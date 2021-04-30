04/30/2021 News & Commentary – National Security

News and Commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and Published by Daniel Riggs

1. State of Defense 2021

Please go to this link to read the state of all the services.

There is no mention of Special Operations Forces. There is nothing on information and influence operations (or psychological operations and civil affairs). There is no mention of unconventional warfare. And the excerpt below is the only reference to irregular warfare.

Just saying.

Excerpt: “That doesn’t mean that the lessons from two-decades of fighting insurgents will go to waste, said Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville at a Center for a New American Security event this month. “Counter-insurgency and irregular warfare, that's not going away. In fact as we look around the world there’s many places that could be incubators for potential terrorism.” The Army’s Security Force Assistance Brigades will play a role in more settings, helping partner militaries better step up their ability to fight terrorists and irregular forces.

State of Defense 2021

3. "They're lawless": Current, former Navy SEALs allege criminality, drug use within ranks

CBS

This video report is very troubling.

4. China warns US against imposing its democratic ideals after Biden speech

Strait Times

Perhaps POTUS struck a nerve. Democratic ideals and values are a threat to autocrats.

5. Senate Armed Services committee checks up on effort to recruit women into Special Ops

13newsnow.com

Video at the link.

6. Major overhaul in how the military handles sexual misconduct cases may finally happen

militarytimes.com · by Leo Shane III · April 29, 2021

I do not think there is anything that will stop this effort.

7. China says US increasing military activity directed at it

militarytimes.com · by Associated Press · April 29, 2021

Remember the Chinese three warfares: psychological warfare, legal warfare, and media or public opinion warfare.

8. U.S. Spy Chief Sees Taiwan Views Hardening for Independence

Bloomberg · by Anthony Capaccio · April 29, 2021

The people of Taiwan do not want to lose their freedom. Can anyone argue for denying their freedom?

9. A candid conversation with Rep. Mike Waltz, Congress’s only combat-decorated Green Beret

Washington Examiner · by Jamie McIntyre · April 30, 2021

I believe Mike is a second term Congressman. He was elected in 2018 and re-elected in 2020.

Excerpts: “Washington Examiner: Based on your more than two decades of service in uniform, do you believe there is a problem with racism and white supremacy in the U.S. military?

Waltz: I think racism exists everywhere. We should always strive to eliminate it. The way to eliminate it is to keep the military merit-based and mission-focused. It is about achieving the standards that we have set to defend the nation. But when we start infusing in the very earliest part with 18-, 19-year-old cadets that race is a focus, I think that's moving in the exact opposite direction.

I want to be clear that we absolutely should have a clear understanding of our very checkered past as a country with race, but inculcating our future leaders to be focused on race, I think the pendulum is swinging way too far.

10. The U.S. Military Needs to Stay Out of the Information Warfare Game

19fortyfive.com · by Jordan Prescott · April 29, 2021

Quite a critique. We have a lot of work to do in information warfare but taking DOD out of it is not the way to go. Though we could heed Kennan's advice below (just not the author's interpretation of it). We absolutely need a national level civilian led effort but that does not mean there is not a role for DOD.

Excerpts: “Within DOD, Cyber Command is responsible for offensive cyberspace operations and Special Operations Command is the lead for information operations. Unfortunately, at a March hearing, DOD witnesses acknowledged the military isn’t keeping up with information-warfare threats from Russia and China and reiterated the need for a whole-of-government approach.

One could fairly interpret the latter comment as a plea to be excused from the mission. During the global war on terrorism, the whole-of-government mantra was repeatedly endlessly and still the other departments barely showed up.

ISIS information operatives once tormented America with its relentless messaging. They’re also now dead because American bombs were more effective than tweets. DOD could be forgiven for wanting to be given a pass and to focus on kinetic operations.

Kennan, the architect of containment, recognized America’s belief that peace and war were distinct and would hinder its efforts to counter the Soviets. To succeed, Kennan’s solution was simple — wage “political warfare”. Most importantly, Kennan recommended the implementing entity would be staffed and led by civilians reporting directly to the President via the Secretary of State.

The United States would be wise to revisit this recommendation.

In Greek mythology, Athena is the goddess of just war but it is Hermes who is the herald of the gods.

