04/26/2021 News & Commentary – Korea

1. US adjusts internal disagreements on North Korea policy

The Korea Times · April 26, 2021

Moderates versus hardliners?

Excerpts: “The U.S. president was expected to complete the review as early as this month, given that the White House released its Interim National Security Strategic Guidance for this year in March. But Jalina Porter, the U.S. State Department's principal deputy spokeswoman, said Friday (local time), that there was no specific timeline for the review.

...

"While hard-liners say that Washington should raise pressure on North Korea by increasing sanctions, those who favor moderate strategies say that they should negotiate with Pyongyang first while freezing sanctions at the current level," Cha said.

...

"From the perspective of the South Korean government, the most controversial problem is the U.S. pressure and siege strategy against China, with Washington unfolding a very big umbrella of partnering with countries in the region," Hong said.

"For the South Korean government, the situation would be difficult if Washington deals with democracy and human rights issues in China and North Korea at the same time, as this would strengthen ties between the socialist countries."

Hong said if North Korea resumes military provocations in such a situation, there will be little room left for South Korea's diplomacy.

"Seoul should make diplomatic efforts to deliver a message that Washington should deal with the issues of China and North Korea separately," he said.

Meanwhile, a summit between President Moon Jae-in and Biden is slated for late next month.

2. Korea's dilemma deepens over joining US-led Quad network

The Korea Times · Jung Da-min · April 25, 2021

Pressuring Seoul to join the Quad will be counterproductive. Seoul must join the Quad because it has determined it is in its best interest to do so.

Excerpt: “Despite the presidential office's denial, diplomatic observers say that Seoul has been under growing pressure from the U.S. to join the Quad. But they also say that the South Korean government should take a flexible stance on the matter, because joining the Quad network could become a thorny diplomatic issue between Seoul and Beijing. The Korean government has been reluctant to join the Quad due to China being Seoul's largest-trading partner.

3. Pyongyang- Beijing border looks set to reopen

donga.com· April 26, 2021

Will this be enough to relieve suffering substantially?

4. Pope expresses willingness to visit N. Korea

en.yna.co.kr · by 고병준 · April 26, 2021

There is no doubt we need a miracle on the Korean peninsula.

I do worry such a visit would be exploited by the north to counter the allegations of human rights abuses in the north.

5. N. Korea tightens antivirus efforts amid increasing activities in spring season

en.yna.co.kr · by 이원주 · April 26, 2021

Still reporting no COVID cases.

6. Sordid End to Trump and Moon's Publicity Stunts

english.chosun.com

Perhaps clickbait headline but it is a scathing critique: “But they were busy chasing photo ops rather than focusing on the North's denuclearization. Cheong Wa Dae knowingly exaggerated Kim's willingness to scrap his nuclear weapons and used that distorted information to lure Trump into yet another summit in Hanoi, and at the same time it lied to Kim that the U.S. would make massive concessions on international sanctions. When the two leaders realized that they had both been sold a dud, the summit collapsed and all communication was severed.

But along the way, the vital U.S.-South Korean joint military exercises became a sacrificial lamb, and they did not resume even after North Korea made it clear it had absolutely no intention of giving up its nuclear weapons and wanted nothing more to do with Trump or Moon.

The new U.S. President Joe Biden has already said that Trump's meetings with Kim were just for TV, and the White House said Biden has no plans to meet Kim. That prompted Moon to accuse Biden of making a mistake and urge him to "build on" what Trump "has left." The Moon administration still for some reason thinks that another photo op with North Korea can miraculously be brought about and will magically save its sinking ship. This just shows how removed from reality it has become.”

7. North Korea is currently recruiting laborers to send to construction sites abroad

dailynk.com · April 26, 2021

I believe this would be a violation of the UN Security Council Resolution prohibiting overseas slave labor. We should proactively and preemptively engage target countries for these workers and remind them of their responsibility under the UNSCR and request they not provide visas for these workers. Of course Qatar would probably be the only one. I doubt we will have much success with China, Russia, and Iran but they should be called out for violating UNSCRs.

8. Samsung, Hyundai prepare massive US investments ahead of Moon-Biden summit

The Korea Times · April 26, 2021

9. No breakthrough for inter-Korean ties on 3rd anniversary of Panmunjeom declaration

The Korea Times · by Jung Da-min · April 26, 2021

One truism about Korea - there will be no "breakthrough" (as long as Kim Jong-un is in power).

10. 'Vaccine swap' tops poll about Moon-Biden meeting

Koreanjoongangdaily.com · by Park Eun-Jee · April 26, 2021

I doubt this will be an agenda item. It would be a waste for President Moon to make this a top agenda item.

11. Moon decries int'l hoarding of vaccines

Koreanjoongangdaily.com · by Sarah Kim and Park Hyung-Ju · April 26, 2021

Not helpful.

Excerpts: “Addressing the issue of tight coronavirus vaccine supplies, Moon continued, “We must face the reality of such cold international politics.”

The remarks appeared to be an explanation for Korea's delays in getting vaccine supplies.

While Moon did not specifically mention Washington by name, the United States is responsible for restrictions on vaccine exports as it hastens its own inoculation program.

In contrast, Moon praised Beijing for its donations of Covid-19 vaccines in a video message for China's Boao Forum for Asia on April 20.”

12. Unification minister calls for inter-Korean cooperation in forestry sector

en.yna.co.kr · by 고병준 · April 26, 2021

The Minister is reaching for any initiative. He is desperate for any kind of engagement.

13. Korea, China not in talks over Quad alliance: Defense Ministry

koreaherald.com · by Choi Si-young · April 26, 2021

Nor should they be. The PRC should not get a vote in ROK foriegn policy, national security, and defense policy

14. N. Korea technically equipped to hold video summit with S. Korea: official

en.yna.co.kr · by 이원주 · April 26, 2021

Capability yes. Intent to engage? Probably not.

15. Illegal fishing from Chinese boats rises threefold this month (Korea)

Koreanjoongangdaily.com · by Park Hyun-Ju and Michael Lee · April 26, 2021

More examples of Chinese malign activities.

