Trump Praises U.S. Military Build Up but Vows Overseas Troop Cuts in State of the Union Address by Leo Shane III and Joe Gould - Defense News

President Donald Trump hailed the U.S. military as “unmatched anywhere in the world” and vowed to use it to pursue terrorists worldwide in his annual State of the Union speech Tuesday night, but also vowed to end America’s wars in the Middle East because of the strain they have put on military families.

In a speech delivered less than 24 hours before the Senate is expected to end the ongoing impeachment proceedings against the president and acquit him of wrongdoing, Trump delivered a fiery speech that was broadly embraced by Republicans in the House chamber and largely dismissed by Democratic lawmakers…