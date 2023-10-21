10/21/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. The Inflection Point: A speech that may well define Biden’s presidency

2. Biden Lights the Beacon, for Israel, Ukraine and the World

3. Biden Wanted to End ‘Forever Wars.’ Now He Looks Like a Wartime President.

4. Learning from LSCO: Applying Lessons to Irregular Conflict

5. AP visual analysis: Rocket from Gaza appeared to go astray, likely caused deadly hospital explosion

6. With Putin by His Side, Xi Outlines His Vision of a New World Order

7. Why We Should Fear China More Than Middle Eastern War

8. Israel Is About to Make a Terrible Mistake

9. Hamas’s Hostage-Taking Handbook Says to ‘Kill the Difficult Ones’ and Use Hostages as ‘Human Shields’

10. Yes, the U.S. Can Afford to Help Its Allies

11. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, October 20, 2023

12. Iran Update, October 20, 2023

13. Hold Hamas and all of its enablers accountable

14. Why We Need to Disarm the Anti-China Discourse (Blatant Chinese Propaganda)

15. Are Fears of A.I. and Nuclear Apocalypse Keeping You Up? Blame Prometheus.

16. Don’t Count on China’s Belt and Road Initiative to Disappear

17. Interactive Map: Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

18. Putin, Kim Jong Un Portraits Pop Up at West Bank Protest Over Israel as Russia Says It's in Talks with Hamas on Hostages

19. Subversion: The Strategic Weaponization of Narratives

20. American in Gaza Details Life While Waiting for the Border to Open: 'We Are Extremely Afraid for Our Lives'

Korean News Content:

1. U.S. envoy renews grave concerns over China's repatriation of N. Korean escapees (And Note Information and Escapee/Defectors comments )

2. S. Korea expresses gratitude to Japan for assisting return of Koreans from war-torn Israel

3. China’s graphite export control may have adverse effects on Korea

4. Biden accuses Russia of using N. Korean weapons to attack Ukraine

5. Activists lament South Korea's hollow promise of human rights diplomacy

6. Yoon embarks on state visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar

7. Putin, Kim Jong Un Portraits Pop Up at West Bank Protest Over Israel as Russia Says It's in Talks with Hamas on Hostages

8. S. Korea, Britain hold joint high-tech military training

9. Australia, South Korea ink defence deal

10. Top general inspects Hoguk military exercise at mechanized unit

11. Free homes for rural North Koreans are unfit for country living

12. N. Pyongan Province security agents raid homes of people suspected of secretly watching Hangzhou Asian Games

13. Hyesan schools demand firewood and cash from students to prepare for winter heating

14. A visit to Inha University: How Hawaii inspired and built the ‘MIT of Korea’