To paraphrase the Scriptures, render unto Athena that which is Athena’s, render unto Hermes the things which are Hermes.

11. Want to Be a Better Defense Strategist? Read Fiction.

The National Interest · by James Holmes · April 30, 2021

The late Charles Hill would recommend reading the classics and literature. His book on Grand Strategy is an excellent survey of how the classics and literature contribute to and influence Grand Strategy throughout history. That said, I think reading Cole and Singer and other modern authors like them is very helpful.

12. An Asymmetric Defense of Taiwan

The National Interest · by Michael O'Hanlon · April 28, 2021

Dr. O'Hanlon does not outline all asymmetric approaches. He overlooks the potential of civil resistance to support unconventional deterrence.

13. Al Qaeda promises 'war on all fronts' against America as Biden pulls out of Afghanistan

CNN · by Nic Roberston and Saleem Mehsud

Excerpts: “In an exclusive interview with CNN conducted through intermediaries, two al Qaeda operatives tell CNN that "war against the US will be continuing on all other fronts unless they are expelled from the rest of the Islamic world."

In the past al Qaeda has rarely responded to questions, choosing instead to hide behind its own self-serving propaganda, dodging even the most distant scrutiny. It's unclear why the group has chosen to do so now.

Terrorism analyst Paul Cruickshank, editor-in-chief of West Point's CTC Sentinel, who reviewed al Qaeda's answers, says it is possible "they feel buoyed by the Biden administration's decision to pull out troops from Afghanistan, but they may also be seeking to deflect attention from the many recent losses."

14. The most dangerous place on Earth (Spoiler alert: Taiwan)

Economist

Wow. This is quite a headline.

Excerpts: “If they are to ensure that war remains too much of a gamble for China, America and Taiwan need to think ahead. Work to re-establish an equilibrium across the Taiwan Strait will take years. Taiwan must start to devote fewer resources to big, expensive weapons systems that are vulnerable to Chinese missiles and more to tactics and technologies that would frustrate an invasion.

America requires weapons to deter China from launching an amphibious invasion; it must prepare its allies, including Japan and South Korea; and it needs to communicate to China that its battle plans are credible. This will be a tricky balance to strike. Deterrence usually strives to be crystal-clear about retaliation. The message here is more subtle. China must be discouraged from trying to change Taiwan’s status by force even as it is reassured that America will not support a dash for formal independence by Taiwan. The risk of a superpower arms race is high.

Be under no illusions how hard it is to sustain ambiguity. Hawks in Washington and Beijing will always be able to portray it as weakness. And yet, seemingly useful shows of support for Taiwan, such as American warships making port calls on the island, could be misread as a dangerous shift in intentions.

Most disputes are best put to rest. Those that can be resolved only in war can often be put off and, as China’s late leader Deng Xiaoping said, left to wiser generations. Nowhere presents such a test of statesmanship as the most dangerous place on Earth.”

15. Biden’s world: how key countries have reacted to the US president’s first 100 days

The Guardian · by Jon Henley · April 30, 2021

Interesting. But it is still early in POTUS' term.

16. In Conflicts From Ukraine to Taiwan, the West Needs a Strategy

Bloomberg · by Andreas Kluth · April 29, 2021

No kidding. Would anyone argue otherwise? But seriously I think the subtitle is useful - ambiguity does not equal indecisive (or should not).

Excepts: “What’s clear is that the choice between ambiguity and clarity is fraught with danger and a matter for the highest rung of statecraft. It’s disconcerting when a U.S. president appears not to appreciate the concept of strategic ambiguity — in 2001, George W. Bush stated bluntly that he would “do whatever it takes” to defend Taiwan. It’s equally worrisome when a president fails to grasp the proper deployment of strategic clarity. In 2012 Barack Obama warned Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad not to cross the “red line” of using chemical weapons but then did nothing when Assad committed that atrocity the following year.

In East Asia, the case for switching from ambiguity to clarity is now strong. In eastern Europe, it remains weaker. But what worries me most is that the West’s ambiguity in both regions increasingly seems desultory rather than strategic — the result of indecision as opposed to purpose.

