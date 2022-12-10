10/12/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, OCTOBER 11 (Putin's War)

2. Urkaine: CDS Daily brief (11.10.22) CDS comments on key events

3. Could Russia Really Go Nuclear? by Paul Bracken

4. Xi Jinping: when enough is too much

5. Failing to take Putin and Xi Jinping at their word

6. Would Putin Use Russia's Nuclear Weapons To Stop a Coup?

7. The NATO vs. Russia Proxy War in Ukraine Could Become a Real War

8. NATO, partners to discuss bolstering Ukraine air defence

9. Here Is the Counterdrone Kit the US Is Sending Ukraine

10. Russia Is Blasting Ukraine with Cruise Missiles and Kamikaze Drones

11. Nuclear deterrence drill, talks on restocking arsenals next up on NATO’s agenda

12. The Kherson Ruse: Ukraine and the Art of Military Deception

13. The End of the World is Nigh

14. FDD | No Limits: Xi's Support For Putin Is Unwavering

15. What diplomacy with Putin would look like now

16. Russia’s Sham Ukraine Vote Undermines Serbia's Kosovo Claims

17. Israel trades gas fields for a line of buoys

18. Taliban names former Guantanamo detainee deputy interior minister

19. Ukraine's experience spurs allies' interest in 'resistance,' info war training

20. Divisions, Corps to Replace Brigades As Army’s Wartime Formation Of Choice

Korean News Content:

1. North Korea's Provocations: Time for an Asymmetric Approach

2. Chinese warship activity in S. Korea's jurisdictional waters rises: lawmaker

3. Russians fleeing Putin's call-up sail to S.Korea, most denied entry

4. South Korea’s status as rising defense player on display at AUSA

5. Korea Turns Back Russian Yachts After Putin's Conscription Order

6. Yoon solicits opinions on deployment of strategic nuclear weapons

7. Experts “Reallocation of tactical nuclear weapons in South Korea has little military benefit and only adds to the burden on the U.S.-ROK alliance”

8. Washington shrugs off Kim Jong-un's threats again

9. North nukes shift from strategic to tactical

10. Four geopolitical risks for Korea

11. South Korea faces growing calls to acquire nuclear weapons