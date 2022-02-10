10/2/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, OCTOBER 1 (Putin's War)

2. CDS Daily brief (01.10.22) CDS comments on key events

3. Defense secretary condemns 'nuclear saber-rattling' but says he doesn't believe Putin has decided to use nuclear weapons

4. How China and its allies pool resources to target overseas dissidents

5. How the US can focus its fight against foreign influence operations

6. The deficiency of "information"

7. Putin Is Trying to Outcrazy the West

8. Indo-Pacific Component Commanders Stress Importance of Partners

9. How Western Errors Let the Taliban Win in Afghanistan

10.Timothy Lomperis: Ukraine's lesson for Vietnam, Afghanistan

​11. ​On this October Day 2002 and 2012 - Special Forces KIA

12. US, Australia and Japan vow to work together against China

13. Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Trilateral Defense Ministers Meeting

14. Top Philippine defense official holds first in-person meeting with US counterpart

15. Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With the Republic of the Phi​lippines​

16. What the Constitutions of the Soviet Union and North Korea Can Teach Us about Rights—and the Purpose of a Constitution

17. Chinese hacking group targeting US agencies and companies has surged its activity, analysis finds

18. HOOYAH! The Aircraft of AFSOC (The U.S. Air Force’s “Special Forces”)

19. De jure rebels, de facto terrorists (Philippines)

20. US frees President Maduro's relatives in Venezuela prisoner swap

21. The Navy’s robot pilots could one day outnumber its human ones

22. A statue of legendary spy Harriet Tubman now stands at the CIA

23. Multinational companies in Russia are now obliged to assist the Kremlin with war mobilization

Korean News Content:



1. North Korea's missile tests reflect a change of doctrine

2. Unification minister says N. Korea trying to tame S. Korean government, grab U.S. attention

3. Masks return in N. Korea in renewed fight against COVID-19

4. Defector group sends propaganda balloons to N. Korea

5. Fighting for freedom for the world’s most repressed country

6. N. Korea unveils memorial stone for founder in Beijing

7. State auditor notifies ex-Pres Moon of written investigation over death of fisheries official

8. Simple thinking, rough speech and dishonesty (Critique of President Yoon)

9. Latest military hardware shown off on Armed Forces Day

10. North Korea rolls out new software to keep tabs on its officials in China

11. Peace through strength gets bipartisan support

