U.S. Resumes Airstrikes Against Taliban to Halt Attack on Afghan Forces by Shawn Snow and Howard Altman – Military Times

The U.S. carried out an airstrike against Taliban forces attacking an Afghan checkpoint today, a U.S. military spokesman announced.

“The US conducted an airstrike on March 4 against Taliban fighters in Nahr-e Saraj, Helmand, who were actively attacking an #ANDSF checkpoint. This was a defensive strike to disrupt the attack,” said USFOR-A spokesman, Col. Sonny Leggett, via Twitter.

It was the first strike against the Taliban in 11 days, he said. It came just five days after the U.S. and Taliban signed an historic agreement that would end America’s longest war if the Taliban lived up to its commitments.

Among those commitments was not attacking U.S. or Afghan forces…