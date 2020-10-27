10/27/2020 News & Commentary - National Security

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Duncan Moore.

1. Exclusive: 600 U.S. groups linked to Chinese Communist Party influence effort with ambition beyond election

2. U.S. troops might be in danger. Why is the military trying to hide it?

3. Analysis: U.S. confirms senior al Qaeda leader killed in Afghan raid

4. Meet the Trump official calling Beijing’s bluff

5. US ambitions to expand QUAD set to fail

6. U.S. warns of threat posed by China, signs military pact with India

7. China’s inexorable rise to superpower is history repeating itself

8. Third India-US 2+2 dialogue: breaking the mold on post-war model of bilateral ties - analysis

9. India-US discuss cross-border terrorism, security, China at bilateral meetings

10. Japan and U.S. begin major military exercise as concern about China grows

11. These are all the major flashpoints between China and the U.S.

12. Trump admin dismantles 'firewall' for editorial independence at U.S.-funded outlets

13. Japan rejects nuclear ban treaty; survivors to keep pushing

14. Oxford covid vaccine works in all ages, trials suggest

15. Air Force Ospreys make first landing on Japanese destroyer to start Keen Sword drills

16. Japan and China both claim these islands as their own. Now the US is showing Tokyo how it can help defend them

17. U.S. Army moves to close red teaming university

18. Why the “orders project” is troubling

19. US airstrike in Syria wipes out 7 al Qaeda leaders

20. U.S. State Department approves $2.4 billion more in potential arms sales to Taiwan: Pentagon

21. FBI won’t release doc on white-supremacist terror until after election: report

22. Trump had one last story to sell. The Wall Street Journal wouldn’t buy it.

1. Exclusive: 600 U.S. groups linked to Chinese Communist Party influence effort with ambition beyond election

Newsweek · Didi Kirsten Tatlow · October 26, 2020

An amazing development. I am not surprised by the CCP’s actions, but I am surprised by our naivete that allows us to be duped by Chinese political warfare strategy.

2. U.S. troops might be in danger. Why is the military trying to hide it?

Vice · Nick Turse · October 26, 2020

Of course, Nick Turse is an investigative reporter, who, per his biased agenda, focuses on exposing special operations.

3. Analysis: U.S. confirms senior al Qaeda leader killed in Afghan raid

Long War Journal · Thomas Joscelyn · October 25, 2020

4. Meet the Trump official calling Beijing’s bluff

National Review · Jimmy Quinn · October 26, 2020

5. US ambitions to expand QUAD set to fail

Global Times · Lu Yuanzhi · October 25, 2020

From a propaganda mouthpiece of the CCP.

6. U.S. warns of threat posed by China, signs military pact with India

Reuters · Neha Arora & Sanjeev Miglani · October 27, 2020

I had hoped for a broader "military pact," but it is a step forward, though a small one.

7. China’s inexorable rise to superpower is history repeating itself

Bloomberg · Michael Shuman · October 27, 2020

Author's conclusion:

8. Third India-US 2+2 dialogue: breaking the mold on post-war model of bilateral ties - analysis

Eurasia Review · Observer Research Foundation · October 27, 2020

A positive step forward.

9. India-US discuss cross-border terrorism, security, China at bilateral meetings

India Today · Geeta Mohan · October 27, 2020

10. Japan and U.S. begin major military exercise as concern about China grows

Reuters · Tim Kelly · October 26, 2020

Keen Sword is an important Japan-US exercise.

11. These are all the major flashpoints between China and the U.S.

Bloomberg · Bloomberg News · July 21 (updated: October 27), 2020

A useful "scorecard" for keeping track.

12. Trump admin dismantles ‘firewall’ for editorial independence at U.S.-funded outlets

NBC News · Dan De Luce · October 27, 2020

These continuing reports are troubling and truly sadden me. The sad irony is those who think we should propagandize VOA, RFA, etc. are actually dooming our information efforts to failure. It will not achieve the desired effects and will only undermine the legitimacy of these great organizations and destroy the trust in that has been built up for decades. The only thing these efforts will result in are a feel-good effect in the US among the partisan supporters, but it will not support any US national level influence efforts. Sacrificing our values to prevent criticism or unwanted messages (e.g. reporting of facts) is not the way to support US national security.

13. Japan rejects nuclear ban treaty; survivors to keep pushing

Outlook India · Outlook · October 26, 2020

14. Oxford Covid vaccine works in all ages, trials suggest

Guardian · Sarah Boseley · October 27, 2020

Hopefully some good news here.

15. Air Force Ospreys make first landing on Japanese destroyer to start Keen Sword drills

Stars & Stripes · Seth Robson · October 27, 2020

16. Japan and China both claim these islands as their own. Now the US is showing Tokyo how it can help defend them

CNN · Brad Lendon · October 27, 2020

17. U.S. Army moves to close Red Teaming University

Forbes · Bryce Hoffman · October 26, 2020

This is a very troubling development. The Army is making a huge mistake. "You train for certainty and educate for uncertainty" (General Schoomaker). We need to invest in education and developing our intellectual capital.

I have enjoyed supporting these efforts at Leavenworth and I guess I will do so only for the next year. I hope senior leaders in our military will recognize the folly of the Army's decision to overturn it.

And I hope Congress will act. The late Ike Skelton must be turning over in his grave. We need a new Congressional advocate for PME (of course, the Army's decision is probably intended to force Congress to add back the funding since it is only $2.5 million, which is budget dust in the larger scheme of things).

18. Why the “Orders Project” is troubling

Lawfire · Charlie Dunlap · October 26, 2020

An important essay from one of our great military legal experts.

19. US airstrike in Syria wipes out 7 al Qaeda leaders

New York Post · Ben Feuerherd · October 27, 2020

20. U.S. State Department approves $2.4 billion more in potential arms sales to Taiwan: Pentagon

Reuters · Mike Stone · October 27, 2020

If a little is good. More is better!

21. FBI won’t release doc on white-supremacist terror until after election: report

New York Magazine · Matt Stieb · October 26, 2020

22. Trump had one last story to sell. The Wall Street Journal wouldn’t buy it.

New York Times · Ben Smith · October 25, 2020

I offer this not from any partisan perspective but for the provocative thoughts on the freedom of the press and the mainstream media.

A big part of the American experiment is freedom of the press, of course. This is a fascinating perspective from the New York Times on what it thinks the mainstream media's job is. It is really interesting how they assess the rise of the internet media as competition to the mainstream media and how they think this Biden scandal has returned the mainstream media to the fore. Don't get bogged down in the Biden scandal analysis. You have to read past that and get to the section on the gatekeepers’ return.

"Friends are like walls. Sometimes you lean on them, and sometimes it's good just knowing they are there."

- Author Unknown

"I believe with all my heart that our first priority must be world peace, and that use of force is always and only a last resort, when everything else has failed, and then only with regard to our national security."

- Ronald Reagan

“Even if you strive diligently on your chosen path day after day, if your heart is not in accord with it, then even if you think you are on a good path, from the point of view of the straight and true, this is not a genuine path. If you do not pursue a genuine path to its consummation, then a little bit of crookedness in the mind will later turn into a major warp. Reflect on this.”

― Musashi Miyomoto, A Book of Five Rings: The Classic Guide to Strategy