02/25/2021 News & Commentary – Korea

1. Letter by Concerned Economists Regarding “Contracting for Sex in the Pacific War” in the International Review of Law and Economics

chwe.net

More than 700 economists and academics have signed this letter. You can see all the signatories here

2. Empowering Congress on the Korean Peninsula

38north.org · by Clint Work

The 23 page report can be downloaded here:

EXSUM is in the link.

3. NK leader presides over key party meeting to discuss discipline among military officials

koreaherald.com · by The Korea Herald · February 25, 2021

Note the focus on the younger generation.

"revolutionary moral discipline"

"Kim also called for intensified education and control to ensure that the commanding officers of the "new generation have the proper political consciousness and moral point of view."

NK leader presides over key party meeting to discuss discipline among military officials

4. Upcoming military exercise with U.S. should be postponed or halted: expert

en.yna.co.kr · by 이원주 · February 25, 2021

The Ministry of Unification and the Korean Institute of National Unification are spouting some dangerous and troubling recommendations. They are going to cause damage to the alliance and put the security of the ROK at risk. They need to stay in their lane and focus on unification planning and preparation and stop meddling in alliance and military issues. The recommendation on human rights is morally bankrupt.

Excerpts:

"It is necessary to postpone the combined exercises in March to restart inter-Korean dialogue and to review the idea of forming a joint military committee with the North to discuss the issue of military exercise and arms buildup," the expert said.

...

The expert also called on the need for Seoul to keep consulting with Washington so that North Korea's human rights issue does not pose as an obstacle to nuclear talks.”

5. There was another ranking North Korean defector from Kuwait before Ryu: source

The Korea Times· by Yi Whan-woo · February 25, 2021

This is an interesting development. This is another anecdote that adds to what my senior escapee friends tell me. There are many among the elite from north Korea who wish to escape if only they had the opportunity. Some wish to come to the US. But the ROK and the US should develop policies that will encourage escapes by the elite and other government agencies should work to professionally facilitate escapes and not have them rely on organizations like Free Joseon (see the new "revelation" about the embassy "raid" in Spain).

I would like to see a take down of the leadership of Office or Department 39 by targeting the senior members of the illicit activities organization in each country. Provide them incentives for escape and then exploit their knowledge. Some of the recent defectors who have been affiliated with Office 39 as well as others from the past have been instrumental in providing information on sanctions evasion and north Korean illicit activities.

6. Madrid embassy raid suspect says it was all a ruse

koreajoongangdaily.joins.com· by Shim Kyu-Seok

The ROK and US need to be better than this. We cannot rely on organizations like Free Joseon for such important work. I am not saying the ROK or US intelligence services were using Free Joseon for this work but I am just pointing out this is a course of action we should not consider if we are going to get involved with helping Koreans from the north escape.

7. Human Rights are Critical to North Korean Policy Agenda

keia.org· by Terrence Matsuo · February 23, 2021

Human rights is a moral imperative and a national security issue. We need to take a human rights upfront approach to north Korea. As we heard from our escapee friend Hyun Seung Lee last evening at the conference Free and Unified Korea Framework - Options for the New U.S. Administration (https://www.globalpeace.org/free-and-unified-korea-options-new-us-administration), you cannot separate human rights from the nuclear issue.

8. U.S. experts stress need to address human rights issues in normalization talks with N. Korea

en.yna.co.kr · by 송상호 · February 25, 2021

Excellent remarks on human rights from Victor Cha last evening.

I was extremely disappointed in Ambassador Gallucci's remarks really dismissing the idea of unification. That is really troubling to hear from a senior diplomat. He is also ready to lift sanctions and I guess return to the policy of "Lucy and Charlie Brown's football" - oops I mean a Sunshine Policy reprise. For all those who say that we should lift sanctions because they have not achieved denuclearization I would ask this question: Which sanctions would you like to lift and which malign behavior from north Korea are you willing to condone and publicly state that you are good with allowing the regime to continue without any accountability?

Continued nuclear and missile development?

Proliferation of weapons to conflict areas?

Global illicit activities from counterfeiting US hundred dollar bills to drug trafficking to raise money for the regime and nuclear development?

Global cyber attacks to conduct espionage, infrastructure attacks, influence operations, cyber enabled economic warfare, and theft to provide funds for the regime and nuclear development?

Human rights atrocities in north Korea that the US has determined are the worst crimes against humanity since WWII?

Overseas slave labor?

