Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN May 9, 6.00 pm EST - The seventy-fifth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to Russian military invasion continues.

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

May 9, 6.00 pm EST

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 09.05 were approximately:

personnel - близько/ about 25650 (+150),

tanks ‒ 1145 (+15),

APV ‒ 2764 (+23),

artillery systems – 513 (+4),

MLRS - 185 (+6),

Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 87 (+1),

aircraft – 199 (+0),

helicopters – 158 (+2), UAV operational-tactical level - 377 (+17),

cruise missiles - 94 (+2),

boats / cutters - 12 (+0),

vehicles and fuel tanks - 1970 (+9),

special equipment - 41 (+2).

The seventy-fifth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to Russian military invasion continues. Russian enemy continues to conduct full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

The enemy does not stop conducting offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone in order to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts and maintain the land corridor between these territories and the occupied Crimea.

The greatest activity of Russian occupiers is observed in Slobozhansky and Donetsk directions.

At the same time, there is a high probability of missile strikes throughout Ukraine.

In the Volyn, Polissya and Siversky directions, no signs of Russian enemy offensive groups were formed. Certain designated units of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out tasks to strengthen the protection of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

The enemy did not conduct active offensive operations in the Slobozhansky direction. It focuses on the regrouping of units, replenishment of ammunition, fuel, maintenance of previously occupied positions and prevention of advancement of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine towards the state border.

In the Izium direction, Russian enemy's main efforts by units of the 1st Tank Army, the 20th Combined Arms Army of the Western Military District and the 29th, 35th, 36th Combined Arms Armies, the 68th Army Corps of the Eastern Military District and the Airborne Forces focuses on preparing for the continuation of the offensive in the directions of Sulyhivka - Nova Dmytrivka and Sulyhivka - Kurulka.

In order to prevent the advance of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russians concentrated up to nineteen battalion tactical groups on the territory of the Russian federation in the Belgorod region. The transfer of personnel and military equipment to the replenishment of units that have suffered significant losses in Ukraine continues.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy, with the support of aircraft and artillery, focused its efforts on trying to take control of the settlements of Rubizhne, Popasna, and preparing to continue offensive operations in the settlements of Siversk, Slovyansk, Lysychansk, and Avdiivka. It has increased its firepower and is trying to break through the defences of our troops.

In the Tavriya direction, the enemy is conducting demonstrations to bind Ukrainian troops, improving the logistics system.

Russian enemy did not conduct active hostilities in the South Bug area. It focused on shelling the positions of units of Ukrainian troops using available artillery, including multiple rocket launchers.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia oblast, cases of seizure of personal documents from the local population without good reason were noted, the return of which will take place if the people latter will participate in ceremonial events on the occasion of Victory Day.

On the territory of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Russian enemy was actively preparing for ceremonial parades.

The situation in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova has not changed. Local armed formations and units of the task force of Russian troops continue to be in combat readiness "Full".

In the previous day, the air defence units of the Air Force and the Land Forces had hit ten air targets of Russian occupiers, including six Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles, one Forpost UAV and three cruise missiles.

In the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, the defenders of Ukraine have successfully repulsed six enemy attacks, destroyed 20 tanks, one artillery system, 28 units of armoured combat vehicles, one special armoured vehicle and 5 units of enemy vehicles.

There is a high probability of Russian missile strikes on civilian and military infrastructure throughout Ukraine.

The enemy holds the border guards of the Federal Security Service at checkpoints and in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions. Carries out engineering and fortification equipment of defense positions near the state border of Ukraine. The main efforts continue to be focused on preventing the advance of Ukrainian troops toward the state border of Ukraine.

In the Izyum direction, the replenishment of material and technical means is being replenished, and Russian units are being prepared for further offensive operations in the Izyum-Barvinkove and Izyum-Slovyansk directions. The enemy is conducting air reconnaissance.

The battle for Rubizhne continues in the Severodonetsk direction. The enemy is trying to improve the tactical situation, capture the city and create favorable conditions for further development of offensive operations in the areas of Lyman and Severodonetsk. It made an unsuccessful attempt to attack the settlement of Voevodivka. It was not successful and the enemy resigned.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Oleksandrivka and Shandryholove. In the Bakhmut direction, it fought unsuccessfully in the area of ​​the settlement of Toshkivka. In the Avdiivka direction, it is trying to improve the tactical situation in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivka, Novoselivka Druha, and Verkhnotoretske. The fighting continues.

In the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, certain units are regrouping troops in order to prepare for further active action. It is expected to increase this enemy group at the expense of units that performed tasks in the area of ​​Mariupol.

In the South Buh and Tavriya directions, russian enemy regrouped the existing units in order to improve the tactical position of its troops. Increases fire and air defense systems and improves engineering equipment positions. In order to prevent the transfer of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine to other areas, their shackles conduct demonstrative actions.

