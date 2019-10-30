Will Abandonment of the Syrian Kurds End America's Involvement in Unconventional Warfare by Steven Metz – The National Interest
… The United States first became involved in irregular warfare in a big way during the 1960s. After Vietnam, it fell out of use but was revived in the 1980s when a number of Soviet client states emerged in what was then called the Third World and again after the September 11 attack demonstrated the danger posed by transnational networks of terrorists and insurgents. As the 2010 Joint operational concept explained, “To prevent, deter, disrupt, and defeat irregular threats, the U.S. military applies some blend of counterterrorism, unconventional warfare, foreign internal defense, counterinsurgency, and stability operations.”
“Unconventional warfare” which, in the Department of Defense’s wooden phrasing, consists of helping “a resistance movement or insurgency to coerce, disrupt, or overthrow a government or occupying power” (is the most problematic component of irregular warfare. While several U.S. government agencies and elements of the military have been involved in it, it has long been a specialty of Army Special Forces. But, as the Syrian fiasco shows, the problem lies not with the mechanics of unconventional warfare but with its broader political and strategic context…
Comments
From our article above --…
From our article above -- second to last paragraph -- the following question:
"What then is the future for unconventional warfare in American strategy?"
Potential answer:
Well, that, it would seem, would depend on (a) what American strategy seeks to achieve today; (b) whether America's perceptions of the world environment, as relates to this such strategy and strategic goals, is correct today; and (c) how America intends to achieve its such strategic goals today.
Using the outline provided immediately above, we can see that, in the recent post-Cold War era:
a. Strategic Goal: The U.S./the Wests' strategic goal was to transform the outlying states and societies of the world; this, more along modern western political, economic, social and value lines; herein, the U.S./the West (erroneously) believing that,
b. Perceptions of the World Environment: Due to such things as "the overwhelming appeal of our way of life," "universal western values" and "the end of history," this would only require that the U.S./the West:
c. How America Intends to Do This: (a) "Liberate" the western way of life-craving populations of the world (these, we believed, amounted to virtually everyone, everywhere); this, from their (b) western way of life-denying rulers and regimes.
Thus, such things as counterterrorism, unconventional warfare, foreign internal defense, counterinsurgency, and stability operations -- employed during this recent post-Cold War period -- these such methods were directed toward achieving the strategic ends noted at my "a" immediately above; this, based on our (erroneous) perceptions of a -- welcoming and cooperative -- the world environment.
The problem with this such goal and approach, of course, was that:
a. The U.S./the West was dead wrong with regard to my item "b" above (perceptions of the world environment) and, thus,
b. Was not prepared to employ the HUGE amounts of time, blood and treasure -- which would actually be needed -- to (a) achieve our strategic goal of transforming the outlying states and societies of the world more along modern western lines; this, (b) MINUS a welcoming and cooperative world environment.
With the Brexit and the election of President Trump, however, all this changed. For example, as the following statements seem to confirm:
a. From Trump's speech to the UN in 2017:
"We do not expect diverse countries to share the same cultures, traditions, or even systems of government, but we do expect all nations to uphold these two core sovereign duties: to respect the interests of their own people and the rights of every other sovereign nation.”
“Strong sovereign nations let diverse countries with different values, different cultures, and different dreams not just coexist, but work side by side on the basis of mutual respect.”
https://qz.com/1081499/unga-2017-trump-mentioned-sovereignty-21-times-in-a-speech-heralding-a-new-american-view-of-the-world/
b. From Trump's 2017 National Security Strategy:
"We will pursue this beautiful vision—a world of strong, sovereign, and independent nations, each with its own cultures and dreams, thriving side-by-side in prosperity, freedom, and peace—throughout the upcoming year." (See the introductory letter.)
"We are also realistic and understand that the American way of life cannot be imposed upon others, nor is it the inevitable culmination of progress." (See page 4 of the introduction.)
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/NSS-Final-12-18-2017-0905.pdf
c. From former British Prime Minister Theresa May:
“It is in our interests – those of Britain and America together – to stand strong together to defend our values, our interests and the very ideas in which we believe,” she said.
"This cannot mean a return to the failed policies of the past. The days of Britain and America intervening in sovereign countries in an attempt to remake the world in our own image are over.”
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/theresa-may-donald-trump-us-uk-no-longer-foreign-intervention-iraq-afghanistan-a7548551.html
Bottom Line Thought -- Based on the Above:
Based on the information that I have provided above -- and specifically as relates to the current era originating with the Brexit and the election of President Trump --
a. The utility and usefulness of such things as counterterrorism, unconventional warfare, foreign internal defense, counterinsurgency, stability operations (etc., ad infinitum) today,
b. These must be now be understood, determined and justified:
(a) NOT from the perspective of our strategic goals and understanding of world environment of the past (to wit: of the Cold War and the recent post-Cold War). But, rather:
(b) From the perspective of our strategic goals -- and understanding of the world environment -- as of 2016 (the Brexit) and 2017 (the election of President Trump).
THIS, I suggest, will now determine if, how, when, why, where, etc., such things as counterterrorism, unconventional warfare, foreign internal defense, counterinsurgency, and stability operations (etc.) will -- or will not -- be employed today?
(Such things as the abandonment of the Syrian Kurds, thus, to be understood within this self-same new context?)