So when you advocate for sanctions relief, please also state which malign activity you wish to associate yourself with and condone.

9. S. Korea yet to finalize position on U.N. resolution on N.K. human rights: ministry

en.yna.co.kr · by 김승연 · February 25, 2021

Simply a troubling stance by the Moon administration. The idea that by not fully and decisively condemning north Korean human rights abuses and crimes against humanity somehow the regime will become favorably disposed to South Korean engagement is one of the worst examples of misguided thinking about the mafia-like crime family cult of the Kim family regime.

10. North Korea enslaved South Korean prisoners of war in coal mines

BBC · by Laura Bicker

Just another sad story that illustrates the evil nature of the Kim family regime and how it has rule the Guerrilla Dynasty and Gulag State causing immense suffering of Koreans from the north and the South.

Is there anyone who advocates overlooking these atrocities in return for nuclear negotiations?

North Korea enslaved South Korean prisoners of war in coal mines

11. Police investigate terror threat against Incheon Airport ahead of March 1 holiday

en.yna.co.kr · by 우재연 · February 25, 2021

If this was not a hoax it is a surprising and troubling development. But Incheon Airport is one of the best in the world so perhaps they think it would be a useful target. Does AQ really track the significance of the March 1st Holiday (the Samil Movement)? Would that have positive international effects for AQ?

12. France & Japan Continue North Korean Surveillance Ops Into March

thetaiwantimes.com · by Mark Buckton · February 25, 2021

We need a strong international effort to counter north Korean sanctions evasion and proliferation activities.

13. Unification minister renews calls for individual tourism to N.K.

en.yna.co.kr · by 이원주 · February 25, 2021

north Korea would like tourism because traditionally the revenue generated is fed directly into the regime's "royal court economy" that directly supports the regime elite and funds the nuclear and missile programs. What would be the MOU's plan to ensure the tourism funds are not used to directly benefit KJU and the nuclear program?

14. How to Vaccinate A Rogue State Like North Korea Against Coronavirus

The National Interest · by Troy Stangarone · February 24, 2021

An interesting thought piece from Troy. I think we have to take a global perspective on the pandemic and all countries need access to vaccinations regardless of whether they are led by despotic regimes. It is in all of our interests to ensure there are worldwide vaccinations.

I am all for assisting north Korea directly or indirectly because it is the right thing to do. But we should be under no illusions that providing vaccine aid to north Korea will in any way contribute to a change in regime behavior or a decision to negotiate denuclearization.

15. 'US needs to use China in North Korean nuclear issue'

The Korea Times · February 25, 2021

Yes, China will be part of a process on the Korean peninsula. But we should be under no illusion that China will help solve ROK and US security issues with the north Korea without some quid pro quo. China is happy to see the US distracted and bogged down with north Korea issues that hopefully (from their perspective and the north's) contribute to alliance friction and erosion. China will be pleased to see continued problems for the US as long as the north does not go to war or become unstable and collapse. China 's interests are best served by maintaining the status quo for as long as possible.

16. What is Wrong with the Anti-Leafleting Law?

hrnkinsider.org · by Committee for Human Rights in North Korea · February 24, 2021

This is one of the major human rights issues and points of friction in the ROK/US alliance

17. Upgraded US-Japan alliance raises need for practicality in Seoul's diplomacy

straitstimes.com · February 24, 2021

Has there really been an "upgrade" in the US japan alliance or is that only Korea's paranoid perspective? But maybe this perception will have a positive effect and help the ROK and US to develop sufficiently aligned assumptions regarding the nature and objectives of the Kim family regime. I think the US and Japan are much more aligned in this respect.

“Words can destroy. What we call each other ultimately becomes what we think of each other, and it matters.”

- Jeane Kirkpatrick

“The Nation, which indulges towards another an habitual hatred, or an habitual fondness, is in some degree a slave. It is a slave to its animosity or to its affection, either of which is sufficient to lead it astray from its duty and its interest. ... The Nation, prompted by ill-will and resentment, sometimes impels to war the Government, contrary to the best calculations of policy. The Government sometimes participates in the national propensity, and adopts through passion what reason would reject; at other times, it makes the animosity of the nation subservient to projects of hostility instigated by pride, ambition, and other sinister and pernicious motives. The peace often, sometimes perhaps the liberty, of Nations has been the victim.”

- George Washington, George Washington's Farewell Address

"War does not belong in the realm of arts and sciences; rather it is part of man's social existence…Politics, moreover, is the womb in which war develops."

- Carl von Clausewitz