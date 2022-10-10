10/10/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, OCTOBER 9 (Putin's War)

2. Ukraine: CDS Daily brief (09.10.22) CDS comments on key events

3. SOF News Update - Monday, October 10, 2022

4. Law and the killing of a Russian propagandist: Some Q & A

5. Kremlin, shifting blame for war failures, axes military commanders

​6. Green Beret unit dedicates building to soldier killed in Niger ambush

7. Kyiv, other cities hit as Putin orders 'harsh response' to Crimea bridge attack

8. Taiwan says war with China 'absolutely' not an option, but bolstering defences

9. No Surprise That OPEC-Plus Sides With Russia Over Biden In Oil Market

10. 8 years of combat hardened Ukraine’s army into a fighting force

11. If Putin loses the war, what happens to the rest of the world?

12. 'Everyone's Drunk. No Uniforms. No Food.' Inside The Confusion Greeting Some Of Russia's Newly Mobilized Troops

13. The U.N. Abandons the Uyghurs

14. The World According to Xi Jinping

15. Will Putin's War in Ukraine Continue Without Him?

16. More than half of Ukraine's tank fleet now reportedly consists of captured Russian armor

17. Firepower & people: Army Chief on keys to future war (EXCLUSIVE)

18. US, China already gunning for 6G military supremacy

19. Taiwan stirs allies’ fear of entrapment in Asia

20. Opinion | The U.S. Has Leverage Over Saudi Arabia. It’s Time to Use It.

21. The War in Ukraine Launches a New Battle for the Russian Soul

22. Team Putin Wakes Up: We Never Should’ve Laughed at Ukraine

23. US Army adopts new multidomain operations doctrine

24. Retribution and Regime Change - The consequences of Putin's weakness

Korean News Content:

1. North Korea’s Threat

2. N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA

3. NKorea confirms simulated use of nukes to 'wipe out' enemies

4. Yoon's office says security situation is 'grave'

5. Samsung's Ukraine office damaged by Russia's missile attack on Kyiv

​6. S. Korea rejects N.K.'s use of S. Korea-U.S. drills as pretext for 'unlawful' provocations

7. New COVID-19 cases under 10,000 on waning infections, fewer tests

8. Kim Jong-un says he doesn't have to discuss his nukes with anyone

9. Tripartite security cooperation is a must​ (ROK, Japan, US)​

10. Do not dismiss saber-rattling​ (Korea)​

​11. ​North Korea Says It Is Building Underwater Nuclear Weapons Silos

12. Chinese account for 62 pct of apartment purchases by foreigners since 2015: gov't

13. What options does S. Korea have as US protectionism intensifies?

14. Doubts grow over effectiveness of UN sanctions on North Korea

15. Don't play with nukes (north Korea)

​16. ​Crypto Hackers Are Secretly Funding North Korea's Nuclear Weapons