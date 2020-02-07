U.N. to Host New Libya Ceasefire Talks – Reuters

Libya's warring parties will continue talks this month to try to reach a lasting ceasefire in a war for control of the capital, Tripoli, the United Nations said Saturday, after a first round in Geneva recently failed to yield an agreement.

The U.N. hosted indirect talks between five officers from the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Khalifa Haftar, which has been trying to take Tripoli since April, and the same number from forces of the internationally recognized government in Tripoli.

Fighting has calmed down since last month, although skirmishes with artillery have continued in southern Tripoli, which the LNA has been unable to breach in its campaign…