United States Special Operations Command’s efforts to sustain the readiness of special operations forces and transform the force for future security challenges

Thu, 04/29/2021 - 10:19pm

The video of the hearing and the statements for the record from each witness can be accessed HERE

Subcommittee: Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities

Date: Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Time: 02:30 PM

Location: Russell SR-232A

Witnesses

  1. Major General James Glynn

    Commander, United States Marine Corps Special Operations Command

  2. Rear Admiral Hugh Howard

    Commander, Naval Special Warfare Command

  3. Lieutenant General James Slife

    Commander, Air Force Special Operations Command

  4. Lieutenant General Francis Beaudette

    Commanding General, United States Army Special Operations Command

     