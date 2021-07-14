Small Wars Journal

The State of Special Operations Forces: A Conversation with Rep. Stephanie Murphy

Wed, 07/14/2021 - 3:23pm
Access the CSIS Video on You Tube HERE.

It is worth the 45 minutes to hear Congressman Murphy’s inspirational story of her family’s escape from Vietnam and their subsequent arrival in the US and her remarks about the debt of gratitude her family has for the US and the US military. And in the 45 minute discussion she covers a lot of important ground about USSOCOM and special operations, CT, Afghanistan, great power competition, China, ethics, and information operations. 
Below is the question I submitted but it was not asked. Talk amongst yourselves :-) 

 
"Thank you Congressman Murphy for your remarks. I would like to ask you about the Congressional requirement in Section 1299L of the 2021 NDAA (Access it HERE) to establish a Department of Defense Functional Center for Security Studies in Irregular Warfare. Can you provide us Congress’ vision for establishing this center, what you expect of it and the contribution you believe it can make? It is my belief that Irregular Warfare is the military contribution to political Warfare and that Political Warfare is the dominant form of competition and conflict in Great Power Competition. Do you think a DOD IW center is sufficient or should there be a national level integrated effort with a center to focus on developing capabilities employing all the elements of power to solve complex security problems through education, research, assessment, strategy review, and coordination?"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wgpPUoRyWrs

Center for Strategic & International Studies
 
Please join the Center for Strategic and International Studies for a conversation with Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy (D-FL). Congresswoman Murphy and Dr. Seth Jones, Senior Vice President and Director of the International Security Program, will discuss the state of special operations forces, including the future of the force as the United States shifts from counterterrorism to competition with states like China, Russia, and Iran. Congresswoman Murphy has long been a champion on issues of special operations forces and was recently appointed Vice Chair of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations. The discussion and subsequent Q&A session, moderated by Dr. Jones, will explore the important role Congress plays in U.S. special operations. Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy represents Florida's Seventh Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. She currently serves on the House Armed Services Committee, where she is Vice Chair of the Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations and is a member of the Subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land Forces. She also serves on the House Ways and Means Committee, where she is a member of the Subcommittee on Trade and the Subcommittee on Worker and Family Support. In addition, Congresswoman Murphy serves as Co-Chair of the Blue Dog Coalition and as the Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Majority. Between 2004 and 2008, Murphy worked in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy.