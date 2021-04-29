The video of the hearing and the statements for the record from each witness can be accessed HERE.
United States Special Operations Command’s efforts to sustain the readiness of special operations forces and transform the force for future security challenges
Subcommittee: Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities
Date: Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Time: 02:30 PM
Location: Russell SR-232A
Witnesses
- Major General James Glynn
Commander, United States Marine Corps Special Operations Command
- Rear Admiral Hugh Howard
Commander, Naval Special Warfare Command
- Lieutenant General James Slife
Commander, Air Force Special Operations Command
- Lieutenant General Francis Beaudette
Commanding General, United States Army Special Operations Command