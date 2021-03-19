03/19/2021 News & Commentary – Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Daniel Riggs.

1. N. Korea says it will sever diplomatic relations with Malaysia for extraditing citizen to U.S.

en.yna.co.kr · by 이원주 · March 19, 2021

north Korea is going to cut off its nose to spite its face. Malaysia is a hub for Office 39 front companies that work to bring in hard currency for the Kim family regime's royal court economy. At an HRNK conference yesterday on north Korean proliferation I heard Dr. Bruce Bechtol mention there are hundreds of front companies there, many co-owned with Malaysian partners. Malaysia has been an ideal hub for the regime's illicit activities. So this could be good news though I cannot imagine the regime being so foolish to cut off a source of revenue.

2. S. Korea, U.S. launch working-level policy dialogue

en.yna.co.kr · by 송상호 · March 19, 2021

Excellent development. The Bilateral Policy Dialogue. I hope they will maintain continuous virtual connectivity in between in person meetings.

3. Did Moon Block Use of 'Denuclearization' in Joint Statement with U.S.?

english.chosun.com

This controversy is turning out to be very useful.

First, the difference between denuclearization of north Korea and denuclearization of the Korean peninsula helps identify individuals and groups and their specific agendas toward north Korea. We do really see a difference among the countries as well as the Korea watcher community.

More importantly the discussion of the two views helps us to really expose north Korea strategy. We actually have to opportunity to educate more people by bringing attention ott he fact that the north's use of denuclearization of the Korea peninsula is about attacking its description of US hostile and is designed to end the ROK/US alliance, remove troops from the Korean peninsula and end extended deterrence over the ROK and Japan.

Second, the use of either phrase can help us continue to call out the regime. Denuclearization of the Korean peninsula was used in the 1992 north-South Agreement on Denuclearization. The South has complied and the north has not. It has also been used in various successive agreements and UN Security COuncil Resolutions, namely UNSCR 1718. However, despite its use in an aspirational sense the UNSCRs focus on north Korean compliance to eliminate its nuclear and ballistic missile (and all WMD) programs.

So we can use denuclearization of the Korean peninsula if we use it to both recognize the regime's strategy and to call out Kim for failing to compy with past agreements. We could make use of this in an information and influence campaign (if we had one) as well as at the negotiating table.

The OpEd below is extremely critical of the Moon administration with a brutal conclusion:

“South Korea stands to suffer the most from North Korea's nuclear ambitions, and under normal circumstances South Korea should be the first to include "denuclearization" in any joint statement with the U.S. When asked why the word was omitted, the Foreign Ministry made the ludicrous claim that there was "not enough space," as if the weasel phrases pussyfooting around the issue did not take up a lot more space. The aim of the Moon administration is to stage another diplomatic photo op with North Korea, ideally featuring Biden and Kim, so that a ruling-party candidate can magically win the next presidential election in March 2022. That will not happen, and the government will bitterly regret its decision.”

4. US Secretary of Defense says it will take some time to meet OPCON transition conditions

donga.com · March 19, 2021

We must face facts. The conditions are necessary to ensure the security of the ROK. We want to conclude the OPCO transition process in a way that enhances the security of the ROK and supports the strategic interests of both countries. There are many benefits which I have articulated over the years (and I guess I will have to do again soon) that outweigh the risks especially in the long term. The process must be properly executed and the requisite investment in time, resources, force structure, and training must be made to successfully complete the transition. To do otherwise would be the height of irresponsibility and put the security of the ROK at great risk.

5. Pentagon chief leaves S. Korea after three-day stay for security talks

en.yna.co.kr · by 오석민 · March 19, 2021

The most successful aspect of the trip is three fold - the US demonstrated the partnership of diplomacy and defense, the combined focus on the strength of the alliance, and getting all the important issues out on the table so they can be worked. There is a lot of work to do but we are seeing the processes put in place and new relationships being developed (and old ones renewed). Yes we are seeing a number of criticisms, particularly from the ROK side, but as I said we have issues to be worked.

6. Asia trip by Blinken, Austin successful, will help advance N. Korea policy: Knapper

en.yna.co.kr · by 변덕근 · March 19, 2021

Good comments and assessment.

I have heard that Marc is under consideration as the next US Ambassador to the ROK, as is Yuri Kim (the current US Ambassador to Albania).

The important point is close alliance consultation for the policy review. Regarding Choe Sun-hui's statement this week: As I said, the focus of the Biden administration is allies first. That was the purpose of this visit. He and Secretary Blinken also know not to be swayed by north Korean propaganda and rhetoric. While we have to take north Korean statements, we also do not have to react to every one of them since we understand how they fit into the regime’s strategy to drive a wedge into and do harm to the ROK/US alliance and by supporting its blackmail diplomacy line of effort. There is no need to overreact to the regime's rhetoric as long as we understand but the nature of the. regime and its strategy.

Excerpts:

“Knapper, as did Blinken, stressed the importance of completing the U.S. policy review through close consultations with U.S. allies.

"Secretary Blinken got virtually the same question yesterday here in Seoul, and I think his response says it all -- that this moment, we are here and listening closely to what our allies have to say, our allies in Seoul and Tokyo. That's the message we are really focused on at this moment as we continue with our DPRK or North Korea policy review," he said when asked for a response to the message from North Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui.”

