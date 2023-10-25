10/25/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Behind the Curtain: Inside Biden's slow-walking Middle East strategy

2. Where is the moral compass of the campus?

3. Net outflow of funds from China hits 7-year high in September

4. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, October 24, 2023

5. Iran Update, October 24, 2023

6. Jamie Dimon: 'The most serious thing facing mankind is nuclear proliferation'

7. Hamas is Using North Korean Weapons Against Israel

8. What Happens if Israel Strikes Iran?

9. M39 Missile: Made In the USA, Smashing Putin Hard in Ukraine War

10. Ukraine’s American-Made M39 Missiles May Have Wrecked 21 Russian Helicopters In A Single Operation

11. US troops were attacked 13 times in Iraq and Syria in past week, Pentagon confirms

12. The Return of Nuclear Escalation: How America’s Adversaries Have Hijacked Its Old Deterrence Strategy

13. From Risk to Resilience: How Economies Can Thrive in a World of Threats

14. Washington should brace for new Polish preferences in arms suppliers

15. China said the US is a disruptor of peace in response to Pentagon report on China’s military buildup

16. Army Air Defense Units from 3 Bases Are Deploying to Middle East After 13 Drone Attacks

17. Governments and hackers agree: the laws of war must apply in cyberspace

18. Hamas operatives used phone lines installed in tunnels under Gaza to plan Israel attack over 2 years, sources familiar with intelligence say

19. Putin and Xi: Beijing Belt and Road meeting highlighted Russia’s role as China’s junior partner

20. The Sources of American Power: A Foreign Policy for a Changed World By Jake Sullivan

21. How the DC Metro is a tool for the military industrial complex

22. Secret U.S. War in Lebanon Is Tinder for Escalation of Israel–Gaza Conflict

23. Violent videos and ‘brutal voyeurism’ are redefining modern war

24. Congress must scrutinize the US spending spree on global crises

25. 11 Cases of Psychological Warfare Throughout History



Korean News Content:

4. N Korean leader pushes for anti-US front expansion, courts China

5. Experts: Americans are eating fish processed by slaves

6. S. Korea, US hold joint special operations drills

7. Significant civilian casualties inevitable in case of Hamas-like NK assault: experts

8. Man in South Korea fined for assaulting soldiers who refused to praise Kim Jong Un, Putin

9. [Top Envoy] S. Korea is done with ‘strategic ambiguity,’ ex-envoy says

10. North Korean programmers used a hosted laptop to freelance online, says FBI

11. Army to Recruit Cyber Warriors (ROK)

12. Gov't urged to prepare for rise in N. Korean defections by sea

14. [SPECIAL REPORT] Korean society grows more diverse but still struggles with multicultural integration

15. N. Korea to close its embassy in Uganda: report

16. ＜Inside N. Korea＞Opium addicts rise again as stimulants remain almost completely unavailable…Why? The police quickly clamp down on manufacture of drug