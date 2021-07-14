The State of Special Operations Forces: A Conversation with Rep. Stephanie Murphy

It is worth the 45 minutes to hear Congressman Murphy’s inspirational story of her family’s escape from Vietnam and their subsequent arrival in the US and her remarks about the debt of gratitude her family has for the US and the US military. And in the 45 minute discussion she covers a lot of important ground about USSOCOM and special operations, CT, Afghanistan, great power competition, China, ethics, and information operations.

Below is the question I submitted but it was not asked. Talk amongst yourselves :-)



"Thank you Congressman Murphy for your remarks. I would like to ask you about the Congressional requirement in Section 1299L of the 2021 NDAA (Access it HERE) to establish a Department of Defense Functional Center for Security Studies in Irregular Warfare. Can you provide us Congress’ vision for establishing this center, what you expect of it and the contribution you believe it can make? It is my belief that Irregular Warfare is the military contribution to political Warfare and that Political Warfare is the dominant form of competition and conflict in Great Power Competition. Do you think a DOD IW center is sufficient or should there be a national level integrated effort with a center to focus on developing capabilities employing all the elements of power to solve complex security problems through education, research, assessment, strategy review, and coordination?"