04/19/2021 News & Commentary – Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Daniel Riggs.

1. Moon left mired in tricky issues prior to his visit to Washington

donga.com

Alliance management takes a lot of work. And there is still a lot of work to be done.

2. S. Korea seeking to toughen regulations on internet-based exchanges with N. Korea

en.yna.co.kr · by 고병준 · April 19, 2021

Wow. These are the kinds of issues that cause significant alliance friction. The Moon administration is doubling down on its "anti-leaflet law."

It is difficult for me to believe the Moon administration does not see how this can only be viewed as appeasement of the north and an action that directly supports the survival of Kim Jong-un and the Kim family regime. Information is an existential threat to the regime. This action contributes to protecting Kim Jong-un.

3. N.K. propaganda outlet denounces S. Korea's weapons purchase plans

en.yna.co.kr · by 장재순 · April 18, 2021

It is jealous of South Korea's advanced military capabilities.

4. N. Korea likely to ramp up cyber attacks against S. Korea, U.S. this year amid prolonged sanctions: expert

en.yna.co.kr · by 이원주 · April 19, 2021

A logical assessment.

5. A Quiet Arms Race Is Rapidly Heating Up Between the Two Koreas

The New York Times · by Choe Sang-Hun · April 19, 2021

Really? An arms race? I would argue that a failure to modernize and improve military capabilities in the South and within the alliance will weaken deterrence and make conflict more likely. The one thing I think we can know with some certainty is that the north will not attack into strength - its entire strategy is based on weakening and ending the ROK/US alliance and being able to have military superiority so that it can execute the full range of its strategy that is based on subversion, coercion/extortion *blackmail diplomacy) and when the conditions are right the use of force to achieve its objective to dominate the peninsula to ensure the survival of the Kim family regime.

Strengthening the ROK military and the alliance contributes to deterrence and defense and reduces the likelihood of conflict save for an in extremis decision by Kim Jong-un when he is so threatened by internal instability that he may believe his only option is to execute his campaign plan as the only hope to survive.

6. Moon's Approval Rating Keeps Plummeting

english.chosun.com · April 19, 2021

Again this happens with every one term South Korean president who is a lame duck from the day he or she is inaugurated. The question for us is whether this will affect South Korean national security and foreign policy?

7. N.Korean Regime Loses Grip on Younger Generation

english.chosun.com · April 19, 2021

Perhaps in the mind and will (as opposed to hearts and minds). But Will this have an effect? Can the security services (and the oppressive system of Songbun) maintain social control? It is certainly an indicator that very much bears watching but we should not jump to conclusions. It should inform us that there is a target audience in the north that should be very receptive to alliance information and influence activities if the South Korean government would support it.

8. Moon urges move toward 'more mature' democracy in S. Korea on historic anniversary

en.yna.co.kr · by 이치동 · April 19, 2021

Maturity needs to start at the top and the first thing to help mature the democracy would be to end the anti-leaflet law that is patently un-democratic.

9. N. Korea's imports from China surge in March: data

en.yna.co.kr · by 오석민 · April 18, 2021

The Chinese safety valve or relief mechanism kicking in?

10. U.S. Condemnation of Leaflet Ban Leaves Gov't Red-Faced

english.chosun.com

A self-inflicted wound or own goal by the Moon administration and the ruling party. Do the right thing and rescind it. Do not double down on it by restricting internet communications and electronic media.

11. Moon indicates some policy changes, seeking new start following election rout

en.yna.co.kr · by 이치동 · April 19, 2021

Excerpt: "I will consider the reprimand from the people as a bitter medicine, look back on the overall state affairs and use it as a turning point for a fresh start," he said during a weekly meeting with his senior Cheong Wa Dae aides.

But will this result in any national security and foreign policy changes - especially as they pertain to north Korea? I fear not.

12. Civil and Political Rights in the Republic of Korea :Implications for Human Rights on the Peninsula

onekoreanetwork.com · April 17, 2021

This was the statement for the record that was referenced at the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission hearing last week.

13. Commission ordered reinvestigation of Cheonan sinking

koreajoongangdaily.joins.com · by Park Yong-Han and Michael Lee

This is a despicable action and fortunately it was rescinded. What an insult to the 46 sailors murdered by north Korea and their families.

14. Moon to join Biden-hosted climate summit this week

The Korea Times · April 19, 2021

15. Female S. Korean diplomat stationed in Costa Rica dies in apparent suicide: ministry

en.yna.co.kr · by 김승연 · April 19, 2021

Condolences to her MOFA colleagues and her family.

"But in my opinion, any future defense secretary who advises the president to again send a big American land army into Asia or into the Middle East or Africa should “have his head examined,” as General MacArthur so delicately put it."

- Robert M. Gates, February 25,2011 at West Point

“The brain consumes 20 percent of the body’s energy, far more than any other organ, while making up only 2 percent of an adult’s body weight.”

- Lawrence Freedman, Strategy: A History

“It is more important to out-think your enemy, than to outfight him.”

- attributed to Sun Tzu (though I have not found this quote in any of the 13 chapters and myriad translations. Wise words nonetheless)