com · by Jared Keller

Ooops

14. Donju and ordinary people impacted by recent ban on mobile money

dailynk.com · by Mun Dong Hui · October 28, 2020

Important point: "According to the source, people prefer to keep dollars, yuan or yen in a safe or in a box rather than at a bank and that they “widely distrust state banks or deposit boxes.”

This is an indicator of possible future resistance potential.

15. South Korean study finds Chinook upgrade more expensive than buying new helos

Defense News · by Brian Kim · October 27, 2020

16. S. Korea to donate $10m to support coronavirus vaccine supplies to developing countries

koreaherald.com · by Yonhap · October 28, 2020

Korea - the only country to rise from a major aid recipient to a major donor nation.

17. South Korean Growth Shows Asia’s Stronger Recovery From Coronavirus

WSJ · by Eun-Young Jeong

18. South Korea’s Moon Says Virus Has Been Contained

Bloomberg · by Jeong-Ho Lee · October 28, 2020

It is always worrisome when someone makes these kinds of claims. I hope this is not premature.

19. Complex geopolitical situation preventing inter-Korean relations from moving forward

The Korea Times · October 28, 2020

20. Japanese diplomat arrives in Seoul for talks on wartime history, trade

koreaherald.com · by Yonhap · October 28, 2020

I am not holding my breath for a positive step forward.

21. DOD, FBI, DHS warn of active North Korean government-linked hacking operation - CyberScoop

cyberscoop.com · by Shannon Vavra · October 27, 2020

22. Naenara 101: North Korea Debuts New Tablet Computer

The National Interest · by Stephen Silver · October 27, 2020

And loaded with the top of the line spyware and surveillance software.

