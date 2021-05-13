05/13/2021 News & Commentary – Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Daniel Riggs.

1. N.K. paper warns against inflow of capitalistic culture into country

en.yna.co.kr · by 이원주 · May 13, 2021

This is just another indication that the regime fears the Korean people living in the north more than the US or any other threat. Kim fears the people armed with information about the outside world and participating in the market activity that has been the safety valve for survival and the key to societal resilience for the past two decades plus since the Arduous March of 1994-1996.

2. U.S. will address N. Korean human rights and nuclear issues at same time: official

en.yna.co.kr · by 변덕근 · May 13, 2021

This is a major difference between the Obama and Trump north Korea policies (though Trump did address north Korean human rights in 2017 and up to the State of the Union in January 2018 but after that there was no more emphasis on it).

I hope Mr. Nadel is not out ahead of the tips of his skies here and that he is actually articulating the new administration Korea policy.

Excerpts: “Daniel Nadel, a senior official from the U.S. Department of State office of international religious freedom, also argued that a push for improved human rights conditions in the North would ensure "better outcomes" by addressing fundamental problems.

"The nuclear issues are real. They are a significant challenge. We intend to address those issues head on, as we have. But there is no trade off between addressing human rights issues or addressing other matters of national security or bilateral concern," he said in a telephonic press conference.

But he seems to slightly punt the anti-leaflet law issue here. However, the buried lede may be that he is telegraphing that the new administration policy will have an information and influence activities line of effort.

In his earlier press conference, Nadel had also stressed the importance of a free flow of information into North Korea in a reaction to questions related to South Korea's anti-leafleting law that prohibits sending propaganda leaflets across the inter-Korean border to North Korea.

The U.S. official said the U.S. understood the concerns South Korea has in relation to the safety of its people who live close to the border.

"As part of our efforts to promote fundamental freedoms, we do believe access to information is vital. But we also recognize and understand the concerns that the Republic of Korea government was operating under with respect to this law," he told Yonhap, referring to South Korea by its official name.

"So I don't believe we have an opinion on the law itself. However, the important principle is that the information be available to individuals inside of North Korea," he said, adding the U.S. seeks to use a "number of different means" to transmit information to people in closed societies.

3. Unification minister urges N.K. to resume nuclear talks after upcoming Moon-Biden summit meeting

en.yna.co.kr · by 이원주 · May 13, 2021

Indications of a compromise policy (based on Minister Lee's interpretation and comment):

4. Blinken offers outcome of N. Korea policy review to Russian counterpart: State

en.yna.co.kr · by 변덕근 · May 13, 2021

Just be prepared for future Russian actions to act as a spoiler on the Korean peninsula.

5. U.S. intel chief Haines visits DMZ amid policy coordination efforts on N. Korea

en.yna.co.kr · by 오석민 · May 13, 2021

A necessary pilgrimage for all US leaders.

6. S. Korea, U.S. hold talks on ASEAN cooperation

en.yna.co.kr · by 김승연 · May 13, 2021

The ROK's New Southern Policy and the US strategy of a Free and Open INDOPACIFIC are mutually supporting and reinforcing.

7. N. Korea still in talks with COVAX to receive coronavirus vaccines: official

en.yna.co.kr · by 고병준 · May 13, 2021

This is the only way the north will probably agree to receive a US vaccine contribution- through COVAX.

8. Vaccine partnership to be discussed at S. Korea-US summit, says Cheong Wa Dae

donga.com · May 13, 2021

An agenda item for the summit.

9. In Biden meet, Moon gets a late chance to shine

asiatimes.com · by Andrew Salmon · May 12, 2021

Unfortunately this kind of analysis plays right into the regime's political warfare strategy. The regime assesses that South Korea and perhaps the US - want diplomacy more than the north. Therefore the regime is likely to make large demands just to agree to talks. We cannot "want it " more than the regime.

10. US government summons Samsung the day before ROK-US summit

donga.com · May 13, 2021

11. South Korea plans to invest $450bn to become chip 'powerhouse'

asia.nikkei.com · May 13, 2021

12. Korean Air Force to participate in U.S.-led Red Flag drills for first time in 3 years

koreanjoongangdaily.joins.com · Michael Lee · May 13, 2021

Good news for the ROK/US Alliance.

13. Seoul spy chief meets with Suga to discuss relations, mend ties

koreanjoongangdaily.joins.com · Sarah Kim · May 13, 2021

A positive step I hope.

14. 'US intel chief's open visit to S. Korea targets China, North Korea'

The Korea Times · May 13, 2021

Again, the US is taking a number of actions to demonstrate the priority it is placing on alliances for US foreign policy and nationals security.

15. Moody's Warns of Korea's Record Sovereign Debt

english.chosun.com

16. Moon Has Abandoned Young People

english.chosun.com

Will this cause the ruling party to lose the presidential election in 2022?

17. N. Korea expands the number of soldiers going abroad to earn foreign currency

dailynk.com · by Seulkee Jang · May 13, 2021

This is probably one of the most overlooked actions by the regime. Note the tooth to tail ratio below!

Although they will be under tight control, I would initiate a campaign to try to get information to those soldiers and undermine (subvert) their relationship with their officers and the regime. I bet I could recruit enough twentysomethings who would figure out a way to reach these soldiers. We could create such conditions through subversion that the regime could no longer afford to send soldiers overseas because when they return to the north they will be of no value to the regime and will not be able to be controlled.

Excerpts: “A source in Pyongyang told Daily NK on May 5 that most of the soldiers currently receiving education related to their upcoming overseas assignments are current soldiers, including those as low in rank as private.

In fact, 90% of the soldiers are privates, while the remaining 10% are military officers who will manage them.

North Korea’s leadership is expanding the number of soldiers being sent abroad because they can earn more money for state coffers compared to ordinary civilian workers.

Civilian workers “donate” various amounts of money into the country’s “loyalty fund” depending on what they do abroad; however, generally speaking, about 60% of their monthly wages go into state coffers.

18. Hungry North Korean Construction Workers in Pyongyang Rob and Murder Citizens to Buy Food

rfa.org · by Jeong Yon Park

Another indicator of potential instability and possible nascent resistance. This bears watching.

19. More details emerge about the forced repatriation in 2018 of a N. Korean soldier working in Russia

dailynk.com · by Jeong Tae Joo · May 13, 2021

Internal discipline in the military is suspect. The three chains of control of the military is challenged.

20. The Lure of H Mart, Where the Shelves Can Seem as Wide as Asia

The New York Times · by Ligaya Mishan · May 11, 2021

This is another fascinating American story. We are long time regular shoppers at H Mart (at many different stores!). But sadly we are reminded of today's conditions as there are some references to the current anti-Asian hate.

"Only the truth which was acquired by your own thinking, through the efforts of your intellect, becomes a member of your own body, and only this truth really belongs to us."

- Arthur Schopenhauer

"When you carry your burden, you should know that it is good for you to have it. Make the best of this burden and take from it everything which is necessary for your intellectual life, as your stomach takes from food everything necessary for your flesh, or as fire burns brighter after you put some wood on it."

- Marcus Aurelius

“Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent.”

- Isaac Asimov, Foundation