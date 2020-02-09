09/02/2020 News & Commentary - Korea

News and Commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and Published by Riley Murray.

1. U.S. report accuses China of failure to implement sanctions on N. Korea

2. Rehearsals Underway at the Mirim Parade Training Ground

3. North Korea braces for another powerful typhoon

4. U.S. extends travel ban on N. Korea for third time, citing 'serious risk'

5. North Korea Ballistic Missile Procurement Advisory

6. Kim Jong Un may be furious about rumors of sister Kim Yo Jong's rise in power

7. North Korea's Stolen Bitcoin Loot Move Is 'Just Tip of the Iceberg'

8. N. Korea uses foreign software to produce online publications

9. University student arrested for spreading "false information"

10. Unification minister calls for Japan's support in improving inter-Korean relations

11. North Korea Army Quarantines Entire Company on Coronavirus Fears

12. Korea on Periphery as U.S. Pushes for Indo-Pacific Security Pact

13. US hints at easing 'heavy concentration' of troops in Northeast Asia

14. North Korea Isn't Making New Plutonium for Weapons, Report Says

15. How Can Korea Pay for This Spendthrift Budget?

16. South and North Korea brace for two typhoons within a week

17. Seoul police reportedly investigating South Korea's largest crypto exchange Bithumb

18. South Korea's Main Opposition Party Changes Name... Again

19. N. Korean military agencies trip over each other to extract bribes

20. Two more N. Koreans crossed border into Samjiyon on Aug. 20

21. S. Korea-U.S. working group useful, function can be adjusted: Cheong Wa Dae officia

22. Beijing rejects U.S. report on Chinese warheads

1. For the U.S., South Korea, and Japan, It's the North Korean Regime, Not Kim Jong Un per Se, That Is the Threat

realcleardefense.com · by Scott W. Harold and Soo Kim

Interesting title. The authors make an excellent point. This is a very succinct but thorough assessment of the regime and its threats and ways ahead. And we are grateful they acknowledged and linked to our maximum pressure 2.0 report.

As I have often written: The root of all problems in Korea is the existence of the mafia- like crime family cult known as the Kim family regime that has the objective of dominating the Korean Peninsula under the rule of the Guerrilla Dynasty and Gulag State.

1. U.S. report accuses China of failure to implement sanctions on N. Korea

en.yna.co.kr · by 변덕근 · September 2, 2020

This should be no surprise.

The report suggested China's loose implementation of the sanctions regime may be partly attributed to its dual-track approach toward North Korea that seeks to prevent military conflict on the Korean Peninsula and also a collapse of the North's communist regime.

2. Rehearsals Underway at the Mirim Parade Training Ground

38north.org · by Martyn Williams · September 1, 2020

I am sure the north Korean soldiers hate parade rehearsals just as much as soldiers around the world. But I bet no other soldiers practice as long and hard as north Korea ones. it is amazing the amount of resources, time, and manpower committed to this. Just think how all these resources could be more effectively employed for the good of the Korean people in the north.

We should be prepared for a possible provocation surrounding this event if the regime is unable to execute it or execute to sufficient standard.

3. North Korea braces for another powerful typhoon

en.yna.co.kr · by 이원주 · September 2, 2020

The korean people in the north do not need this.

4. U.S. extends travel ban on N. Korea for third time, citing 'serious risk'

en.yna.co.kr · by 변덕근 · September 2, 2020

We do not need any more Otto Warmbiers.

5. North Korea Ballistic Missile Procurement Advisory

The very detailed 19 page advisory can be downloaded here: https://home.treasury.gov/system/files/126/20200901_nk_ballistic_missile_advisory.pdf

I think this is an important action. This is a very comprehensive advisory. This contributes to a maximum pressure campaign. It provides critical advice for businesses to "know their customer." I think this advisory may also serve as a warning to businesses that they will not be able to plead ignorance. Now they have a responsibility to ensure proper vetting of customers to protect themselves from potentially violating UN and U.S. sanctions. Such violations will likely result in severe punishment. They have been warned.

The purpose of this advisory seems to be threefold: 1) Try to prevent support for the regime's ballistic missile program. 2) Continue to assert maximum pressure on north Korea directly by upsetting its supply chain. 3) Lay the groundwork for potential punishment of violators by exposing north Korean tactics, techniques and procedures.

