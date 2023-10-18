10/18/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Putin touts solidarity with China in Xi’s pitch for new world order as crisis grips Middle East

2. War in Ukraine Latest: Russian Airfield Hit in ‘Most Serious Strike’ of the War

3. Ukraine Fires ATACMS Missiles at Russian Forces for the First Time

4. What we know about the deadly blast at a Gaza City hospital

5. Understanding the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: A Guide from War on the Rocks

6. Underground Nightmare: Hamas Tunnels and the Wicked Problem Facing the IDF

7. Inside Biden’s Reversal on Sending Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine

8. Allied Spy Chiefs Warn of Chinese Espionage Targeting Tech Firms

9. Chinese jets ramp up incidents with US aircraft, new videos show

10. Ukraine’s special forces use daring raids and distraction tactics in bid to free Crimea

11. Israel and Hamas at war: Latest news

12. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, October 17, 2023

13. Iran Update, October 17, 2023

14. How China's Belt and Road Initiative is changing after a decade of big projects and big debts

15. U.S. Ambassador Visits Detained Wall Street Journal Reporter Evan Gershkovich

16. Israel's Strategic Crisis - Sir Lawrence Freedman

17. Marine unit in Japan soon adopting ‘littoral’ name amid force changes

18. Terrorists could be inspired by Hamas, spymasters warn

19. Expert Guidance: Law of Armed Conflict in the Israel-Hamas War

20. What Comes After Hamas?

21. What Israel Can Learn From America’s Counterterrorism Missteps – The Strategic Case for Adhering to the Laws of War

22. How Hamas’s carefully planned Israel attack devolved into a chaotic rampage

23. U.S., Taiwan on front lines in fight against disinformation: Envoy



Korean News Content:

1. Russian FM arrives in N. Korea for talks with counterpart: reports

2. U.S. envoy calls for 'durable solutions' to improve N.K. human rights

3. Access to N. Korean propaganda accounts on X blocked in S. Korea

4. Unification minister urges N. Korea to make 'right' choice of returning to dialogue

5. Stop forcible repatriation of NK refugees

6. INTERVIEW | Tsutomu Nishioka: Emerging on Japan's Front Lines with Korea

7. Israel Ambassador: Hamas Used North Korean Weapons to Attack Israel

8. Biden’s envoy offers dual approach for N Korea human rights uplift

9. ＜Inside N. Korea＞ A recent report on conditions at farms (2) The military is given priority over harvested crops because “there are many soldiers suffering from malnutrition”…In a rare move, the military takes crops directly from fields

10. Operators of state-owned shops in Chongjin give more than 60% of profits to government

11. N. Korea mounts harsh crackdown on loan sharks

12. Seoul urges Japan to 'face history' on Japanese leaders' Yasukuni visit

13. S. Korea, US and Japan to conduct joint aerial exercise for 1st time: source

14. Immediate global efforts needed to curb NK’s nuclear ambition: Seoul official

15. [Editorial] Grave security threat (nk-Russia)