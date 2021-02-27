02/27/2021 News & Commentary – National Security

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Daniel Riggs.

1.Flip the gray zone script: How the US can customize its approach to China

Defense News · by Craig Singleton · February 26, 2021

From my FDD colleague, Craig Singleton, on the Pacific Deterrence Initiative.

Excerpts:

“PDI planners will also be hard-pressed to redefine what it means to be an “ally,” a term more germane to Europe than the Pacific. Stress testing our defense relationships will likely reveal that we have been over- or under-estimating their strength, having previously evaluated them through a conventional prism. PDI planners must also modify their risk tolerance to enable covert collaboration with certain partners, particularly those with close economic ties to China. Some partners, such as New Zealand, may come to surprise us with their ability to wield unconventional power in ways that other regional heavyweights cannot.

Lastly, the department’s internal machinery must be modernized to account for a China challenge that extends far beyond the Taiwan Strait. While the PDI nests within the department’s Indo-Pacific architecture, the same cannot be said for the PLA’s pursuits globally. Along with establishing new positions and processes to coordinate the department’s China-related efforts, the defense establishment must do better incorporating its cyber and special operators into these discussions.

While China has long valued out-of-the-box thinking, turning perceived weaknesses into strengths, the same cannot be said for the United States. If executed smartly, however, the PDI provides the U.S. with an opportunity to do just that.”

2. Accountability for the Murder of Jamal Khashoggi - United States Department of State (implications for South Korea??)

state.gov · by Antony J. Blinken

This could have implications for South Korea and its new ‘anti-leaflet” amendment to the national security law that prohibits escapees from north Korea (or anyone) from sending information back into north Korea. This theoretically could be applied to members of the Moon administration as well as national assembly members who passed the law. Of course, it will depend on the next Country Report and how State describes the South Korea law as it was just passed in December. But perhaps when our congress holds hearings on the law as some members plan to do, they could call on State officials to testify as to how they think the next report will treat the law (as the human rights and civil liberties violation that it is) and what that could mean for South Koran government officials.

“I also have directed that the State Department fully report on any such extraterritorial activities by any government in our annual Country Reports on Human Rights Practices. The United States will continue to shine a light on any government that targets individuals, either domestically or extraterritorially, merely for exercising their human rights and fundamental freedoms.”

3. How the Pentagon Got Inside ISIS’ Chemical Weapons Operation—and Ended It

Politico · by Joby Warrick· February 27, 2021

Quite a story. We should be proud of our military and intelligence community (and I would bet US diplomats also aided behind the scenes to ensure an Iraqi stay of execution for the ISIS bomb maker for as long as he cooperated).

4. F.B.I. Said to Have Singled Out Potential Assailant in Capitol Officer’s Death

The New York Times · February 26, 2021

Very interesting. Bear spray as a cause of death?

Excerpt:

“In a significant breakthrough in the case, investigators have now pinpointed a person seen on video of the riot who attacked several officers with bear spray, including Officer Sicknick, according to the officials. And video evidence shows that the assailant discussed attacking officers with the bear spray beforehand, one of the officials said.

While investigators narrowed potential suspects seen in video footage to a single person this week, they have yet to identify the assailant by name.

5. FDD | Shifting Cocaine Routes Turn U.S. Ally Paraguay Into Main Transit Country

fdd.org · by Emanuele Ottolenghi · February 26, 2021

Excerpt: “Washington needs to invest more resources and toughen its diplomatic efforts with Paraguay in order to prevent it from becoming the next narco-state in Latin America. First and foremost, the United States should beef up its Drug Enforcement Administration presence in Asuncion, which to date remains minimal. Boosting cooperation with, and fostering a culture of regional cooperation among, local law enforcement and intelligence agencies should remain a priority. Finally, Washington should also leverage tools such as Global Magnitsky sanctions to crack down on local corrupt officials in cahoots with organized crime.”

6. ByteDance agrees to $92 million privacy settlement with U.S. TikTok users

mobile.reuters.com · February 25, 2021

Excerpt:

“The lawsuits claimed the TikTok app "infiltrates its users' devices and extracts a broad array of private data including biometric data and content that defendants use to track and profile TikTok users for the purpose of, among other things, ad targeting and profit."

The settlement was reached after "an expert-led inside look at TikTok's source code" and extensive mediation efforts, according to the motion seeking approval of the settlement.

7. Criticism of Five Eyes points to flaws in China’s strategic thinking

aspistrategist.org.au · by John Coyne · February 26, 2021

The Global Times OpEd on Five Eyes and White Supremacy is here.

Conclusion: The Global Times’ comical analysis is reminiscent of the 1950’s propaganda produced by the Soviet Union. The editorial also illustrates that one of the essential strategies for responding to the CCP’s attacks on multilateralism is a continued commitment to a rules-based order and the myriad possibilities it holds.

