War on the Rocks: What's in a Name? Reimagining Irregular Warface Activities for Competition

By Kevin Bilms

For better or worse, terminology plays a major role in shaping mental models and driving debate. Military operations and the world around them rarely confirm to doctrinal definitions and many recent and ongoing missions have had flavors of multiple mission sets (Syria, Afghanistan, etc.).

Full article: https://warontherocks.com/2021/01/whats-in-a-name-reimagining-irregular-warfare-activities-for-competition/

SOCOM Core Activities: https://www.socom.mil/about/core-activities