17. Congress needs to review UN agency's terror finance problem | Opinion

Newsweek · by Julia Schulman and Richard Goldberg · April 29, 2021

Excerpts: “In this year's foreign aid bill, Congress should condition U.S. assistance to UNRWA on thorough anti-terror vetting for all UNRWA expenditures prior to disbursement. UNRWA staff, contractors and recipients of cash assistance should be vetted to ensure that they don't have ties to terrorism. Legislation should require the State Department to halt and claw back U.S. funding if the agency declines to turn over its payroll, contractor and beneficiary information for vetting.

Congress can also legislate broader reforms. Since UNRWA is a welfare agency—not a refugee agency—the U.S. government should not use scarce refugee assistance dollars to support it. Wherever possible, assistance should transition away from UNRWA and toward bilateral aid programs that help Palestinians achieve self-sufficiency. Any contribution to UNRWA should also be contingent on allowing the U.S. to independently audit its books. American taxpayers should not trust China with ensuring UNRWA's financial transparency.

Congress should consider two other conditions for future assistance to UNRWA: verification that textbooks used in UNRWA schools do not include anti-Semitic content, incitement or extremism and a requirement that UNRWA return all contributions should the U.S. discover its facilities are being used by terrorist organizations to store weapons or equipment.

UNRWA's steering millions of dollars to terror group affiliates should alarm U.S. taxpayers and their representatives in Congress. If the Biden administration wants to restart U.S. funding to UNRWA, congressional appropriators should insist that funding be contingent on verifiable reform. Congress must ensure that humanitarian aid reaches the Palestinian people, not terrorist group affiliates.

18. U.S. Security Partners and Putin’s S-400

FDD by Bradley Bowman, Aykan Erdemier and Ryan Brobst

Download the very comprehensive infographic here:

19. Exactly how much does a highly placed spy cost?

asiatimes.com · by Dave Makichuk · April 30, 2021

20. India’s Covid crisis set to derail world economy

asiatimes.com · by Uma S Kambhampati · April 30, 2021

Excerpts: “Given all these issues, and the humanitarian crisis unfolding, it has become imperative for the world to act quickly to help India – whether such help is requested or not.

We are seeing signs of this coming through, albeit after a short delay, from the UK (oxygen concentrators, ventilators); the US (vaccine raw materials, drugs, rapid tests and ventilators); and Germany (oxygen and medical aid).

Whatever is provided is likely to be a drop in the ocean of India’s requirements, but at least it demonstrates a recognition that we are in this together. The Indian government may have been ineffective in the current crisis, but failing to recognize how it will affect the world would amount to an equivalent level of complacency.

If the leading powers fail to do everything they can to help out, India’s crisis will become a world crisis in short order, not only for health but also for the economy.

21. Washington’s Weirdest Think Tank

Table Mat · April 27, 2021



22. Retired Generals and Service Chiefs Launch 'Operation Protect Democracy' in Wake of Capitol Attack

defenseone.com · by Tara Copp

Well this will add to the debate on civil military relations and political action by retired general and flag officers.

Excerpts: “The group will now focus on restoring confidence in the voting system and work to increase civic engagement and voter access. It is also targeting political corruption and misinformation campaigns.

“Our democratic republic is in peril and we must act to restore Americans’ faith in each other and the ideals of a government truly of, by, and for the people,” the group said in a statement announcing its expanded mission.

“The fact that veterans and active duty members participated was troubling for us,” Zinni said. “And then, of late, the legislation that seems to be proliferating to try to restrict eligible voters in many ways and make it more difficult to vote” prompted them to re-group.

23. FVL: Don’t Pick The Tiltrotor, V-22 Test Pilot Tells Army

breakingdefense.com · by Scott Trail

Conclusion: “In this competition, the tiltrotor wins for speed and range. For rapid buildup of combat power and sustaining operations, the compound helicopter’s hover performance and tight formations provide a clear advantage. When it comes to the configuration that best supports the Army’s mission while minimizing life cycle costs, the Defiant X performs best where it matters most.

“Revolutionary war is an antitoxin which not only eliminates the enemy’s poison but also purges us of our own filth.”

- Chairman Mao Zedong (Tse-tung)

"Peace is not absence of conflict, it is the ability to handle conflict by peaceful means."

- Ronald Reagan

"Do not think of knocking out another person's brains because he differs in opinion from you. It would be as rational to knock yourself on the head because you differ from yourself ten years ago."

- Horace Mann