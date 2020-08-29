08/29/2020 News & Commentary – Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Daniel Riggs.

1. As natural disasters strike, North Korea cuts itself off

The Economist · Aug 29th 2020

It is what the regime does. Close off to the outside world in the face of crisis. As I have said we could see a humanitarian disaster on a scale beyond the 1994-1996 Arduous March.

2. N. Korea yet to face major outbreak but will need assistance: U.N. rapporteur

en.yna.co.kr · by 변덕근 · August 29, 2020

The tragedy is coming if it is not already occurring.

3. Typhoon Maysak expected to affect S. Korea next week

en.yna.co.kr · by 김한주 · August 29, 2020

It looks like north Korea will dodge this bullet.

4. Russian warplanes violate S. Korea's air defense zone again

en.yna.co.kr · by 황장진 · August 29, 2020

The Russians are at it again. What are their intentions? Simply to cause instability in the region? What is a maritime patrol aircraft patrolling for?

5. N. Korea broadcasts encrypted spy message on YouTube for first time

en.yna.co.kr · by 황장진 · August 29, 2020

Is anyone at YouTube paying attention? A new form of the "spy numbers stations" via YouTube . Is the RGB entering the modern era (old concepts with new technology)?

6. N.K. broadcasts encrypted message on YouTube

en.yna.co.kr

Not much of a screenshot but I see some 1s and 0s in the lower left corner. I have checked out the Pyongyang Broadcast Service but I could not find any number broadcasts (I am not going to watch all those propaganda videos). Also, note there some 41,000 subscribers to the YouTube channel .

7. North Korea Raised Tensions During the 2016 Elections. What About 2020?

The National Interest · by Mark Episkopos · August 28, 2020

I hope Kim realizes that his actions will not change the votes of any American voters. I am skeptical that he will conduct a provocation with the intent of trying to influence the election. However, the potential severe internal conditions in the north could cause him to try to externalize the problems. As I have said if the regime is unable to successfully execute the 10 OCT military celebration Kim may order a provocation in an attempt to "blame" the ROK and US for his failures.

8. We Interrupt this Propaganda…A Dynamic 24 Hours on North Korean TV

38 North · by Martyn Williams · August 28, 2020

I do not think there is anyone who tracks north Korean broadcast media (propaganda) more closely than Martyn Williams. Some unusual reporting on (and by) north Korea. "breaking news" and on scene real time reporting is not normal. I suppose the Propaganda and Agitation Department is trying to move into the modern era but it is obviously taking some risk as it cannot control the narrative as closely as deliberate in studio reporting.

9. Trump, Biden and Korea | Opinion

sun-sentinel.com · by Donald Kirk

From the always pithy Donald Kirk. He provides some interesting political analysis.

10. Asia Today: Cases still rise in S.Korea, Malaysia stays shut

Toronto Star · by The Associated Press · August 29, 2020

11. Kim Jong-un's sister disappears amid fears of huge power struggle in secretive North Korea

Express · by Simon Osborne · August 28, 2020

More speculation. "Huge power struggle?". Kim yo-jong "disappears?" I guess we should expect this from the sensational UK Express. But I always click on its clickbait.

12. Demographic cliff in S. Korea is just around the corner

donga.com · August 29, 2020

South Korea needs to build a large professional reserve force to mitigate the effects of the decline in military age personnel.

13. Who is Kim Jong Un’s older brother Kim Jong Chul, and could he be his successor?

New York Post · by Gabrielle Fonrouge · August 28, 2020

I seriously doubt he would be a successor. Then again, you never know how the north Korea game of thrones will play out. I wonder if we will ever see video of him playing his guitar(s).

14. Kim Jong Un said to be closely watching for who will replace Shinzo Abe

New York Post · by Lia Eustachewich · August 28, 2020

15. South Korea sect members donate blood for coronavirus research

straitstimes.com · August 29, 2020

Maybe some good will come of this.

16. Let the North Korean Labor Party buy stock of'Samsung Electronics'...

News Daily · August 28, 2020

This is a google translation of a Korean article. This is an unbelievable proposal by the Ministry of Unification. I cannot believe Minister Lee would think this is a good idea.

Excuse the translation but focus on the paragraph about Department 39 (Room, Office, Bureau):

“...but regulations such as permitting mutual investment between the two Koreas, installation of mutual offices, and permission to co-production of contents, which were as controversial as the liberalization of contact with North Korea, were announced as scheduled.

Article 17-3 of the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Act'Economic Cooperation Project' stipulated that inter-Korean companies can jointly or independently engage in profit-making activities in South Korea, North Korea or a third country. It also included a plan to allow North Korean companies to invest in domestic stocks, bonds, real estate, and copyrights. In addition, the amendment has also included a regulation that allows companies and organizations in the South and North to establish offices on both sides.

As there is virtually no stock market, bond trading, or real estate ownership in North Korea, such investments are meant to allow the North Korean ruling power to invest directly in the country. In other words, a company affiliated with Labor Party Room 39, which raises the slush fund for the Kim family, can set up an office in Seoul to buy shares of Samsung Electronics, LG Chem, and SK Biopharm.”

17. Review | A frustrating search for the truth about America’s biological warfare

The Washington Post · by Mark Athitakis

Some controversial history from the Korean War and beyond.

"My father was a soldier. He was a frogman in the special forces in Denmark before I was born, and always the reality of that inspired me. My mom is very left-wing, classic socialist, and she always talked about the solders as almost crazy, violent, sick people, and I want to confront that because its very judgmental, and I'm not sure it's true.”

- Tobias Lindholm

“Huey Long once said, ‘Fascism will come to America in the name of anti-fascism.’ I’m afraid, based on my own experience, that will fascism will come to America in the name of national security.”

- Jim Garrison (Playboy Interview, October, 1967)

I am concerned for the security of our great Nation; not so much because of any threat from without, but because of the insidious forces working from within.”