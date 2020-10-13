10/13/2020 News & Commentary - National Security

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Duncan Moore.

1. China furious with global outcry over Xinjiang and Hong Kong

Deutsche Welle · DW · October 8, 2020

If you do not want to be furious, the solution is simple: stop the human rights abuses and likely crimes against humanity (likely in Xinjiang).

2. The man who speaks softly - and commands a big cyber army

Wired · Garrett M. Graff · October 13, 2020

A long, fascinating read.

3. Afghans stunned, worried by Trump tweet to bring home U.S. troops early

Washington Post · Pamela Constable & Sharif Hassan · October 12, 2020

4. Time to be honest about Japan’s defense deficiency

Asia Times · Grant Newsham · October 12, 2020

5. India and U.S. have been too cautious on China, says U.S. official

Hindu · Suhasini Haidar · October 12, 2020

6. A world of geopolitical opportunity

Wall Street Journal · Walter Russell Mead · October 12, 2020

A positive current assessment with guidance to both Trump and Biden.

7. Threat from nuclear weapons and missiles has grown since Trump entered office

Washington Post · Paul Sonne · October 13, 2020

8. The nuclearization of American diplomacy

Nation · Michael T. Klare · October 13, 2020

It is a complex world.

9. China warns Asian countries to be vigilant on U.S strategy

Reuters · Mei Mei Chu & Liz Lee · October 13, 2020

So, China is taking a page from Sun Tzu: “What is of supreme importance is to attack the enemy's strategy."

10. National Guard cyber experts working to protect Washington state's election security

American Military News · Abbie Shull · October 12, 2020

11. Dalio says ‘time is on China’s side’ in power struggle with U.S.

Bloomberg · Hema Parmar · October 12, 2020

12. Low, fast, networked & lethal: future Army airpower

Breaking Defense · Sydney J. Freedberg, Jr · October 12, 2020

13. China, Cambodia sign landmark FTA, marking stronger ties

China Daily · Liu Zhihua · October 12, 2020

14. Irregular warfare with China, Russia: ready or not, it's coming - if not already here

Hill · Sean McFate · October 11, 2020

Important op-ed featuring my favorite T.E. Lawrence quote.

15. Great power competition and the role of America's air commandos

Sandboxx · Stavros Atlamazoglou · October 6, 2020

16. US Marines pivot approach to information warfare at commandant’s direction

Defense News · Mark Pomerleau · October 12, 2020

17. Lorenzana says 2nd stage of PH military upgrade won’t be completed on time

Inquirer · Frances Mangosing · October 12, 2020

18. Esper’s reforms: an interim report card

Defense One · Mackenzie Eaglen · October 12, 2020

19. First survey of West Point cadets' attitudes about civil-military relations raises concerns

Army Times · Davis Winkie · October 12, 2020

This requires a lot of reflection and analysis.

20. How hatred came to dominate American politics

Five Thirty Eight · Lee Drutman · October 5, 2020

21. US Army conducts first-of-its-kind exercise for tactical information warfare unit

Defense News · Mark Pomerleau · October 12, 2020

22. Ex-Green Beret to be extradited to Japan as Japanese corporate criminals remain at large

Connecting Vets · Jack Murphy · October 12, 2020

23. Covid-19 reinfection casts doubt on virus immunity: study

Barron's · Patrick Galey · October 12, 2020

Not good.

24. Will the cultural revolution be canceled?

City Journal · Joel Kotkin · October 11, 2020

Food for thought.

"The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary."

- H.L. Mencken

"Naturally, the common people don't want war...but, after all it's the leaders of the country who determine the policy and it is always a simple matter to drag the people along, whether it is a democracy or a fascist dictatorship or a Parliament or a Communist dictatorship...Voice or no voice, the people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is tell them they are being attacked and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger. It works the same way in any country."

- Herman Goering at Nuremberg trial in 1946

"Their credulity debased and vitiated the faculties of the mind: they corrupted the evidence of history; and superstition gradually extinguished the hostile light of philosophy and science."

- Edward Gibbon