The situation in the Bessarabian direction in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova remained unchanged.

In the Black and Azov Seas, russian Black Sea Fleet ships continue to carry out tasks to isolate the area of ​​hostilities and reconnaissance.

Almost along the entire line of contact, the enemy continues to use all available artillery and aircraft to fire on the positions of Ukrainian troops, the destruction of civilian and military infrastructure. In the city of Mariupol, despite the declared "silence", Russians resumed shelling and assault on the Azovstal plant.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the enemy continues to carry out measures of the administrative-police regime. The celebration of the so-called "Victory Day" was simulated for the Russian media in some of the occupied settlements.

The losses of the enemy exceed the indicators of manning, which significantly affects the overall moral and psychological state and becomes a prerequisite for the refusal of personnel to continue to participate in hostilities against Ukraine.

Ukraiuian Commissiner for Human Rights

In the Kherson region, the occupiers are forcing local entrepreneurs to obtain temporary work permits and threatening to confiscate property.

Rashists are trying to force people to cooperate. Local businesses are being bypassed for pressure.

The first to be repressed are food producers, to whom they come with weapons and demand to continue working.

The Rs also set conditions - it will be possible to work only with a "temporary permit" to work from the "military-civil administrations". In case of refusal, they promise to change the management and staff of enterprises.

Such actions by russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territories are a war crime defined by the Statute of the International Military Tribunal and the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, and a violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War.

Violations of property rights and threats to confiscate private property in occupied territories are contrary to Articles 31 and 33 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War.

They strictly prohibit the occupying State from applying coercion of a physical or moral nature to persons in the temporarily occupied territories, as well as from looting and confiscating property.

https://bit.ly/3FrzARa

As of 10 a.m. on May 9, 2022, according to the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations, as well as other sources that need confirmation, 226 children (+1) have been killed and 415 children (+2) injured since the Russian Federation invaded Ukraine.

It is impossible to establish the actual number of dead and wounded children due to the fact that the occupying forces are actively fighting in Ukrainian cities.

Two girls aged 9 and 13 were wounded by enemy troops in the villages of Bilohorivka and Shipilove in the Luhansk region.

Yesterday it also became known about the death of a 13-year-old girl who was in one of the cars of a convoy of private cars, which were fired upon by the occupiers in the Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region on May 4. Until now, the child was searched by relatives and hoped she was alive.

During the last evacuation from the territory of the Azovstal plant, the occupiers separated the mother from her 4-year-old daughter. The mother remained in a filtration camp in the temporarily occupied territory in the Donetsk region.

The actions of the Russian occupation forces are a direct violation of Ukraine's children's right to life and security, guaranteed by The Hague and Geneva Conventions and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

https://bit.ly/3whttdQ

The Russians continue to use the TOT Crimea as a military base to attack and shell mainland Ukraine.

In the village of Filatovka, Krasnoperekopsky district, an accumulation of Russian military equipment was noticed, including anti-aircraft and missile systems. Its number has increased significantly in recent days.

Near the administrative border between TOT Crimea and Kherson region there is a railway warehouse with fuel and lubricants. More than 200 armored combat vehicles of various types, from trucks to command.

The use of the peninsula and the waters of the Black and Azov Seas as a military base to carry out devastating attacks on peaceful cities of Ukraine and on the civilian population has become a shameful practice of the occupiers.

As the last example - striking with 4 Onyx missiles from the Bastion complex in the Odessa region. In addition, fearing opposition to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine among the residents of the Crimean Autonomous Republic and the city of Sevastopol, the occupier is urgently creating several new punitive "police" units in Sevastopol. Such a department has already been opened in the city of Inkerman, next to the Cossack Bay. Also, in Sevastopol, an additional 500 surveillance cameras are being installed.

https://bit.ly/3wgs1IF

Little girl Alice from Azovstal is safe. A four-year-old child was separated from her mother by Russians. According to available information, the woman was sent to a special filtration camp. Alice was temporarily sheltered by an employee of the Zaporizhzhia Military Administration. Alice's relatives were found. In the near future, the child will be transferred to relatives in a safe region of Ukraine.

The occupiers are grossly violating the rights of Ukrainian children guaranteed by the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War.

https://bit.ly/393eOLt

POLICY

President of Ukraine

Address by President V. Zelenskyy on the Day of Victory over Nazism in World War II

On August 24, 2021, the whole country celebrated the 30th anniversary of our independence! Our soldiers, our defenders, our equipment were moving along the Khreshchatyk, our "Mriya" was flying in the sky!

"There is nothing more dangerous than an insidious enemy, but there is nothing more poisonous than a feigned friend." These are the words of the great Ukrainian philosopher Hryhorii Skovoroda. On February 24, we realized this truth when a feigned friend started a war against Ukraine.

