President Biden Awards the Medal of Honor to Army Colonel Ralph Puckett

It as a very moving ceremony. What an American hero. And this was especially poignant and unique with the President of the Republic of Korea especially because South Korea is known for honoring and recognizing to this day all those who fought for its freedom.

I was so worried Colonel Puckett was going to lose his balance during the reading of the citation as it was so long. But notice how he pushed away the walker from the military aide and continued to "stand tall and look good!"

The ceremony does not begin until the 42 minute mark on the video so scroll ahead.