7. Persuading U.S. to ease sanctions 'top priority' for implementing inter-Korean summit agreements: poll

en.yna.co.kr · by 고병준 · March 19, 2021

This is troubling and problematic. It is this kind of thinking that will undermine not only diplomacy in Northeast Asia but security as well. This is surely the Moon administration's position and desire. This completely misunderstands the purpose, intent, and capabilities of sanctions. And anyone who thinks that sanctions relief will change Kim's behavior and bring him to the negotiation table to negotiate in good faith needs to go take a drug test. If we lift sanctions without compliance we not only undermine the credibility of sanctions Kim Jong-un will assess that as successful blackmail diplomacy in support of his political warfare strategy and he will double down on his strategy. Lifting sanctions will not lead to denuclearization and it will not lead to substantive negotiations or north -South engagement.

And the US cannot unilaterally lift sanctions. the UNSC must do that and Congress must also rescind legislation to do so. Even if we did go to the UN Security Council to request relief, while we would surely have the support of Russia and China, it is very possible that the UK and France might veto any sanctions relief (thereby saving us from ourselves!)

8. North Korea strengthens monitoring of border to prepare for lifting of border blockade

dailynk.com · Jong So Yong · March 19, 2021

The regime is going to have to open the border or what is left of the nK economy will be completely crushed. But it will do so in a way that it hopes can maximize its control over the people and al. activity to include legal trade and illicit activities.

9. North Korean WMD pose threat to neighbors, violate UN Security Council resolutions: US official

The Korea Times · March 19, 2021

Excellent statement from Ms Porter (and as reflected in the article headline as well).

There is no clearer problem statement than this:

"North Korea's WMD programs, as reflected in multiple UN Security Council resolutions, are unlawful and constitute a threat to international peace and security," she told a daily press briefing.

Although this is so obvious and well known I fear we forget this simple construct (and it is all WMD and not just the nuclear threat). The regime is a threat and it refuses to comply with international norms and standards.

Of course she is also correct not to publicly air alliance differences.

10. North Korea-US tug of war casts shadow over dialogue

The Korea Times · March 19, 2021

We should not be negatively influenced by nor overreact to north Korean statements.

11. Parliamentary leaders of South Korea, US hold virtual meeting

The Korea Times · by Marilyn Strickland · March 19, 2021

I wonder if they discussed the need to pass the SMA (cost sharing) in the national assembly?

12. Hitting Nerve With Kim Jong Un Regime Takes Just a Few Words

WSJ · by Timothy W. Martin

Just imagine if we had a coordinated, holistic, and sophisticated information and influence campaign against the north.

We should be able to exploit denuclearization of the north and of the Korean peninsula. We can concede on the denuclearization of the peninsula and because we understand the nature and objectives of the regime and why it demands this phrase we can expose its true strategy for all the world to see.

We could kill two birds with one stone if we revert back to denuclearization of the peninsula - it would be a concession to the South as well as the north. Although I believe denuclearization of the north is the real and proper focus and believe we can make denuclearization of the peninsula actually work to our benefit as it gives us the opportunity to educate the public in South Korea and the US as well. But we need to effectively execute an information and influence campaign.

13. Gaps to fill in ‘ironclad’ alliance between Korea, US

koreaherald.com · by Choi Si-young · March 19, 2021

Of course there are. But the foundation remains strong.

14. EXPLAINER: NKorea’s anger to US may actually be an overture

boston25news.com · by Kim Tong-Hyun

Of course it may be an overture and an opening. It is just that the regime is shaping the conditions and setting the terms. We must understand the nature and objectives of the Kim family regime. And the north's statements and actions are also designed to drive a wedge in the regime. Every time we see the regime trying to do that we need to expose that strategy and strengthen our resolve to make the alliance even stronger. Each time the regime challenges the alliance we can sharpen it - steel sharpens steel.

15. Biden's Conundrum: South Korea's Embarrassing Stance On Human Rights

andmagazine.com · by Grant Newsham · March 18, 2021

We need to get this right. Human rights is a national security issue. Kim must deny the human rights of the Korean people in the north in order to survive. He is more afraid of the people than the US. This can and must inform a pressure and influence campaign.

We need a human rights upfront approach that is coordinated within the alliance. We must convince the former human rights lawyer, President Moon of this.

16. A Day Late, But Not a Dollar Short: The New U.S.- Korea Burden-Sharing Agreement

keia.org · by Kyle Ferrier · March 18, 2021

But it still must be approved by the national assembly and we are seeing some opposition among ruling party members.

And we should stop using burden sharing and shift to cost sharing. It is a burden to neither country because it is in the national security interests of both countries to share the costs. That should be a key point in a public affairs campaign to educate the public in both countries why this is important.

"Don't think of knocking out another person's brains because he differs in opinion from you. It will be as rational to knock yourself on the head because you differ from yourself ten years ago."

- James Burgh

Mental horsepower doesn’t guarantee mental dexterity. No matter how much brainpower you have, if you lack the motivation to change your mind, you’ll miss many occasions to think again. Research reveals that the higher you score on an IQ test, the more likely you are to fall for ste­reotypes, because you’re faster at recognizing patterns. And recent experiments suggest that the smarter you are, the more you might struggle to update your beliefs.

- Adam Grant in Think Again

"There are four kinds of people in this world:

those who make things happen;

those who watch things happen;

those who wonder what happened;

those who don’t know that anything happened!

I knew from a very early age that I wanted to be first on that list.”

- Mary Kay Ash