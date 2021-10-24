10/24/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. A C.I.A. Fighter, a Somali Bomb Maker, and a Faltering Shadow War

2. Opinion | The U.S. is using sanctions more than ever. But do they work?

3. The Unlikely Outsiders Who Won the Race for a Covid-19 Vaccine

4. ‘The Loneliest Americans’ Asks What Being Asian American Really Means

5. Cancers Strike US Fighter Pilots, Crews at Higher Rates, Air Force Finds

6. Quad should make Micronesia a priority

7. Why is the idea of ‘gender’ provoking backlash the world over?

8. Global Violence on an Intimate Scale: The Work of ‘Missionaries’ (book review)

9. What Have We Learned from Twenty Years of War?

10. Death of detained Uyghur imam underscores harsh conditions in Xinjiang re-education camps

11. Green Berets Hone Their Destruction Of Enemy Air Defenses Skills For A Peer Conflict

12. For the US's Vietnam-era covert special operators, the quietest missions were also the most dangerous

13. An "Oh So Social" Conversation: "Damascus Station" by David McCloskey 16 November 2021 1800hrs.

14. What Previous Covid-19 Waves Tell Us About the Virus Now

15. IAEA warns of North Korea scenario in Middle East if Iran’s nuclear diplomacy fails

16. America’s political scientists are worried about “lethal partisanship”

17. A new book explores the symbiosis of espionage and entertainment



Korean News Content:

1. Media reports of N. Korean leader's sister staging coup not true at all: spy agency

2. Seoul, Washington remain apart on North Korea policy

3. U.S. to continue talks with S. Korea on end-of-war declaration, other options for N. Korea diplomacy: envoy

4. America's war in Afghanistan is over, but the country's true longest war with North Korea continues

5. U.S. to continue talks with S. Korea on end-of-war declaration, other options for N. Korea diplomacy: envoy

6. U.S. envoy welcomes discussion about ending war

7. N. Korean media decries proposed S. Korea-U.S. defense dialogue

8. 70% of Korea vaccinated, key threshold crossed

9. Coast Guard seizes Chinese boat for fishing in South Korea's EEZ without permit

10. ‘It Was Like Having the Chinese Government in the Room With Us’

11. S. Korean defense firms clinch deals worth US$128 mln at ADEX: organizers

12. S. Korea to hold annual Hoguk defense exercise next week