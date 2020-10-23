10/23/2020 News & Commentary - National Security

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Duncan Moore.

1. U.S. foreign policy never recovered from the War on Terror

Foreign Affairs · Matthew Duss · October 22, 2020

2. Amid political tensions, NATO remains a vital alliance

FDD · Maj Scott D. Adamson · October 22, 2020

Our national power rests on the foundation of our alliance structure.

3. The Trump Administration’s high-stakes gambit to curtail rocket attacks in Iraq

FDD · John Hannah & Behnam Ben Taleblu · October 22, 2020

4. SecDef details plan to boost alliances to counter China and Russia

Military.com · Richard Sisk · October 22, 2020

No matter who wins the election, we must continue to continue to develop our alliances. I don't think we can emphasize this statement from the SECDEF enough.

5. The 5 faces of Chinese espionage: the world’s first ‘digital authoritarian state’

Breaking Defense · Nicholas Eftimiades · October 22, 2020

A useful tutorial. The study referenced is available on Amazon here.

I just ordered it. The reviews are excellent. Here is one:

This scholarly work is a superb compilation and analysis of the public record concerning the Chinese Communist Party’s espionage activities against the rest of the world and the United States in particular. Most important it goes well beyond the “what” has happened and provides insight into the how and why of this activity. The reader should be aware that a noted expert in the field has provided a synthesized review of all the available information. It is a glimpse at what is happening around the world. There are more facts understood by those with appropriate security access and much more is known only to the senior levels of the CCP and its operatives.

-- Richard Haver, former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, former DCI Deputy for Community Affairs, and Chief of Staff, National Intelligence Council.

6. Putin: Russia-China military alliance can’t be ruled out

Real Clear Defense · Vladimir Isachenkov · October 23, 2020

I am sure this will be panned by some. But whatever happens, I agree with our SECDEF: our adversaries will never be able to match our alliance structure.

7. Battle Force 2045 could work – if defense leaders show some discipline

Defense News · Timothy Walton & Bryan Clark · October 22, 2020

The 72 page Hudson report referenced can be downloaded here.

8. US and allies prioritize Indonesia as potential counterweight to China

Washington Examiner · Joel Gehrke · October 22, 2020

How does Indonesia feel about this? It just recently rejected a US request to base some ISR assets.

9. Our toxic civil-military relations

Washington Examiner · Mackubin Owens · October 23, 2020

Trust.

10. Exclusive: 'dumb mistake' exposed Iranian hand behind fake Proud Boys U.S. election emails - sources

Reuters · Christopher Bing & Jack Stubbs · October 22, 2020

“Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake” - Napoleon

I hope the Iranians make more mistakes.

11. Our secret Taliban air force - inside the clandestine U.S. campaign to help our longtime enemy defeat ISIS

Washington Post · Wesley Morgan · October 22, 2020

The enemy of my enemy...

12. South Korea deaths ‘not linked’ to flu vaccination drive

BBC · October 23, 2020

Hopefully this is some good news (except for the 32 deaths)…?

13. G7 powers must confront the Chinese threat together

FDD · Craig Singleton · October 21, 2020

14. China, and Xi, commemorate the Korean War as a victory over America

Washington Post · Gerry Shih · October 23, 2020

This propaganda is believed by many in China and North Korea.

15. In Xi Jinping’s China, nationalism takes a dark turn

Wall Street Journal · Chao Deng & Liza Lin · October 22, 2020

16. ‘Stunning’ executive order would politicize civil service

Defense One · Erich Wagner · October 22, 2020

On the one hand, some will think this will create a true political deep state. On the other hand, to improve personnel management others will argue you need better hiring and firing authority and "at will" employment provides that. But I think this will be quite controversial.

17. Preserve the Jones Act

Defense One · Mike Stevens · October 22, 2020

The question is how to sustain (and grow) our merchant shipping capabilities. Merchant shipping is key to our economic instrument of power and our national security.

18. ISD launches new report on information operations

Georgetown University · Kelly McFarland · October 21, 2020

The 76 page report can be downloaded here.

19. In echo of Cold War, the West’s ‘Five Eyes’ spy alliance focuses on China

Stars & Stripes · Peter Martin, Kitty Donaldson, & Kait Bolongaro · October 21, 2020

I would think "Five Eyes" was long focused on China.

20. Iran’s goal is to undermine democracy. Americans shouldn’t take the bait.

Washington Post · Ariane M. Tabatabai · October 22, 2020

I think the revision, rogue, revolutionary powers and violent extremist organizations all seek to undermine democracy and free and open societies around the world.

I agree with my good friend, Dr. Tabatabai, that it is not helpful and counterproductive to try to discern which candidate any of our adversaries seem to want to "help." I do not think they really care - they are not interested in who wins but in delegitimizing our democratic processes and weakening and dividing our societies. The key is getting our response right, not arguing over who Iran supports.

21. Five key takeaways from Xi Jinping’s Korean war anniversary speech

South China Morning Post · Kristin Huang · October 23, 2020

22. Empire of emperors: what is China, and why you should worry about it

Tablet · David Goldman · October 23, 2020

I am reminded of this excerpt from Kai Straittmatter's book, We Have Been Harmonized: Life in China’s Surveillance State:

"Xi Jingping has a message for the world: China is retaking its position at the head of the world’s nations. And the Party media cheer: Make way, West! Make way, capitalism and democracy! Here comes zhongguo fang’an, the ‘Chinese solution.’"

23. Why the US was so fast to blame Iran for voter intimidation emails in Florida

Cyber Scoop · Shannon Vavra · October 22, 2020

24. ‘I’m here for the money’ - My life as a Blackwater mercenary

Task & Purpose · Morgan Lerette · October 21, 2020

“You are free to choose, but you are not free from the consequence of your choice.”

- A Universal Paradox

"The unselfish effort to bring cheer to others will be the beginning of a happier life for ourselves."

- Helen Keller

"The President must be greater than anyone else, but not better than anyone else. We subject him and his family to close and constant scrutiny and denounce them for things that we ourselves do every day. A Presidential slip of the tongue, a slight error in judgment - social, political, or ethical - can raise a storm of protest. We give the President more work than a man can do, more responsibility than a man should take, more pressure than a man can bear. We abuse him often and rarely praise him. We wear him out, use him up, eat him up. And with all this, Americans have a love for the President that goes beyond loyalty or party nationality; he is ours, and we exercise the right to destroy him."

- John Steinbeck