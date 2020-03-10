Turkey Threatens 'Heavy' Retaliation if Idlib Ceasefire is Broken - Al Jazeera

Turkey is expecting Russia to take measures over "small violations" of a week-long ceasefire by its allied Syrian government forces in Idlib province, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, warning that Ankara will respond heavily if its military observation posts in the region come under attack

Turkey and Russia, which back opposing sides in Syria's war, agreed on the ceasefire to stop escalating clashes in Idlib that brought the two countries close to direct confrontation amid a Moscow-backed Syrian government offensive that has displaced almost a million people…