09/05/2020 News & Commentary – National Security

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Ahyoung Shin



1. What the Pentagon’s new report on China means for US strategy - including on Taiwan

The Brookings Institution · by Michael E. O'Hanlon · September 4, 2020

Indirect defense of Taiwan?

2. China vs. America: A new Cold War means new great power blocs

The National Interest · by Yao-Yuan Yeh · September 4, 2020

In my opinion this is an ideological war (i do not think I can add "new"). The revisionist (and rogue, revolutionary) powers who want to remake the international system to support their authoritarian surveillance state rule, centrally commanded market economies, rule by law, and denial of human rights versus the Arsenal or Alliance of Democracies (with shared interests, values, and strategies) that value liberal democracy, freedom and individual liberty, free market economy, rule of law, and respect for human rights. This may seem a simplistic breakdown of a bipolar world, but I think it is accurate.

But the real question is can countries walk the tightrope or have a foot in both camps?

3. West Point superintendent says he’s taking action on racism highlighted by nine recent cadets

armytimes.com · by Kyle Rempfer · September 3, 2020

I think it is important to take this seriously.

4. Army Cyber Command completes its move to Georgia’s Fort Gordon

armytimes.com · by Russ Bynum, The Associated Press · September 3, 2020

5. Czech Republic and Taiwan deepen bilateral ties, announce new areas of cooperation

republicworld.com · September 5, 2020

Will the Czech Republic be able to defend itself against the potential economic warfare attacks the PRC will likely initiate over this?

6. Trump says he won't cut funding for Stars and Stripes

The Hill · by Morgan Chalfant · September 4, 2020

The Stars and Stripes is a daily newspaper and not a magazine. Just saying.

7. This tiny nuclear reactor just won safety approval

bgr.com · by Mike Wehner · September 5, 2020

Fascinating.

8. Independent tribunal launched to judge claims of mass atrocities crimes in Xinjiang

rfa.org · by Joshua Lipes · September 4, 2020

Important reporting from Radio Free Asia.

9. Russian national indicted for conspiracy to introduce malware into a computer network

justice.gov · September 4, 2020

10. AFP to monitor social media to prevent recruitment of young suicide bombers (Phliippines)

untvweb.com · September 4, 2020

Is this something the military should be doing? Is it the most effective organization for doing this? Is this the right course of action? What are the legal and ethical implications?

11. How Americans get tricked into participating in disinformation campaigns

The National Interest · by Elinor Harty · August 31, 2020

We must vaccinate ourselves from disinformation and active measures.

I am doing some more dead horse beating here:

From our NSS on page 14.

"A democracy is only as resilient as its people. An informed and engaged citizenry is the fundamental requirement for a free and resilient nation. For generations, our society has protected free press, free speech, and free thought. Today, actors such as Russia are using information tools in an attempt to undermine the legitimacy of democracies. Adversaries target media, political processes, financial networks, and personal data. The American public and private sectors must recognize this and work together to defend our way of life. No external threat can be allowed to shake our shared commitment to our values, undermine our system of government, or divide our Nation."

12. USC communications professor placed on leave after using Chinese word that sounds like racial slur

nationalreview.com · by Brittany Bernstein

Sigh… Video at the link

13. Stationing US troops in Poland is a bad idea

The Hill · by Gil Barndollar, opinion contributor · September 3, 2020

I do not think this is a majority view.

14. White House issues new cybersecurity policy for space systems

c4isrnet.com · by Nathan Strout · September 4, 2020

The 6 page policy directive can be accessed here.

15. The ideology delusion: America’s competition with China is not about doctrine

Foreign Affairs · by Elbridge Colby and Robert D. Kaplan · September 4, 2020

Another view of PRC-US completion. An important essay. I guess I am guilty of viewing the problem through the wrong lens.

16. The Pentagon is terrified of talking to reporters again

taskandpurpose.com · by Jeff Schogol

Terrified? I think it may probably be trying to avoid stepping in the partisan minefield in the election period.

17. 52% of young adults in the US are living with their parents. That's the highest share since the Great Depression

CNN · by Catherine E. Shoichet

Wow. That is quite a stat.

18. Disdain for the Less Educated Is the Last Acceptable Prejudice

The New York Times · by Michael J. Sandel · September 2, 2020

We need dignity and respect for all. This should not be acceptable. I know many people with much less education who are more successful than most (my younger brother is one - no college education yet runs his own business and has an income probably 5 times mine).

