Access SOF News Update HERE.

Curated news, analysis, and commentary about special operations, national security, and conflicts around the world. Navy SEAL focus on GPC, ‘Tab Culture’, MoH for Ranger, AFSOC, international SOF, female WWII spies, proxy warfare, Russia’s GRU, troubles in Sahel, books, podcasts, and videos about SOF.

Editorial Note: Due to travel requirements and other priorities SOF News will not publish any articles for the next week. We will return on Monday, May 10, 2021.