8. Playing at War Games with China

chasfreeman.net · by Chas Freeman

Excerpts:

“Doubling down on military competition with Beijing just gives its military-industrial complex a reason to up the ante and call our bluff. An arms race with China leads not to victory but to mutual impoverishment. As President Eisenhower reminded us sixty years ago, “every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed.” And stoking China’s neighbors’ dependency on us rather than helping them become more self-reliant implicates them in our conflicts of interest with China without addressing their own. They need our diplomatic support even more than our military backing to work out a stable modus vivendi with China, which is not going away.

Our China policy should be part of a new and broader Asia strategy, not the main determinant of our relations with other Asian nations or the sole driver of our policies in the region. And to be able to hold our own with China, we must renew our competitive capacity and build a society that is demonstrably better governed, better educated, more egalitarian, more open, more innovative, and healthier as well as freer than all others.”

To paraphrase Napoleon, let China take its own path while we take our own. We need to fix our own problems before we try to fix China’s. If we Americans get our priorities right, we can once again be the nation to rise and astonish the world

9. Lawmakers Ask Big Cable Why They Let OANN and Newsmax Spread Disinformation

Vice

As much as I despise the ignorance and propaganda put out on these and other networks we need to be very careful about the actions congress might propose.

Unfortunately there is a market for this type of information.

However, we need to keep in mind a fundamental American ideal: "I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it." - S.G. Tallentyre

10. Facebook, Google, Twitter release industry code to fight spread of disinformation

ABC.net.au · February 22, 2021

Democratic nations need to be careful about regulating the press, media, speech, and expression.

Excerpts:

“Reset Australia, an organisation working to counter digital threats to democracy, described the DIGI code as "pointless and shameless" and proposed in its place a public regulator with the power to issue fines and other penalties.

Reset Australia Executive Director Chris Cooper said companies such as Facebook were continuing to use algorithms that actively promote misinformation, despite committing to addressing the problem.

"This is a regulatory regime that would be laughed out of town if suggested by any other major industry," he said."Industry should never be allowed to just write its own rules."

11. AFP eyes more Tausugs for new brigade in war on terror in Sulu

newsinfo.inquirer.net · by Julie S. Alipala · February 25, 2021

The Tausugs are fierce fighters. It is better they are fighting for the Philippine military than joining the terrorists/insurgents.

The AFP has a history of integrating rebels - after the 1996 peace agreement MNLF rebels were integrated in the Army.

"Rebels" such as one of the early ASG leaders, the late Whab Akbar, was allowed to enter the political process and served three terms as governor of Baslian and then was assassinated in his first congressional term by his rival Gerry Salipudan, who had been a battalion commander in the MNLF.

12. FDD | Turkey’s Ziraat Bank Under Scrutiny

fdd.org · by Aykan Erdemir Turkey Program · February 26, 2021

Excerpts:

In the short run, Turkcell’s minority shareholders might actually find the stability provided by Erdoğan’s influence preferable to board infighting that had pushed investors away. Given Erdoğan’s track record, however, the current arrangement may prove risky in the long run, not only for the company but also for its shareholders. TWF, Ziraat Bank, and Turkcell are likely to be embroiled in the Turkish president’s bid to consolidate political and economic power through these entities and others.

U.S. regulators and prosecutors should continue to scrutinize Turkish entities Erdoğan uses to pursue his domestic and global agenda and the potential illicit transactions carried out through them. Resisting the Turkish president’s attempts to scuttle the ongoing federal case against Halkbank on charges of evading Iran sanctions would be a good start.

13. FDD | Russia-Turkey Pincer Movement Threatens Ecumenical Patriarchate’s Survival

fdd.org · by Aykan Erdemir and John Lechner· February 26, 2021

Excerpts:

“The ecclesiastical debates witnessed today are nothing new. They reflect 18 centuries of tension between church politics and geopolitical realities in which, over two centuries, the contours of the various Orthodox patriarchates have tended to conform gradually to nation-state borders.

Western leaders take secularism so for granted that they do not fully appreciate the role churches can play in power politics, which diminishes their ability to counter moves by the likes of Putin and Erdogan.

This failure to recognise Bartholomew I’s quandary, which goes far beyond ecclesiastical infighting, reflects the transatlantic alliance’s inability to take the role of religious narrative in authoritarian regimes seriously, leaving vulnerable minorities at their mercy.

Western leaders would better serve the secular agendas of democracy, human rights and personal freedom by offering more robust support to the Ecumenical Patriarchate, caught in Russian and Turkish crosshairs.”

14. China trying to redefine human rights in latest campaign, says D.C. analyst

Newsweek · by John Feng · February 26, 2021

Excerpts:

"We oppose using human rights as an excuse to interfere in other countries' internal affairs," he said, while describing the Communist Party's work in Xinjiang as "countering violent terrorism and separatism."

China's foreign ministry reiterated Wang's remarks on Wednesday, saying "deradicalization measures" have prevented terrorist incidents in Xinjiang for four years.

The ministry also revealed that China has invited the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, to visit Xinjiang this year. Discussions about the trip were ongoing, it said.

Gorman, who is watching new media platforms likes TikTok and other technologies, is wary of how the Chinese model might play out in the global south.