This is not a war of two armies. This is a war of two worldviews. The war waged by barbarians who shell the Skovoroda Museum and believe that their missiles can destroy our philosophy. It annoys them. It is unfamiliar to them. It scares them. Its essence is that we are free people who have their own path. Today we are waging war on this path and we will not give anyone a single piece of our land.

Today we celebrate the Day of Victory over Nazism. And we will not give anyone a single piece of our history. We are proud of our ancestors who, together with other nations in the anti-Hitler coalition, defeated Nazism. And we will not allow anyone to annex this victory, we will not allow it to be appropriated.

Our enemy dreamed that we would refuse to celebrate May 9 and the victory over Nazism. So that the word "denazification" gets a chance. Millions of Ukrainians fought Nazism and went through a difficult and long journey. The Nazis were expelled from Luhansk, the Nazis were expelled from Donetsk, and Kherson, Melitopol and Berdyansk were liberated from the occupiers.

The Nazis were expelled from Yalta, Simferopol, Kerch and the entire Crimea. Mariupol was liberated from the Nazis. They expelled the Nazis from all over Ukraine, but the cities I named are especially inspiring us today. They give us faith that we will drive the occupiers out of our own land for sure.

On the Day of Victory over Nazism, we are fighting for a new victory. The road to it is difficult, but we have no doubt that we will win. What is our advantage over the enemy? We are smarter by one book. This is a textbook on the history of Ukraine. We would not know grief if all our enemies could read and draw the right conclusions.

On February 24, Russia launched an offensive. Treading on the same rake. Every occupier who comes to our land treads on it. We have been through different wars. But they all had the same final.

Our land was sown with bullets and shells, but no enemy was able to take root here. Enemy chariots and tanks drove through our fields, but it did not bear fruit. Enemy arrows and missiles flew in our skies, but no one will be able to overshadow our blue sky.

There are no shackles that can bind our free spirit. There is no occupier who can take root in our free land. There is no invader who can rule over our free people. Sooner or later we win. Despite the horde, despite Nazism, despite the mixture of the first and the second, which is the current enemy, we win, because this is our land.

Because someone is fighting for the father tsar, the führer, the party and the chief, and we are fighting for the Homeland. We have never fought against anyone. We always fight for ourselves. For our freedom. For our independence. So that the victory of our ancestors was not in vain. They fought for freedom for us and won. We are fighting for freedom for our children, and therefore we will win. We will never forget what our ancestors did in World War II. Where more than eight million Ukrainians died. And every fifth Ukrainian didn’t return home. In total, the war claimed at least 50 million lives. We do not say "we can repeat". Because only a madman can wish to repeat the 2194 days of war. The one who is repeating the horrific crimes of Hitler’s regime today, following Nazi philosophy, copying everything they did. He is doomed. Because he was cursed by millions of ancestors when he began to imitate their killer. And therefore he will lose everything.

And very soon there will be two Victory Days in Ukraine. And someone will not have even one left.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a video conference with President of the European Council Charles Michel who visited Odesa. The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The President congratulated the President of the European Council on the anniversary of the victory in World War II and thanked him for the visit to Ukraine.

"I am very pleased that today, at the highest level, the European Union supports Ukraine, at a time when manifestations of Nazism, unfortunately, exist and are being revived. But they should not be spread, and we are doing everything for this together," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

He stressed the importance of preventing a food crisis in the world, which could be caused by Russia's aggressive actions. After all, Russian warships in the Black Sea are blocking the passage of merchant ships to Ukrainian ports.

For his part, the President of the European Council who visited the Odesa seaport where the blocked ship with Ukrainian grain is located stressed that wheat should be available to all people in the world so that famine does not spread across the planet.

The interlocutors stressed the importance of taking immediate measures for Russia to unblock Ukrainian ports for grain exports.

"The European Union supports Ukraine not in words but in deeds. Today, financial support is also very important for us," the President said, noting that he counts on the assistance of the President of the European Council in the dialogue with African and Asian countries to support Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine also thanked for the sanctions policy of the European Union. He stressed that Ukraine is waiting for the adoption of the next packages of sanctions against the aggressor country.

"I am confident that the EU and the world will not stop at six sanctions packages. But what matters is not the number of these packages, but their effectiveness. I am convinced that the main result is peace on our land and therefore in Europe," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The President also thanked Charles Michel for supporting Ukraine on its path to European integration.

For his part, the President of the European Council assured that the European Union will continue to provide maximum financial and defense assistance to Ukraine. The EU has already approved a plan to support our state.

“There must be a "Marshall Plan" for your initiatives. We must mobilize global support so that you can cope with humanitarian challenges and start rebuilding Ukraine's economy," said Charles Michel.