I think it is also interesting to note the other actions that have been recently taken in regards to north Korean cyber activities and procurement of funds through cyber theft. It appears the US is taking direct action against the regime and its ballistic missile program and against its illicit cyber activities. This should be a message the US has not stopped implementing maximum pressure (even though there is still much more we can and must do).

My FDD colleague Andrea Stricker added this important point:

It is key that the government is highlighting for industry how North Korea seeks items for its missile program which fall below export control thresholds. Exporters need continuously updated government guidance about the latest illicit procurement schemes and specific items targeted by Pyongyang so they can better implement "catch-all" controls.



6. Kim Jong Un may be furious about rumors of sister Kim Yo Jong's rise in power

New York Post · by Yaron Steinbuch · August 31, 2020

You do not want to be called the number 2 in north Korea. However, I do take this with a grain of salt. From what I have heard from escapees it seems that Kim Yo-jong is the only person Kim Jong-un likely trusts.

7. North Korea's Stolen Bitcoin Loot Move Is 'Just Tip of the Iceberg'

cryptonews.com · by Tim Alper

I do not think it has to be either/or. We need to improve defenses but we also need to be aggressive in tracking down the funds. And I would add we also need to conduct offensive operations against north Korean hackers and north Korea organizations.

8. N. Korea uses foreign software to produce online publications

dailynk.com · September 1, 2020

9. University student arrested for spreading "false information"

dailynk.com – by Jeong Tae Joo - September 1, 2020

He served at the JSA for 8 years. Be careful of drinking too much.

10. Unification minister calls for Japan's support in improving inter-Korean relations

en.yna.co.kr · by 이원주 · September 1, 2020

Given all the current friction between Korea and Japan I am not sure whether this call from the Unification minister be heard in Japan.

11. North Korea Army Quarantines Entire Company on Coronavirus Fears

rfa.org

This could be very serious. If there is any kind of widespread outbreak with the military it could have destabilizing effects on the regime.

12. Korea on Periphery as U.S. Pushes for Indo-Pacific Security Pact

english.chosun.com - September 02, 2020 10:44

Of course, Korea interprets this as a slight. The Quad as a concept has been around for some time. But Korea should ask themselves given the relationship with Japan could it become part of it? And if it wants to become part of the Quad plus it will have to accept the concept of strategic flexibility of US forces. Perhaps a step toward the right direction might be improving the relationship with Japan and the trilateral relationship with Japan and the US. Unfortunately, Korea's actions surrounding the GSOMIA do not engender confidence that the relationship can be improved.

13. US hints at easing 'heavy concentration' of troops in Northeast Asia

The Korea Times · September 2, 2020

This being interpreted as laying the ground world for withdrawal of some or all US forces from Korea and perhaps from Japan in support of SMA negotiations perhaps with both Korea and Japan. But strategic flexibility is key to the future for US forces and for the alliances.

14. North Korea Isn't Making New Plutonium for Weapons, Report Says

Bloomberg · by Jonathan Tirone · September 2, 2020

15. How Can Korea Pay for This Spendthrift Budget?

english.chosun.com

16. South and North Korea brace for two typhoons within a week

CNN · by Julia Hollingsworth, Yoonjung Seo and Sophie Jeong, CNN

17. Seoul police reportedly investigating South Korea's largest crypto exchange Bithumb

cointelegraph.com · by Helen Partz

18. South Korea's Main Opposition Party Changes Name... Again

Barron's · by AFP - Agence France Presse

Names:

New Frontier

Liberty Korea

United Future Party

And now: People Power Party

19. N. Korean military agencies trip over each other to extract bribes

dailynk.com – by Jeong Tae Joo - September 2, 2020

Another indicator of potential instability. If this is widespread it could lead to a breakdown in the multiple chains of control of the military.

20. Two more N. Koreans crossed border into Samjiyon on Aug. 20

dailynk.com – by Ha Yoon Ah - September 2, 2020

Another potential indicator of coronavirus getting into the north.

21. S. Korea-U.S. working group useful, function can be adjusted: Cheong Wa Dae official

en.yna.co.kr · by 이치동 · September 2, 2020

Kind of a tepid description. I think it is more than useful. But certain members of the Moon administration still want to use it as an excuse for failed intra-Korean engagement. I do not know why they refuse to admit the reason for failure lies with the Kim family regime.

22. Beijing rejects U.S. report on Chinese warheads

Reuters · by Yew Lun Tian · September 2, 2020

They doth protest too much.

