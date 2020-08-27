08/27/2020 News & Commentary – National Security

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Ahyoung Shin
1. Exclusive: Milley to sign new Unified Command Plan; Defines SPACECOM’s roles
breakingdefense.com · by Theresa Hitchens
2. Esper shares U.S. Vision for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific Region
defense.gov · by JIM GARAMONE
We should not miss this point: "The Indo-Pacific is the main focus of American national strategy. The region is crucial to the U.S. economy, and U.S. service members are crucial to maintaining peace and stability in the region."
3. UN again calls for full ratification of nuclear test-ban treaty
news.un.org · August 26, 2020
4. The U.S. military has a plan to beat Russian, Chinese and Iranian missiles
The National Interest · by Kris Osborn · August 26, 2020
North Korea did not warrant inclusion in the headline and only in the subtitle. If KJU reads this, it may piss him off and he might want to show off his capabilities.
5. U.S. 'won't cede an inch' in Pacific, Esper says in swipe at China
in.reuters.com · by Ben Blanchard
We need to take a good look at the Go (or wei chi or paduk) board.
6. Sailor investigated for Arson after burning of Navy Warship
The New York Times · by Eric Schmitt · August 26, 2020
I hope they find this person. I wonder if the Navy can bring back keelhauling or at least the lash.
7. US 'walking on thin ice' with spy plane flight
chinadaily.com.cn · by 于小明
So is China going to stop its spying?
8. US sanctions 24 Chinese companies over South China Sea island building
CNN · by Nectar Gan
This seems to be a significant action. I received a briefing a couple of years back from a great organization (C4ADS) in which they showed the connectivity between companies conducting construction work on these islands with specific members of the politburo and ruling elite.
9. China tests long-range anti-ship ballistic missiles as U.S. spy plane watches it all
thedrive.com · by Joseph Trevithick · August 26, 2020
Signaling or a coincidence? Will this lead to miscalculation?
10. Latest variant of Patriot missile misfired in major test of command system
Defense News · by Jen Judson · August 26, 2020
Do not be alarmed or misled by the headline.
11. U.S. imposes restrictions on Certain PRC state-owned enterprises and executives for malign activities in the South China Sea
state.gov · by Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State
12. U.S. military presence needed in Asia, Philippines' foreign minister says
Reuters · August 26, 2020
Was he speaking for his president or his nation?
13. South China Sea: ‘If China attacks our navy, we’ll call the US’, Philippines says
scmp · by Alan Robles · August 26, 2020
Ha! Call the alliance 911 (the Mutual Defense Treaty).
14. The Philippines is now the online gaming capital of China
inkstonenews.com · by Eduardo Baptista
15. China’s checkmate: the technology weapon you didn’t see coming
Forbes · by Tatiana Koffman · August 26, 2020
I have no knowledge of this concept. But based solely on this article I think we must be concerned. I think the Go (wei chi or paduk) board must have a cyber and technology dimension.
16. CIA’s In-Q-Tel among backers of German satellite-thruster startup
defenseone.com · by Marcus Weisgerber
17. Lack of U.S. warship repair capacity worrying Navy
news.usni.org · by Megan Eckstein · August 26, 2020
Our failure to invest in logistics and support facilities will be an achilles heel.
18. Tibetan uncle and nephew arrested for urging resistance to Chinese land grab
Resistance. We should all be thinking about resistance that is taking place around the world. From the USASOC ARIS Project and the publication on The Science of Resistance:"
19. Subtweets are partisan too: Why retired Generals can’t avoid the parties
warontherocks.com · by Luke J. Schumacher · August 27, 2020
