10/16/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. U.S. regains seat on U.N. Human Rights Council, reversing Trump withdrawal

2. The Fall of A Country: The Untold, Eyewitness Story Of Afghanistan’s Collapse

3. ‘Accountability’ Marine gets light sentence; judge blasts command

4. Marine officer pleads guilty to disrespecting senior officials, says his life spiraled down after posting viral videos

5. Don’t Commit To Defense Of Taiwan – OpEd

6. Air Force scrubbed hijacking claim from news release after CENTCOM disputed story

7. LinkedIn Social Network Is Leaving China, but Microsoft Remains

8. The Sgt. Maj. of the Army wants leaders to stop scheduling training just for the sake of it

9. We ‘Blew It’ On Battling COVID Disinfo, Army Says

10. The real bias in news coverage is different than you might think according to new study

11. A Nobel for Journalists Is a Direct Challenge to Authoritarians

12. One of the world’s most popular iOS apps right now was developed by Chinese

13. China and the U.S. Sabotage Their Own Tech Companies

14. 1/2 The pursuit and neutralizing of Al Qaeda's Abu Sayyaf in the Philippines; lessons learned. David Maxwell

Korean News Content:

1. Defense Intelligence Agency releases report: North Korea Military Power

2. Pentagon Spies Say Kim Jong Un Is Still Pursuing Nuclear Arms

3. Six Takeaways From North Korea’s “Hypersonic Missile” Announcement

4. N. Korea may be considering engaging with S. Korea, U.S.: Biegun

5. In Times Of Food Scarcity In North Korea, Food-Deprived Political Prisoners Should Be A Priority For The International Community

6. U.S. experts sound the alarm about dangerous end-of-war declaration - OKN

7. Netflix hit show 'Squid Game' spurs interest in learning Korean

8. State Department Cable Sees Echoes of Korean Politics in Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’

9. What Squid Game Is Really About

10. One Korea Network (OKN) and KCPAC (Korean Conservative Political Action Conference) Release Full Color Advertisement in Newspapers in Major Markets in Continuing Campaign to Raise Awareness and Counter the Fake Peace H.R. 3446 Bill - OKN

11. [Column] Why we should be wary of China’s renewed interest in the Korean War

12. The United Nations and North Korea: Denuclearization and Human Security