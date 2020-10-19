10/19/2020 News & Commentary - Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Duncan Moore.

1. South Korea isn't convinced on an American-led ‘Asian NATO’

2. North Korean justice system treats people as 'less than animals': HRW

3. North Korea is envious of Israel’s nuclear weapons strategy

4. North Korea detainees subjected to ritual torture and sexual assault - rights group

5. Japan's ruling party plots revenge for asset seizure ruling

6. N. Korea says call for CVID is 'domestic interference'

7. By boosting ties, China and ROK can help restore peace in region

8. S. Korea, Philippines vow to beef up defense cooperation

9. North Korea's message for Donald Trump or Joe Biden

10. S. Korea reaffirms commitment to NK-US talks

11. N. Korea policy needs to change from top-down approach to “alliance outsourcing”

12. FULL TEXT: Parents of Otto Warmbier ‘pledge solidarity’ with family of slain S. Korean official

13. Meeting Kim Jong-un?

14. Hard choices for South Korea

15. New virus cases under 100 for 4th day, cluster infections still on rise

16. Tours to inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom to resume early next month

17. What internet users in China taking offence at BTS’ Korean war comments says about the political climate there

1. South Korea isn't convinced on an American-led ‘Asian NATO’

National Interest · Anthony V. Rinna · October 18, 2020

As I have previously written, if we are going to convince South Korea to join the Quad then we need to be prepared to help defend it against the massive economic warfare that China will unleash upon the ROK. Can we conduct the necessary political and economic warfare to help defend our ally in return for them joining the Quad?

2. North Korean Justice System Treats People As 'Less Than Animals': HRW

Barron's · AFP · October 18, 2020

I know people tire of reading about the horrendous human right abuses and crimes against humanity being committed by the Kim family regime. However, we cannot turn a blind eye and we cannot remain silent. Human rights must be on the agenda and must be included in allied and international efforts to solve the Korea questions and bring peace, security, and stability to the Korean peninsula. We should never forget this: the root of all problems in Korea is the existence of the mafia-like crime family cult known as the Kim family regime that has the objective of dominating the Korean Peninsula under the rule of the Guerrilla Dynasty and Gulag State.

3. North Korea is envious of Israel’s nuclear weapons strategy

National Interest · Kyle Mizokami · October 18, 2020

Some things just make you go hmmmm... North Korea is not Israel. It would make more sense for South Korea to adopt some Israeli national security concepts and strategy. Like Israel, it is surrounded by hostile forces (of course North Korea likes to claim that condition for itself).

4. North Korea detainees subjected to ritual torture and sexual assault - rights group

Guardian · Justin McCurry · October 19, 2020

Ritual torture? Is there any regime in power today that is eviler than the Kim family regime?

5. Japan's ruling party plots revenge for asset seizure ruling

Chosun Ilbo · Lee Ha-Won · October 19, 2020

Again, I am not optimistic for improved Korea-Japan relations.

6. N. Korea says call for CVID is 'domesticiInterference'

KBS World · October 17, 2020

And we call North Korea's nuclear and missile programs a global threat.

7. By boosting ties, China and ROK can help restore peace in region

China Daily · Wang Sheng & Wang Yuxan · October 19, 2020

Excellent CCP propaganda in the China Daily. Just one area of Great Power Competition.

8. S. Korea, Philippines vow to beef up defense cooperation

Yonhap News Agency · scaaet@yna.co.kr · October 19, 2020

Part of the ROK's southern strategy that is complementary to the US free and open INDOPACIFC strategy?

9. North Korea's message for Donald Trump or Joe Biden

National Interest · Doug Bandow · October 18, 2020

I am afraid I just cannot agree with this assessment of Kim Jong-Un.

Kim Jong-Un is no Gorbachev. That is wishful thinking. We must deal with Kim Jong-Un as he really is and not as we wish him to be.

10. S. Korea reaffirms commitment to NK-US talks

Korea Times · Do Je-Hae · October 19, 2020

Would anyone expect otherwise? Note the South appears to be really pushing for an end of war declaration. Again, we must ask what effect will such a declaration achieve and will the security of the ROK be enhanced by such a declaration?

11. N. Korea policy needs to change from top-down approach to “alliance outsourcing”

Hankyoreh · Kim Sung-Bae · October 18, 2020

The very progressive Hankyoreh Ilbo and the author anticipate a Biden victory and advocate for a ROK lead in negotiations with the North.

12. FULL TEXT: Parents of Otto Warmbier ‘pledge solidarity’ with family of slain S. Korean official

Korea Herald · Kim Arin · October 19, 2020

I hope the ROK Government realizes the issue it has created by how it has handled the North Korean murder of the a South Korean civil servant.

13. Meeting Kim Jong-un?

Korea Times · David Tizzard · October 17, 2020

14. Hard choices for South Korea

Korea Times · Tong Kim · October 19, 2020

Tong Kim is right.

15. New virus cases under 100 for 4th day, cluster infections still on rise

Yonhap News Agency · colin@yna.co.kr · October 19, 2020

16. Tours to inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom to resume early next month

Yonhap News Agency · julesyi@yna.co.kr · October 19, 2020

I wonder when was the last time Panmunjom tours were suspended this long?

17. What internet users in China taking offence at BTS’ Korean war comments says about the political climate there

South China Morning Post · Dong Sun-hwa · October 19, 2020

Interesting to see how this is playing put on the soft power "battlefield."

"Friendship is unnecessary, like philosophy, like art...It has no survival value; rather it is one of those things that give value to survival."

- C.S. Lewis

“In democracies, a peaceful transfer of power has two elements: The loser concedes without violence, and the winner accepts without vengeance.”

- Jill Lepore

“Cold Wars cannot be conducted by hotheads. Nor can ideological conflicts be won as crusades or concluded by unconditional surrender.”

- Walter Lippmann: The Russian-American War 1949