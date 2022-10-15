10/15/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Three key takeaways from the Biden administration’s National Security Strategy

2. Party of One - The CCP Congress and Xi Jinping’s Quest to Control China

3. What Nixon’s Endgame Reveals About Putin’s

4. Army's Wormuth wants emerging tech to 'strengthen' Indo-Pacific logistics

5. United Nations: Rape Is Part Of Russia’s Military Strategy

6. One Ukrainian City in the Way of Putin’s New Total War

7. Xi Jinping’s Endgame: A China Prepared for Conflict With the U.S.

8. Ukraine: CDS Daily brief (14.10.22) CDS comments on key events

9. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, OCTOBER 14 (Putin's War)

10. $725 Million in Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine

11. Taiwan's per capita GDP highest in East Asia, says IMF

12. China has given up on the West

13. Allies that Hurt America

14. Opinion | No, We Aren’t Headed to Civil War

15. Memorializing the failures of the ruling class on the National Mall

Korean News Content:

1. “A Strong Military Warning:” Four Key Implications of North Korea’s October 10 Missile Statement

2. Following Spate of Artillery Fire, North Korea Warns of the South’s Military Activities

3. S. Korea to conduct annual Hoguk defense exercise next week amid N. Korea threats

4. The Future of South Korea-US Cyber Cooperation

5. N Korea tests put Seoul and Tokyo on a narrow bridge

6. Experts call for realistic policy to contain Nor​​th Korea

7. USS Ronald Reagan may have precipitated N. Korean 'tantrum': Seventh Fleet Commander

8. U.S. calls on N. Korea to cease all provocations and engage in dialogue

9. IMF chief downplays possibility in Korea’s financial crisis

10. Ex-defense minister grilled over 2020 murder at sea

11. North Korea’s Provocations Push Tensions With the South to Highest in Years

12. US Air Force takes flak in new Korean War film

13. North Korea preps for nuclear war