She said: "There is high demand for technology and systems that address public security and promise efficiency, especially in the developing world.

"Among countries that may not have the strongest governance systems to start with, there's a risk that these efforts could reshape human rights from the ground up if democracies are not mindful," Gorman added.

15. Joe Biden’s Syria Airstrike Hit the Wrong Target

19fortyfive.com · by ByMichael Rubin · February 26, 2021

This is a critique in multiple areas.

16. Where the bipartisanship may come: Foreign policy

startribune.com · by Trudy Rubin · February 26, 2021

I certainly hope so. There is bipartisan criticism of the air strikes launched this week.

It's a strategic necessity for politics to stop at the water's edge.

17. How Biden Can Rally the World Against China

thebulwark.com · by Brian Stewart · February 26, 2021

Ah yes, the tyranny of distance.

“Distance works against the United States and in favor of the Chinese in the Pacific. Despite American military hegemony and technological sophistication, the Chinese military still benefits from being able to operate close to home, moving nimbly to create facts on the ground before the United States can respond. The ongoing Scarborough Shoal crisis makes this obvious. To overcome this disadvantage, the United States will have to integrate and cooperate more closely with its allies in the region. The Biden administration appears to have reached the same conclusion as it prepares for the first ever meeting of the heads of the so-called Quad countries—the United States, Australia, India, and Japan. The Quad member states already hold joint annual military exercises, which the Biden administration should seek to expand, possibly inviting other Indo-Pacific allies as well.

For much too long, the United States willfully facilitated the rise of its greatest geopolitical rival since the Soviet Union. Along with market liberalizations within China, this policy helped lift hundreds of millions of people out of abject poverty, but did nothing to condition the political evolution of what Xi calls the “great modern socialist country.” What has emerged is the world’s largest and strongest one-party state––a tyrannical Levithan at home and a peril to the liberal order abroad. Convergence failed. It should be replaced with cooperation, containment, and when necessary, confrontation.”

18. U.S. to Impose Sweeping Rule Aimed at China Technology Threats

WSJ · by John D. McKinnon · February 26, 2021

Excerpts:

“The new government oversight would apply to technology transactions involving critical U.S. infrastructure, networks and satellite operations, large data hosting operations, widely used internet connectivity software, and technology used in advanced computing, drones, autonomous systems or advanced robotics, according to the draft rule. It could impact sales or, in some circumstances, use of a technology.

The telecommunications and financial-services industries are viewed as particularly affected by the rule because they are heavy users of information-technology services and handle sensitive consumer data, but many other consumer-facing businesses also have a lot at stake.

As many as 4.5 million firms of all sizes could be impacted by the rule, and total compliance costs could reach as much as $52 billion in the first year after implementation, the Commerce Department estimated recently, with annualized costs of as much as $20 billion.”

19. Inside Xinjiang’s Prison State

The New Yorker · by Ben Mauk and Matt Huynh · February 26, 2021

Please go to the link to view this in the original format.

20. Opinion | Why Are Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos So Interested in Space?

The New York Times · February 26, 2021

There is money to be made? Apologies for my cynicism.

21. Erik Prince and the Failed Plot to Arm a CIA Asset-Turned-Warlord in Libya

The Intercept · by Matthew Cole · February 26, 2021

This is based on a PowerPoint presentation. But it seems the author turned that into the name of an "assassination unit." (I think it is really just awkward phrasing)

Excerpt: "The assassination unit PowerPoint that the U.N. obtained depicts Jordanian helicopters of the make that Opus wanted to provide to Hifter alongside an odd-looking airplane. It is shown in various illustrations flying over a map of northern Libya: gathering digital signals, supporting the assassination and strike teams, hunting some enemy — real or imagined. The document lists the aircraft as the “LASA T-Bird.” There are only two such planes in the world, both created by Prince."

22. Marine Forces Special Operations Command Celebrates 15th Anniversary

dvidshub.net

Happy Birthday Raiders.

23. A Japanese Cult That Believes Its Leader Is an Alien From Venus Is Speaking at CPAC

Vice

Yes this is from Vice. But I could not resist sending this about the Japanese cult leader.

24. Extremism 'Has Reared Its Head' in Air Force Special Operations, General Says

military.com · by Stephen Losey · February 26, 2021

25. Internet sleuths solve secret message on Perseverance rover's Mars parachute

Space and NASA News – Universe and Deep Space Information | Space.com · by Chelsea Gohd · February 23, 2021

Glad to see our scientists can keep things light too.

"Let us, on both sides, lay aside all arrogance. Let us not, on either side, claim that we have already discovered the truth. Let us seek it together as something which is known to neither of us. For only then may we seek the truth, lovingly and tranquilly, if there be no bold presumption that it is already discovered and possessed."

- Saint Augustine of Hippo, 354-430 AD

"We find comfort among those who agree with us— growth among those who don't."

- Frank A. Clark

"'Bias' is what somebody has when you disagree with his or her opinion."

-Hedley Donovan