He also said that in June the European Council will consider Ukraine's application for EU candidate status.

Charles Michel noted that the Ukrainian people today are fighting not only for their homeland, but also for the common European values of democracy and freedom. And the European Union supports Ukraine and is impressed by the resilience and courage of our people.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/glava-derzhavi-obgovoriv-z-prezidentom-yevropejskoyi-radi-pi-74929

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a video conference with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

During the conversation, the President announced the transfer of the second part of the completed questionnaire to obtain the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the second part of the questionnaire was passed to Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas.

He stressed that obtaining Ukraine's EU membership candidate status is of great importance for the Ukrainian people and our Armed Forces, which are defending their homeland.

For her part, Ursula von der Leyen noted that the European Commission will work hard to review the completed questionnaire submitted by Ukraine to make a decision in June this year.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also stressed the importance of adopting the sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia, and thanked those European countries that support the introduction of an embargo on oil and gas from the aggressor country.

The President of the European Commission noted that the EU is working on imposing an embargo on imports of Russian oil products.

Ursula von der Leyen stressed that today Ukraine is fighting for common European values and democracy, so the EU will continue to provide its support, including financial support. She announced the work on the creation of the Trust Fund for the reconstruction of our country.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/otrimannya-ukrayinoyu-statusu-kandidata-na-chlenstvo-v-yes-m-74933

The First Ladies of Ukraine and the United States met in Uzhhorod

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska and First Lady of the United States Jill Biden met in Uzhhorod. The visit of the wife of the President of the United States took place as part of her tour of Eastern Europe. Jill Biden has already visited Slovakia and Romania. For security reasons, her arrival in Uzhhorod was kept a secret.

The First Ladies visited a school in Uzhhorod, which housed internally displaced persons from the regions of Ukraine where hostilities took place, in particular from the Chernihiv region.

Olena Zelenska also invited Jill Biden to facilitate the work of the national program of psychological assistance to the population, which is being implemented under the patronage of the wife of the President of Ukraine.

"Everyone in Ukraine has suffered a psychological trauma. Some people, unfortunately, have become victims of sexual violence, there are people who have seen the murder of their loved ones. Another category is people who have lost their homes and everything they had. And the main category is the servicemen who protect us and who need psychological help," she said.

According to Olena Zelenska, an interdepartmental working group is currently working to create a long-term platform for psychological assistance, in particular to train psychologists who could work with PTSD - post-traumatic stress disorder.

"We want to adapt and translate from English those programs and practices that already exist in the United States. The United States has a powerful program to combat PTSD. We will be very glad to see its details, we will also be grateful for the financial assistance to this program, because the economy of Ukraine has suffered great losses," she said.

For her part, Jill Biden said she had visited Ukrainian refugees - children and women - in Romania and Slovakia.

The First Lady of Ukraine also visited the Zakarpattia Regional Clinical Hospital where 32 wounded Ukrainian servicemen are being treated.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/pershi-ledi-ukrayini-ta-ssha-zustrilisya-v-uzhgorodi-74921

Prime Minister of Ukraine

The Prime Minister of Ukraine called on Norway and allies to join forces to unblock Ukrainian seaports.

The support of Ukraine in counteracting Russian aggression and the future restoration of the state were the issues for discussion by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and the President of the Norwegian Storting (Parliament) Masud Gharahkhani in Kyiv.

Denys Shmyhal thanked Masud Gharahkhani for his personal role in strengthening support for Ukraine and for this visit at a crucial time for the whole of Europe.

The parties discussed the Ukraine Recovery Plan and Fund. Denys Shmyhal stressed that after the war Ukraine need the help of partners, funds and technology to rebuild the destroyed infrastructure and change our country in line with European standards. He stressed that Ukraine calls on all our allies to choose one or another region or city for reconstruction.

Norwegian Storting President Masud Gharahkhani noted that Ukraine was fighting for freedom and democracy, while Norway would help Ukrainians in any possible way. He stressed that Ukraine would win the war – it is vital for the future of Europe.

https://tinyurl.com/5n7t9an7

Prime Minister met with President of the Bundestag: We expect assistance from Germany and German companies in rebuilding Ukraine.

Four areas of cooperation are seen as of strategic importance for Ukraine: weaponry, sanctions, finance and the European perspective. Denys Shmyhal welcomed the decision of the Bundestag to provide Ukraine with heavy weapons. According to him, this type of weapons can help our country protect both Ukrainian and European borders.

President of the Bundestag Bärbel Bas noted that her visit to Kyiv was a sign of Germany's solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in this struggle. The top official assured that Germany stands firmly on Ukraine's side and strongly supports Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Moreover, the President of the Bundestag said that Germany accelerated the process of abandoning Russian oil and gas and wanted to tighten sanctions to demonstrate russia its readiness to resort to such moves to support Ukraine.