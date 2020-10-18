10/18/2020 News and Commentary-Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Andrew Narloch.

1. ROK-US alliance must be top priority for Korean diplomacy

donga.com-한국어-October. 16, 2020

An important warning for both the ROK and US. There are problems on "both sides.”SMA, OPCON transition, Quad, strategic flexibility, Chinese relations. Oh yes and of course north Korea. A perfect storm is brewing.

2. U.S. national security adviser to visit Seoul next month: Cheong Wa Dae

en.yna.co.kr · by 우재연 · October 18, 2020

Damage control after the election.

3. China’s arrogance and hegemonism attacking BTS

donga.com-October. 14, 2020

Maybe China's actions against BTS will sway the Moon administration.

4. Ruling party chief holds talks with Japanese politician

en.yna.co.kr · by 최수향 · October 18, 2020

At least they are meeting. But I am not optimistic.

5. N.K. media slams S. Korea over alleged nuclear fuel purchase plan

en.yna.co.kr · by 우재연 · October 18, 2020

The Propaganda and Agitation Department is a little late with this.

6. Don’t buy into Kim Jong Un’s warm-and-cuddly routine, analysts say

New York Post · by Dana Kennedy · October 17, 2020

Yes, Do not be duped. Comments from Greg Scarlatoiu, Sean King, and me below.

7. Tears don't mean Kim Jong Un is softening. Just look at his military hardware

CNN · by Analysis by Joshua Berlinger

Again, do not be duped. I do not think there is a Korea watcher out there who thinks KimJong-un's tears and words were in any way sincere. On the other hand there are north Korean apologists and those who harbor delusions that do think he was sincere. And we know there are those in north Korea who do think he is sincere. See RFA article here:https://www.rfa.org/english/news/korea/korea-parade-10122020223408.html

8. The North Korean Economy: Assessing the Flood Damage

38 North-BENJAMIN KATZEFF SILBERSTEIN-OCTOBER 16, 2020

Some useful data for those who follow these issues. Key point in the conclusion: North Korea is regularly hit by floods and typhoons. Pyongyang has improved its disaster management practices, but they are still woefully inadequate, and much of the flood damage is caused by the state’s failure to adequately plan and prepare for such events. It is difficult to make comparisons across years since the North Korean government rarely publishes any unified, coherent damage assessments. Nonetheless, while weather conditions were particularly dire this year, there is currently no evidence, based on currently available information, that the overall damage was unprecedented.

9. North Korea expected to test new ICBM after US election: experts

m.koreatimes.co.kr · October 16, 2020

Be ready. It could happen. The question is when it happens, "what do you do not lieutenant?" If Trump is re-elected what action does the administration take? If Biden is elected what action does an outgoing Trump administration take?

10. Pukguksong-4 SLBM: North Korea's Mysterious New Solid-Fueled Missile

The National Interest · by Mark Episkopos · October 17, 2020

It could be simply a pride thing. It could also be built (either real or as a mock-up) for use as a bargaining chip in negotiations. We do not want the regime to have a "second strike" capability so the regime thinking could be they could get concessions for "giving it up." And the ultimate con would be that they never actually developed the capability that they would be willing to give up. All part of Kim's "long con." The regime is masterful at getting something for nothing.

11. Why the Korean DMZ Would Be Hell of Earth if War Broke Out

The National Interest · by Kyle Mizokami · October 17, 2020

There is no doubt a resumption of the Korean War could kill millions.This may seem like outdated "doctrine" but it remains the key to a successful north Korean campaign plan: "In the event of war, North Korea’s plan is to use overwhelming firepower and speed of action to conduct a “One Blow Non-Stop Attack.” In 1992, Kim Jong-il, the father of current leader Kim Jong-un, concluded that only a lightning assault across the border, known as “Occupying South Korea, All the Way to Pusan, in Three Days” could succeed in light of the overwhelming firepower that U.S. forces could bring to blunt any of Pyongyang’s moves."

12. A Kimchi Disaster Is Brewing After Cabbage Fields Crippled

Bloomberg · by Heesu Lee · October 17, 2020

Big trouble in South Korea. No cabbage, no kimchi. But there is some hope (see below).

13. Bad blood brewing: Two authors at odds over Korea's colonial past

m.koreatimes.co.kr · October 14, 2020

A deep scar or a festering wound? Korean (and regional) history is the root of most problems in the region.

14. North Korean Measures to Prevent Coronavirus Threaten Food Security, Rights: UN Expert

rfa.org-Reported by Jaeduk Seo for RFA’s Korean Service. Translated by Leejin Jun.

I disagree. It is Kim Jong-un's policy choices that threaten food security. Kim proved that on 10-10 with its military parade and showing off its modernized military that was built at the expense of feeding the people. We must not be duped.





