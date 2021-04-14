04/14/2021 News & Commentary – Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Daniel Riggs.

1. N. Korea may be considering resumption of nuclear testing this year: U.S. report

2. N.Korea Backtracks on Ban of Open-Air Markets

3. North Korea Could Have 250 Nuclear Weapons by 2027, Report States

4. Sanctions on North Korea effective despite illicit activity, analyst says

5. KLO members to finally receive compensation, but not much (South Korea)

6. [Interview] Attorney for N. Korean human rights says US only listens to politically charged defectors

7. South warned to not ‘downplay’ U.S. Congress's anti-leaflet hearing

8. North Korea best handled with allies

9. Korea's diplomatic capacity lacking

10. U.S. Spy Chiefs Warn of Threats From China to Climate Cha

11. Sanatorium director in N. Pyongan Province arrested for selling bottled water at inflated prices

12. N. Korean Workers' Party releases new information about recently-established Ministry of Justice

13. Pro-Pyongyang media denies economic hardship after 'Arduous March' speech

14. Korean American Nominated for U.S. State Dept. Job

15. Number of incoming N. Korean defectors dropped by 77 pct on-year in Q1: official

16. S. Korea again marks world's lowest birthrate: UN report

1. N. Korea may be considering resumption of nuclear testing this year: U.S. report

en.yna.co.kr · by 변덕근 · April 14, 2021

From the Threat Assessment: Despite announcing an end to North Korea’s self-imposed moratorium on nuclear weapons and ICBM testing in December 2019, Kim thus far has not conducted long-range missile testing and has left the door open to future denuclearization talks with the United States. Kim may be considering whether to resume long-range missile or nuclear testing this year to try to force the United States to deal with him on Pyongyang’s terms.

2. N.Korea Backtracks on Ban of Open-Air Markets

english.chosun.com · April 12, 2021

Perhaps Kim is realizing that if he does not allow these markets to function it is going to create blowback that he may not be able to control.

Does this provide an indication of possible resistance potential in the future?

3. North Korea Could Have 250 Nuclear Weapons by 2027, Report States

The National Interest · by Stephen Silver · April 13, 2021

From the joint RAND/Asan report here.

4. Sanctions on North Korea effective despite illicit activity, analyst says

upi.com · by Elizabeth Shim · April 13, 2021

There is one way that sanctions are working that I think is too often overlooked. Kim raised expectations in. 2018 with his military and elite that he could "play" trump and Moon and get sanctions relief while keeping his nuclear weapons. He has failed to do this and some escapees (defectors) tell me this is the biggest failure by any of the three Kims. This is generating tremendous internal pressure on Kim. This is the kind of pressure that could cause Kim to change his strategy. Yes we would like better enforcement of sanctions and we should call out Chinese and Russian complicity in sanctions evasion activities. But even though we could improve enforcement, the key point for the Biden administration is to not make sanctions relief part of the new strategy.

On the other hand we should not be duped by the argument that sanctions are hurting the Korean people in the north. The reason they are suffering is solely due to the policy decisions of Kim Jong-un. He has chosen to prioritize his nuclear and missile programs, conventional military modernization, and support for the regime legitimacy over the welfare of the Korean people in the north. Kim Has the power and the resources (especially through his illicit activities) to ease the suffering of the Korean people but he chooses not to help them while demanding the utmost loyalty from them

5. KLO members to finally receive compensation, but not much (South Korea)

koreanjoongangdaily.joings.com · April 13, 2021

These partisan and Korean patriots were caught in the ultimate catch-22. They were fighting for the freedom of their country but not in the Korean military. They fought under the UN Command which of course doesn't provide benefits and compensation as a nation state does to its military members. This is part of the moral hazard we can create in unconventional warfare when working through, with, and by indigenous forces.

I recall meeting partisan commander Park many times over the years at the annual celebration at their memorial Kangwha Island in the Han River Estuary. We could see his house on the north Korean side. He was a high school teacher in what was then South Korea. When the north invaded he took his class south and eventually linked up with the UN forces and joined the partisans. they were trained in parachute operations by US forces and then conducted 61 parachute infiltrations into north Korea to gather intelligence - exfiltration was on foot conducting a passage through the front lines.

Here is a link to SOF in the Korea War from the USASOC Historian's Office. There are a number of articles on the 8240th and the Korean partisans and the wide range of operations they conducted.

6. [Interview] Attorney for N. Korean human rights says US only listens to politically charged defectors

Hani · by Kwon Hyuk-chul · April 09, 2021

This human rights lawyer is a late addition to the witness list for the Korean human rights hearing by the Lantos commission in Congress tomorrow (information at this link). I wonder about the backstory about she ended up on the witness list.

Her views are insulting not only to the US but to the Koreans from the north who have escaped.

7. South warned to not ‘downplay’ U.S. Congress's anti-leaflet hearing

koreajoongangdaily.joins.com · by Yoo Jee-Hye and Sarah Kim

This is going to create more friction in the alliance but it must be done. This law is harmful to so many on so many levels - and it impacts the alliance since it actually provides support to Kim Jong-un .

8. North Korea best handled with allies

The Korea Times · by Arthur I Cyr · April 13, 2021

Concur.

But I wonder why Mr. Cyr does not give credit to Kim Young Sam (who was one of the "three Kims") being elected in 1993 as the transition point for South Korean democracy or why he chose to mention the Nobel Peace Prize when we all know the facts surrounding it.

“Democratic change culminated with election in 1998 of President Kim Dae-jung, heroic opponent of dictatorship. In 2000, he received the Nobel Peace Prize. During the earlier dictatorship, Kim survived imprisonment and at least one attempt to kill him. Occasional political turmoil since 1998 confirms South Korea's democracy.

As in the past, U.S. leaders should work with allies, underscore military commitment, and pursue negotiation. The Biden administrations deployment of traditional diplomacy is encouraging.”

9. Korea's diplomatic capacity lacking

The Korea Times · by Kang Seung-woo · April 14, 2021

The nuclear waste water issue with Japan is a complicated one.

Excerpts: “Despite its strong protest, Korea has a few options such as reinforcing radiation testing on imported food products and inspections of supply chain origins for food imports.

"I am furious about what the government has done so far about the issue that is directly linked to the people's safety," Rep. Joo Ho-young, the acting leader of the main opposition People Power Party, said Wednesday.

Shin Beom-chul, director of the Center for Diplomacy and Security at the Korea Research Institute for National Strategy, said, "The government needs to join forces with countries that will be immediately affected by the radioactive water such as China, Taiwan and Russia to reflect their position on Japan's decision."

10. U.S. Spy Chiefs Warn of Threats From China to Climate Change

Bloomberg · by Tony Capaccio, Chris Strohm and Peter Martin · April 13, 2021

11. Sanatorium director in N. Pyongan Province arrested for selling bottled water at inflated prices

dailynk.com · by Jong So Yong · April 14, 2021

No surprise about north Korean corruption. Everyone is trying to survive.

12. N. Korean Workers' Party releases new information about recently-established Ministry of Justice

dailynk.com · by Ha Yoon Ah · April 14, 2021

Note the central importance of the Organization and Guidance Department (OGD).

13. Pro-Pyongyang media denies economic hardship after 'Arduous March' speech

upi.com· by Elizabeth Shim · April 14, 2021

It is hard to walk this back.

14. Korean American Nominated for U.S. State Dept. Job

english.chosun.com

15. Number of incoming N. Korean defectors dropped by 77 pct on-year in Q1: official

en.yna.co.kr · by 이원주 · April 14, 2021

Escapees. Please call them escapees.

We are seeing the results of the Kim family regime's draconian population and resources control measures.

16. S. Korea again marks world's lowest birthrate: UN report

en.yna.co.kr · by 변덕근 · April 14, 2021

This Is going to be a long term national security issue making unification that much more important to Korea.

